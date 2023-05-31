On Monday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) joined “Fox & Friends” to pitch his just-announced run for the Republican nomination for president. He pledged to combat what he called “wokeism,” to beat Joe Biden, and to serve two terms as president. “At the end of the day, I’ve shown in Florida an ability to win huge swaths of voters that Republicans typically can’t win,” DeSantis said, “while also delivering the boldest agenda anywhere in the country.”

But there is no path to the White House without Latino support.

Donald Trump won a respectable share of Latino voters in 2016 and then improved his margins in 2020. Ron DeSantis is in some ways more extreme than Trump, and the governor will face a steep challenge replicating his Florida success with the national Latino electorate. On myriad issues, DeSantis is simply too far outside the Latino mainstream.

For starters, consider that DeSantis championed the harshest crackdown by a state on illegal immigration in over a decade. Under his new law, people hiring or transporting undocumented immigrants could face criminal charges, and some hospitals will be required to ask patients their immigration status. Florida faith leaders have been alarmed by the law, as it potentially criminalizes their outreach efforts, and advocacy groups warn that it will result in racial profiling of Latinos. The law has some Florida Latinos rethinking where they live, while the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) has gone so far as to issue a travel advisory for the state, calling Florida a “dangerous and hostile environment.”

Latinos typically say that the economy is their number one concern, and the governor’s recent record here is troubling. Florida’s hard-line immigration law is expected to devastate the state’s agriculture, construction, and tourism industries, and some locales are already seeing labor shortages. The law mandates that any company with over 25 workers use E-Verify, a costly, ineffective program, to check workers’ immigration status. Meanwhile, DeSantis is fighting with Disney, which has resulted in the cancellation of a planned $1 billion development in Orlando.

The Disney battle, along with his other corporate feuds, will make it tough for DeSantis to pitch himself as pro-business to Latino voters.

On healthcare, DeSantis has shown a disregard for the well-being of Latinos. Florida is one of just ten states that have rejected federal funding to expand the Medicaid program. This directly impacts many in the state’s uninsured population, which UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Initiative estimates is one-fifth Latino. The DeSantis ban on vaccine and mask mandates likely contributed, in part, to the deaths of thousands of Florida Latinos from Covid-19 (he unfairly blamed one 2020 Covid spike on what he termed “overwhelmingly Hispanic” farm workers). As a congressman, DeSantis opposed the Affordable Care Act, which is popular with Latinos and has helped millions of Latinos obtain health insurance.

In education, another critical issue for Latino voters, the governor’s policies seem more designed to raise his profile than to improve learning. DeSantis has banned Advanced Placement courses in Florida high schools on African American history, earning criticism from the Hispanic Federation and Voto Latino. He signed a bill banning state spending on diversity initiatives and restricting public universities from teaching about systemic racism. Yet diversity initiatives often benefit Latinos, and the Pew Center reports that most Latinos believe that paying more attention to the history of racism in the U.S. is a good thing.

True, in 2022 DeSantis won Florida’s Latino vote, with strong support from Cuban Americans and Puerto Ricans. However, Florida’s demographics are unique to the Sunshine State; nationally, nearly two-thirds of Latinos are Mexican American and identify or lean towards Democrats. This much broader group of Latinos is unlikely to support DeSantis’s ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, a law even Trump described as “too harsh.” Most Latinos consistently say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Similarly, the governor’s anti-LGBTQ and pro-gun rights policies are out of sync with majorities of Latino voters.

Going forward, DeSantis will encounter a roadblock of his own making.

He is unlikely to win over Trump’s Latino supporters because there is only one Trump, with little room for wannabes. Nor can the governor appeal to moderate Latino Republicans or Democrats, as most will reject his far-right views.

Whether in the primaries or a general election, DeSantis will ultimately find national Latino support elusive.

Raul Reyes is an immigration attorney with degrees from Harvard University and Columbia Law School. Follow him on Twitter at @RaulAReyes