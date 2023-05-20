Dictatorships are among the main drivers of an unprecedented migration to the United States. As long as this issue is not addressed in a consistent and comprehensive manner, we will continue to apply Band-Aids rather than treat a terminal illness.

Migration to the United States has seen a 50% reduction since the end of Title 42, according to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Much of this could be due to the reinforcement of border security, coordination with Mexico or fear caused by misinformation. Despite this situation, the root of the crisis remains unaddressed.

Democracy in Latin America is experiencing an unprecedented downtrend. For decades, in the Americas, there was only one dictatorship, that of the Castro brothers in Cuba. Now, there are three such regimes (Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua) and one failed state (Haiti). Since 2020, and the start of Title 42, the number of migrants seeking entry into the United States from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti has sharply increased, especially compared to other nationalities.

The three autocracies preach the false narrative that sanctions are behind the migration crisis in an apparent attempt to hide their own human rights violations, economic failures and even UN-reported crimes against humanity.

Venezuela

Venezuela, run by the Nicolas Maduro regime, is the most corrupt country in Latin America, according to the latest report issued by Transparency International. It is hard to draw a line between public institutions and criminal activities. Poverty is another serious problem. In 2022 annual inflation was 305%, and the minimum monthly salary of a teacher was $10 USD. Public employees have been protesting for better pay amid the growing economic burden.

According to the U.S. State Department’s Human Rights report, there are significant human rights issues in Venezuela, including reports of unlawful or arbitrary killings, extrajudicial killings and forced disappearances by the regime; torture or cruel inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment by security forces; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions, as well as arbitrary arrest or detention by security forces.

The report also noted that human rights violations include "unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers; serious restrictions on free expression and media, including violence or threats of violence, unjustified arrests or prosecutions of journalists, censorship, and enforcement of or threat to enforce criminal libel laws to limit expression; serious restrictions on internet freedom; substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association."

Cuba

The dictatorship of Fidel and Raúl Castro in Cuba, which has been in power for 64 years, reportedly now has more than 1,000 political prisoners in its jails, including 35 children. Civic organization Prisoners Defenders states that far from diminishing, the repression in Cuba is increasing and foreshadows a bad end for a pressure cooker of political dissent and protestors who demand freedom and rights that the regime is unable to offer.

Amnesty International has noted that "hundreds of Cubans remain in prison for peacefully expressing their beliefs, protest continues to be repressed, and we are seeing one of the biggest waves of forced migration out of Cuba in recent history, as people seek to build new lives with greater freedom overseas,”.

The Cuban Medical Brigades have sent an army of 600,000 doctors in 163 countries since 1963. While this has created “health-washing” diplomacy for the regime, in 2019, the United Nations expressed great concern over complaints related to human trafficking and modern slavery.

Nicaragua

In Nicaragua, the ruling Daniel Ortega regime has been in power for more than 16 years — despite being denounced for alleged crimes against humanity by the UN, and it continues to enjoy benefits from the Free Trade Agreement between Central America and the United States.

In October of 2022, Ortega said that the United States sanctions are to blame for migration and not the Sandinista repression.

Religious freedom is also under fire in Nicaragua.During the last five years, Ortega has reportedly totaled more than 500 aggressions against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua. According to the latest State Department's Report on Religious Freedom, the regime forced into exile and verbally attacked priests and bishops, labeled them “criminals” and “coup-plotters,” as well as accused them of inciting violence. The dictatorship also sentenced Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, bishop of the Matagalpa diocese, to more than 26 years in prison. Catholic critics say this was done “without evidence, without defense and without due process.” The church is targeted by Ortega’s regime for being a critical voice of its reported abuses, corruption and brutal repression.

Haiti

Haiti is experiencing similar political turmoil as it has become a failed state, and gangs have reportedly taken control of at least 80% of Port- au-Prince, the capital city. This has culminated in the wake of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, a controversial leader who opponents accused of dictatorial rule.

The United Nations has stressed that gang violence is expanding at an alarming rate in areas previously considered relatively safe. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, criminal incidents — homicide, rape, kidnappings and lynching — more than doubled in the same period in 2023 to 1,647.

Amnesty International has also reported that some 4.5 million Haitians did not have enough to eat as fuel prices rose, and gang violence displaced thousands of residents. Haitians continued to flee to countries in Latin America and the U.S. in search of safety but received limited access to international protection and reportedly faced anti-Black discrimination, in some cases amounting to race-based torture.

Dictators trigger migration, not sanctions

The dictatorships of Cuba (64 years), Venezuela (24 years) and Nicaragua (16 years) generate systemic corruption, promote repression and implement failed economic policies that cause hunger and poverty. These systems generate the perfect storm for migration to the United States and other countries in the region. It's not the sanctions.

The migration crisis is just a symptom of a larger disease that is not being addressed with the necessary urgency. More than just border police, a comprehensive foreign policy is required to face the present and future threats created by dictatorships. Now is the right time to do so.

Arturo McFields Yescas is a former top Nicaraguan official serving as ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), who publicly denounced the government while in his OAS role for holding political prisoners and killings of anti-regime protestors. He is a journalist and a former member of the Peace Corps of Norway.