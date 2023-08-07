Russian culture needs some serious therapy. Germans wondered how their nation of poets and thinkers could have become the nation of street thugs and hangmen in the 1930s and 1940s. Russians need to ask themselves the same question: How could the nation of Pushkin and Tolstoy have become the nation of Lenin and Putin?

Part of the answer is that Russian culture, like German culture, has always combined both elements — humanism and barbarism. Czar Peter I (a.k.a. the Great) opened a window to the West he so admired, and at the same time supervised the savage torture and execution of his opponents. The great novelist Leo Tolstoy was a pacifist who also happened to mistreat his young wife. Nobel Prize-winning poet Joseph Brodsky wrote deeply moving verse, and also detested Ukraine.

At present, the primary affliction besetting Russian culture is its magnanimous view of the Russo-Ukrainian War and its instigator, Vladimir Putin. The questions Russians need to address as quickly as possible are twofold: How did their culture make a dictatorship and genocidal war possible? And can their culture be changed so as to make future transgressions impossible or less likely?

Blaming everything on Putin’s propaganda just doesn’t cut it anymore. After all, its effectiveness is surely a function of its ability to resonate with certain underlying chords within the culture. Russians need to realize that their transformation into a generous, open and welcoming nation depends on their willingness to junk their love affair with authoritarianism, good czars and illusions of grandeur and just opt for decency. Post-war Germany has shown that decency works. Indeed, it can even make economies strong, societies functional and polities stable.

Unfortunately, the prognosis for Russian culture isn’t good. Vitaly Portnikov, one of Ukraine’s leading political analysts (who also happens to be Jewish), believes that the only way Russians will “change their views” is if foreign armies “enter Moscow” as they did Berlin in 1945. Then, and only then, says Portnikov, would the same thing happen in Russia as in Germany: “There’d be a change of generations and young people would ask their parents: ‘You what? You seriously supported Putin? You’re idiots, right?’”

The recently published almanac of the Moscow branch of the Russian Creative Union of Workers of Culture — the name smacks of the Soviet past — is a case in point. Entitled “Motherland” (Rodina), the almanac opens with a foreword on “The Ideology of the Anglo-Saxons” by the chairman of the Moscow branch, Konstantin Spassky, an actor, poet and journalist. It makes for sad reading.

“Colored revolutions” and “Western freedom and democracy” appear to be the core of this insidious ideology, which is “winning over the minds” of the former Soviet republics. Worse, “these ideas are also making inroads into us. Unfortunately, some creative workers, bloggers, and simple citizens have been successfully fooled.”

What, then, should be done? “We must resist the onslaught on the information and ideological front and go on the offensive. We have to win, and above all in Russia.” Spassky ends with a line that could have come from Joseph Goebbels: “If we want to live, we must fight.”

Unsurprisingly, many of the poets in the almanac reflect Spassky’s ideas and tone — and quality. Here’s a brief selection that may convey the degree to which some of Russia’s poets apparently live in a parallel reality in which violence, thuggery and brutality are acceptable poetic motifs.

Leonid Krupatin glorifies Putin and imagines him as the savior of territory that he himself occupied in 2014:

Our Commander-in-Chief, Vladimir Putin

On the tatami — the highest class!

He got wind of the enemy

And thereby saved the Donbass!

Irina Morozova appears completely ignorant of Russia’s military exploits throughout the ages and genuinely appears to believe that its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, was not Putin’s choice:

Russia has never been the first to go into battle,

It only defended itself against every enemy.

But today we had only one choice,

To destroy the devil with squads.

Nataliya Milenchenko invokes typical Russian cultural tropes and transforms a war of imperialist aggression into a cosmic struggle between the greedy West and the soulful Russia:

Darkness and Light have collided today —

And so the West, possessed with greed,

Falls like a wooden idol

On a handful of rusty coins.

Finally, Yuliya Khabibulina has the gall to ask the Almighty to side, not with Russia or Russians, but their guns and drones and missiles and shells:

Give, O Lord, Victory to Russian Weapons,

Let them all be able to overcome everything!

Let an artillery volley strike in the new spring,

Let it proclaim victory, not hell!

Not all Russian poets write in the manner of Spassky and his comrades. So, there is some hope for Russian culture’s ability to regenerate and save itself. But, as Portnikov rightly notes, that may be impossible, or at the least very difficult, short of a crushing defeat.

Optimists will say that removing Putin from office will automatically produce a different Russian culture. Pessimists will counter, in the manner of Portnikov, with comparisons to Nazi Germany: Would its culture have changed had Adolf Hitler not lost the war? The question may be rhetorical.

Alexander J. Motyl is a professor of political science at Rutgers University-Newark. A specialist on Ukraine, Russia and the USSR, and on nationalism, revolutions, empires and theory, he is the author of 10 books of nonfiction, as well as “Imperial Ends: The Decay, Collapse, and Revival of Empires” and “Why Empires Reemerge: Imperial Collapse and Imperial Revival in Comparative Perspective.”