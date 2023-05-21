Oddsmakers give Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about a 25% chance to win the Republican presidential nomination next year. With those odds, I’d put up a few bucks.

I'd put up a lot more, giving 10-to-1 odds, on another wager: The GOP nominee will be either DeSantis or Donald Trump.

DeSantis will announce this week, has sufficient financial resources, and is in sync with today's Trumpian Republican party — more about grievance, anger and "owning the libs" than about hope or vision. The Yale and Harvard Law graduate is plenty smart.

He runs well behind Donald Trump in preference polls, and his campaign is less ready, but he's well ahead of the rest of the field.

To be sure, the Florida governor has had the worst couple months of any top candidate since George Romney in 1967. Romney, then the Republican governor of Michigan, changed his position on Vietnam, claiming he had been "brainwashed." Democratic candidate Gene McCarthy is reputed to have sniped that "a light rinse" would have sufficed.

DeSantis said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was really a just "a territorial dispute." After withering criticism, he walked it back. On the eve of this past week's Kentucky GOP gubernatorial primary, DeSantis endorsed a candidate who finished a distant third behind the Trump-backed victor. He has vacillated on whether and how to respond to Trump's tough barbs.

Drawing a distinction with Trump will be challenging. There are no real ideological differences; they both appeal to darker impulses. The centerpiece of DeSantis’s tenure as Florida governor is an assault on an ill-defined "woke culture." He is restricting bathroom venues and some treatments for transgender Floridians, is targeting drag shows, and making sure no one gets to his right on anti-LGBTQ.

Abortion after six weeks has been outlawed in Florida. Academic restrictions have been imposed on teachers; books from such celebrated authors as Alice Walker and Toni Morrison have been banned.

DeSantis has bragged about how well Florida did during the pandemic, but data from Johns Hopkins tells another story: Compared to California, Florida has a 15% higher rate of COVID incidents and almost a 60% higher death rate.

DeSantis’s bullying of private enterprises — from Disney to cruise lines to the Special Olympics — to heel to his ideological agenda has semi-fascist overtones.

Looking at recent Republican primary results in states like Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas, these stands should prove popular with GOP primary voters.

There is one huge impediment in DeSantis's way: Donald Trump.

If — after a jury has determined him to be a sexual assaulter, he faces more indictments and more lawsuits, and he continues to peddle lies about a “stolen” election — Trump's still the “Teflon Don,” then the game is over.

If, however, with the weight of all that and his heath — for all the talk about Biden's age, Trump would be 82 at the end of another term — the former president starts to slide, then no one is better positioned than DeSantis to take advantage.

You have to go back to Jimmy Carter in 1975 to find an eventual nominee who polled in single digits at this stage, as all the other Republicans do.

Even if weakened, Trump isn't going away, and DeSantis, who has defeated relatively weak candidates, has to figure out how to handle Trump attacks. One ignores Trump at one’s own peril, as Jeb Bush discovered in 2016 — and you lose if you try to get into the gutter with him, as Marco Rubio discovered that same year.

A fight with a Trump shorn of his “Teflon” would focus on the calendar and the rules. The challenger has to beat the king early.

DeSantis plans a huge effort in the initial Iowa caucuses. Candidates who've succeeded there — like Barack Obama and George H.W. Bush — usually have been good retail politicians; that’s not the sullen DeSantis's forte. He doesn’t seem to be a guy to have a beer with, but I was told he was surprisingly good in several "meet and greets" during his recent Iowa trek.

After a few more contests, the calendar then turns to a plethora of primaries, and starting in mid-March, there are more than a dozen winner-take-all contests. These include the general election battleground states of Florida, which DeSantis would have to win, and Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona.

If it gets competitive, a big talking point will be electability.

The Republican polling firm, Public Opinion Strategies, recently surveyed voters in ten politically swing states: Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Minnesota and Virginia. In all of them, DeSantis did better than Trump in a general election match-up against President Biden. “Voters in battleground states are looking for a new series to watch, not old reruns,” says one of the pollsters, Robert Blizzard.

I don't doubt the numbers, but I strongly suspect once his hard-right message is clear, DeSantis will be a weak candidate with swing suburban voters. There's a caveat: As a 46-year-old, he would be running against an opponent in his 80s.

Al Hunt is the former executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC.