Since 2016, the Democratic Party’s tent has seen growth fueled by suburban independents, moderates, and disaffected Republicans who have rejected the modern GOP’s embrace of MAGA extremism. At the same time, however, the Democratic Party’s activist class has taken an increasingly leftward turn, embracing left-wing populism and purity politics that alienate the rest of the party. For example, the party’s appeal is diminishing among rural and non-white working-class voters.

The Democratic Party has the potential to once again become a true big tent party, united in support of core liberal values — standing up for democracy, protecting LGBTQ rights, women’s reproductive freedoms and restoring the American dream — but we won’t expand our coalition if we keep applying progressive purity tests to Democrats running in competitive districts and states.

As Democrats gear up for the 2024 election cycle, it’s critical for the party to build grassroots support for center-left and moderate Democrats who have enabled the party’s biggest successes over the past six years and who will ensure that Democrats gain a sustainable majority.

Consider, for example, when a few months ago, Reps. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (D-Wash.) and Jared Golden (D-Maine) made headlines when they voted with Republicans to repeal President Biden’s student loan cancellation plan. Their choice to break with the Democratic Party prompted immediate outrage from progressives. The New Republic called Pérez and Golden “politically inept and practically unimaginative,” while the auto shop that Pérez and her husband run in Portland was reportedly bombarded with negative reviews by ultra-populist trolls. In the end, the Senate never even considered the bill, and even if it had passed the Senate by some miracle, President Biden never would have signed it.

It was an out-of-line response to a vote for a Republican bill that was never going to become law — but the progressive critics that went after Pérez and Golden did appear to send a clear message to other center-left and moderate Democrats: Get in line with left-wing progressives on their economic policies, or we’ll go after you, too.

What the activist left frequently fails to understand is that not every state or congressional district is the same, and if they want to keep winning elections, elected Democrats need to vote in line with the interests of their constituents, not in line with the interests of left-wing progressives.

Yet, because of the vitriol and hate that gets directed toward Democrats when they don’t vote in line with progressives, center-left and moderate Democrats are increasingly at risk of facing primary challengers from their left and pushed to play politics with their vote.

This trend isn’t healthy for democracy, it isn’t conducive to good policy outcomes, and it’s certainly not good for the long-term success of Democrats.

It’s becoming increasingly likely —despite facing multiple indictments relating to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and relating to efforts to change the 2020 election outcome in Georgia — former President Donald Trump is poised to win the GOP nomination in the 2024 election. The vast majority of likely Republican primary voters have made it clear that they will do nothing to hold Trump accountable, and instead appear poised to continue to embrace his conspiracy theories and his politics of apparent vengeance and illiberal aspirations.

We can’t continue to let our intra-party disagreements over policies like student debt cancellation or fiscal policy get in the way of defeating Trumpism and our fight for the Democratic Party’s core values. Right now, it’s more important than ever for us to build grassroots support for the center-left and moderate Democrats who can win competitive elections, helping us win back the House and expand our majority in the Senate.

Democrats shouldn’t stop investing in progressive activists, but we need to start directing more energy toward cultivating a network of Democratic activists who can get excited about the center-left and moderate Democratic candidates who have proven they can win competitive elections. We need to foster a spirit of mutual tolerance between the dogmatic left and pragmatic Democrats because we need each other to keep MAGA candidates out of office.

Heading into the 2024 election, Democrats need to be focused on expanding, not shrinking the party tent, and the best way to do that will be to invest in building grassroots support for the center-left. We need to accept that we’re never going to be united around every issue, but we can unite around the common goals and ideals that have helped the Democratic tent grow over the past decade.

Tobin Stone is the community and communications manager at the Center for New Liberalism, a grassroots organization of “pragmatically liberal” activists with 55 chapters across the country and was formerly a project of the Progressive Policy Institute. The Center for New Liberalism recently merged with New Democracy, a social welfare organization and support network of Democratic governors, mayors, state officials and members of Congress.