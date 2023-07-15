Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith decided to join Walt Nauta in the Trump documents indictment as a co-defendant. Nauta is a Navy veteran who worked in the White House mess before becoming a personal aide to then-President Trump, fetching soft drinks during meetings and earning the title of the “Diet Coke Valet.” He stayed with Trump after Jan. 20, 2021, as his body man factotum.

According to the federal indictment, Nauta “conspired” with Trump to remove boxes of classified documents from a storage room at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in advance of a visit by federal investigators there to verify compliance with grand jury subpoenas. Nauta’s alleged actions in this regard were recorded on surveillance tape, according to prosecutors.

Smith, however, soon may regret his decision to join Nauta to Trump’s case.

Walt Nauta, valet to former U.S. President Donald Trump and a co-defendant in federal charges filed against Trump leaves the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building on July 6, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The arraignment for Walt Nauta, charged alongside former President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, had been postponed and rescheduled due to Nauta's inability to find a Florida-based attorney and being stuck in Newark, NJ, after his flight was canceled. Alon Skuy/Getty Images

The presence of Nauta as a co-defendant already has stalled the way forward. He couldn’t be present for an initial arraignment because he couldn’t find a local lawyer; then his flight to Florida was canceled; then his lawyers had other commitments. Now, those lawyers must apply for security clearances, a not-instantaneous process.

All of the excuses from the Nauta and Trump camps — some legitimate, others perhaps not — have led Smith to complain in court about the delays and ask that a mid-December trial date be set.

Judges vary as to how long they will put up with such things, but all this takes time — and with Trump’s case, time is of the essence for the prosecutors.

Nauta claims this is a complex case and he needs time to prepare his defense. He has an undeniable right to prepare a defense, but the case against him appears to be quite straightforward and should not require much discovery: Did he move boxes that he knew contained government documents covered by subpoena from one location to another in order to obstruct the government inquiry?

Unlike with Trump’s case, the contents of those documents — many related to the national defense, according to prosecutors — is far less relevant to Nauta’s case. He either did or didn’t know that the feds were coming for the documents; he either did or didn’t know that Trump did not want them to be examined or seized, and so — as prosecutors claim — moved them to escape detection.

Smith could have named Nauta as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Trump case and then indicted him separately. Even now, he can sever the Nauta case from the Trump case and have federal Judge Aileen Cannon set a separate trial date.

I argue that Smith should do that, if he has any hope of trying Trump before the 2024 presidential election.

Prosecutors love to bring conspiracy cases. There is the advantage of economy in bringing to book multiple defendants in one trial, and efficiency in presenting proof that tars co-conspirators with the same brush. And there are relaxed rules of evidence rendering out-of-court declarations in furtherance of the conspiracy admissible as an exception to the hearsay rule. No wonder that the iconic appellate judge Learned Hand called the conspiracy dragnet “the darling of the modern prosecutor’s nursery.”

Yet, as a practical matter, Smith would have all of these advantages even if there were separate trials, with none of the disadvantages of having Nauta’s tail wagging the legal dog in the matter of setting a trial date and making separate motions for discovery or to dismiss the case — all of which could readily foul things up until after the election.

Smith may be a fearless prosecutor, experienced in official corruption cases. But is he a brilliant trial tactician? I and other legal analysts have picked apart his decision to file the Trump documents indictment in Florida where he had a one-in-three chance of facing a Trump-friendly judge presiding over a Trump-friendly jury, and I will not dwell on this aspect here. But now there is the questionable decision to join Nauta in Trump’s indictment. Trials are very much about theater, staging and psychology. It is bad mise en scène for Smith to set Trump, the "victim," guarded by his body man and his lawyers, when he faces the jury. The staging plays right into Trump’s hand.

Suffice it to say that Smith faced some tactical options in deciding to indict in Florida, the center of gravity for the alleged crime, as opposed to Washington, D.C., where he might have gotten a more favorable judge and jury. The indictment is swimming in damning evidence that Trump mishandled national defense documents in violation of the Espionage Act — but it was in Florida that prosecutors charge he illegally retained most of the documents, and attempted to circumvent the government subpoenas by having Nauta move boxes of documents.

In a criminal case, the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution guarantees to “the accused” (and to the government) the right to a “speedy and public trial.” The Speedy Trial Act contemplates a trial within 70 days of arraignment, which explains the control date set by Judge Cannon of Aug. 14 — understood by all parties to be a date simply to pick a date in deference to the need for discovery, the requirements of the Classified Information Procedures Act, and the time necessary to prepare a defense in a complex case.

Many defendants, particularly public officials accused of a crime, seek a speedy trial to clear their names, especially when they are preparing to run for public office. Others seek delay, a staple in every trial lawyer’s bag of tricks, on the theory of “no trial, no conviction.” One of life’s “sea of troubles,” Hamlet explained in his “to be or not to be” soliloquy, was “the law’s delay.” Things haven’t changed much since 1600.

Smith had to know from the get-go that Trump’s most viable defense would be to delay the trial until after the 2024 presidential election. And with not too little temerity, Trump’s attorneys are asking Judge Cannon to delay his trial without setting a new start date. They have a laundry list of reasons, including the bogus arguments that Trump, and Trump alone, could decide what documents were his and what belonged to the government, and that he is the victim of a selective prosecution by his political opponent, President Joe Biden.

Trump’s gamble is that if the trial is deferred until after the election and he wins the presidency, he can gut the case along with all pending criminal cases and investigations by ordering his attorney general to drop them. As for the state prosecution in New York over the Stormy Daniels payoff, or a potential 2020 election-related case in Georgia, he would bank on the reality that no state prosecutor would ever try a sitting president.

The German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Hegel famously said: “No man is a hero to his valet. This is not because the hero is not a hero, but because the valet is a valet.” In Nauta’s case, his own legal position will be dictated by Trump, and he may be able to delay a joint trial in ways that Trump cannot credibly do.

Thus, Trump’s “Diet Coke Valet” serves him well before the court — and Jack Smith would do well to sever them, if he wants a trial before the 2024 election.

James Zirin, an author and commentator on politics and the law, is a former federal prosecutor in New York's Southern District. His most recent book is “Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits” (2019).