As Ron DeSantis officially jumps into the race for the GOP nomination, the first big questions are these:

Is Florida’s Republican governor the next Scott Walker, the Wisconsin Republican who, eight years ago, was seen as a frontrunner in the 2016 GOP primaries at this stage of the race, only to quickly disappear as a serious contender for being so generic, so bland, so lacking in a commanding presence?

Or is DeSantis truly the wunderkind state executive who can win the kind of voters — independents, suburban moms, blue-dog Democrats — on a national level in the same manner as he did in his landslide victory in Florida last November?

Right now — the answers are unknown. For the next few months, at least until August, they largely will remain that way. But when August does arrive, so too will the first GOP primary debate in Milwaukee. And that could serve as DeSantis's best, perhaps only, moment to convince voters he is the right alternative to Donald Trump, who captured more votes than any Republican presidential candidate in history (74 million).

In August 2015 in another midwestern city, Cleveland, Walker — then Wisconsin’s governor — stood next to Trump as one of the ten candidates on stage that night. But when the debate was over, almost none of those among the 24 million watching at home could tell you one thing the Wisconsin governor had said.

Here's how you know that to be true: Entering the debate, a Fox News poll had Trump at 18% support followed by Walker with 15%. After the debate, Trump jumped to 25% support, with Walker drifting all the way down to 6%. Game. Set. Match.

So it's no wonder that Trump, who currently leads DeSantis by 42 points nationally in the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, already is saying he doesn't need to debate because of what he calls an "insurmountable lead."

But this isn't a national contest. It’s a state-by-state one. And if DeSantis goes all-in on Iowa, as he is expected to do in launching a massive national ground game in the Hawkeye State, it's hard to say this is over before it begins.

In the end, it would be hard to envision Trump missing the chance to face DeSantis on such a big stage. Allies of DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur-turned-candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, along with whoever else jumps into the GOP race, will call Trump a coward or worse for simply trying to run out the clock.

So if Trump does show up — and my bet is that he will — then how will DeSantis, or any other candidate, score major points against him? The policy positions of all the candidates are very similar outside of abortion (more on that in a bit). So DeSantis's best hope is for Trump to melt down in the same fashion he did in his first debate against Joe Biden in 2020.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said of the white supremacist group on Oct. 1, 2020. That was a very bad moment for the incumbent as it dominated headlines for the foreseeable future.

Every debate typically has one moment that stands out: Richard Nixon winning in arguments but sweating through the first televised presidential debate against John F. Kennedy in 1960. Or Gerald Ford in 1976, claiming the Soviets didn’t dominate Eastern Europe (although they did). In 1980, Reagan asked in his closing argument if Americans felt better off than they were four years ago under Jimmy Carter (and most didn't). And in 2020, there was then-President Trump, sealing his own fate against Joe Biden in their first debate watched by 80 million people during the COVID pandemic.

The 45th president could have allowed Biden to sink himself that night, as he often does when not in front of a teleprompter. Instead, Trump tried to bully his way to victory and appeared patently defensive in doing so. Result: A post-debate CNN poll showed Biden winning the debate by a 60%-28% margin. A CNBC-Change Research poll echoed that sentiment, with just 29% saying they felt Trump won.

So if DeSantis could avoid engaging Trump on a personal level, and stick to the issues while showing the discipline Trump lacks in these moments, it could be a game-changer for DeSantis that might not propel anyone into the lead but at least would make Trump look vulnerable and beatable.

After that, it’s all about Iowa.

DeSantis is about to launch a ground game there and appears to be putting most of his chips into the state Trump lost in the 2016 primary season to Ted Cruz by more than 3 points. The latest YouGov-Yahoo Newsshows Trump up 48% to 28% percent over DeSantis.

Twenty points may sound too steep to overcome, but it must be noted that the survey was taken before DeSantis declared or began advertising in the state. On the money front, DeSantis reportedly has more than twice as much in the campaign bank than Trump (DeSantis, $85.9 million; Trump, $32.2 million), according to USA Today.

Trump also doesn't have his biggest advantage in 2016, in terms of free advertising on social media, because he is avoiding Twitter in an effort to boost his own social media platform, Truth Social. Trump had nearly 89 million followers on Twitter; his tweets often dictated the news cycle in 2016 and thereafter. But in 2023, his Truth Social following is about 5.3 million, or about 94 percent lower.

Trump's attacks on DeSantis on Florida's six-week abortion ban also is not playing well in Iowa, where Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) recently signed a similar six-week ban.

"The #IowaCaucus door just flung wide open," tweeted Bob Vander Plaats, a major influencer and Evangelical leader in Iowa, in responding to a Trump tweet on the matter. The tweet received 240,000 likes.

If other GOP candidates do what then-Democratic candidate Kamala Harris did in 2019 — which was to drop out of the 2020 race before any votes were cast, after the early polls looked hopeless — one has to believe that a solid majority of Haley, Scott or Ramaswamy supporters will move to the candidate whose name isn't Trump. If that happens (and that's a big “if”), then Iowa's outcome is uncertain.

DeSantis thus needs to win Iowa or at least keep it close. From there, he could move on to New Hampshire, probably with momentum and more money and media attention coming in. Independents can vote in New Hampshire primaries, which makes that outcome more unpredictable since a recent AP-NORC poll shows 63% of independents (and 44% of Republicans) don’t even want Trump to be running for president at all.

Trump is still the odds-on favorite right now. But when this race for the nomination actually begins with an official announcement from DeSantis, the former president’s path to the general election is anything but a sure thing.

