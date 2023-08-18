On Aug. 5, several Chinese students studying at the Royal College of Art in the United Kingdom vandalized the graffiti wall on Brick Lane in London, covering up all the previous works of art by various artists, including work by and in tribute to a late artist known as “Marty.” They painted the entire wall white and then, in red paint, sprayed the official core socialist values promulgated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP): prosperity, democracy, civility, freedom, harmony, equality, justice, the rule of law, patriotism, dedication, integrity and friendliness.

The wall’s repainting has sparked strong condemnation from various parties. Several people have visited the wall and spray-painted criticism of the CCP and satirical content aimed at Chinese President Xi Jinping. Although London authorities have since cleared the graffiti, the actions of these students, the message they sought to convey, and their motivation represent the behavioral patterns of the CCP and its avid supporters.

One of the graffiti creators, Wang Hanzheng, expressed on his Instagram page his hope that this work would provoke reflection in the West on the concept of “freedom.” The perpetrators conducted a live broadcast of their spray-painting on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book), receiving near-unanimous praise online. One commenter said it was “the most successful export of values.” Said another: “Well done! Aren’t the UK and the US all about freedom? So, painting slogans after entirely erasing those of others should also be a form of freedom.”

Not surprisingly, just like any event that the CCP considers negative, it has removed any online criticism and satire of the CCP. China’s unique version of “freedom and democracy” includes deleting disharmonious comments on social platforms, banning critics’ accounts and allowing only comments it approves of.

In 2014, a year after he took power, Xi reiterated the CCP’s “socialist core values,” which were first introduced in 2006. At face value, each word represents a constructive concept for governing a nation and there is nothing intrinsically inappropriate about them. To emphasize their importance, Xi said in a speech at Peking University: “Why do we have such confidence now? It’s because our country has developed. China’s international standing is rising, its international influence is expanding, and this respect has been earned through the Chinese people’s hundred years of hard work. Think about the history of China’s humiliation and subjugation in modern times and the dominance of foreigners in China. It’s a sharp contrast.”

A woman films pro-democracy messages on an area of wall that had been graffitied with Chinese Communist Party ideology, on Aug. 7, 2023, on Brick Lane in London. The graffiti refers to a set of "core socialist values." Carl Court/Getty Images

His words were meant to counter Western democratic and liberal values. Unfortunately, as Xi’s totalitarian regime has grown in strength, free speech has been more harshly suppressed, China’s economy has declined, and protests against the government have increased. In recent years, the core socialist values have rarely appeared in speeches delivered by Xi or other CCP leaders. One apparent reason may be the fear that people might conclude these values conflict with reality. Terms like “freedom,” “rule of law,” “equality” and “democracy” have become too risky for the CPP to permit online.

CCP supporters believe the West’s claim to modern values is hypocritical, that Western praise of freedom and democracy is insincere, and that the West engages in cultural export and outright colonization worldwide. They say that, with its rise, China now possesses not only economic influence but also the right to shape cultural and social norms, and that its core socialist values can be used to counteract the West’s “hollow” notion of freedom. However, these 12 words are merely empty slogans — they cannot be realized in China, so how can they be propagated globally?

Dismissing others, showing them lack of respect, and erasing different voices — these actions reflect a pattern of thinking among the CCP and its supporters. They want uniformity and compliance; there is no concept of “coexisting” with those who are different from them. Instead, the CCP silences dissent, sometimes using ruthless methods. On Brick Lane in London, this behavior was demonstrated by complete censorship: literally whitewashing any voice other than their own.

In the democratic world, there is generally acceptance of restraint and distaste for engaging in uncivilized aggression. There, social activism is based on citizen self-awareness, without an excessive need for rules and regulations. However, in recent years, China has taken advantage of open Western societies to get what it wants, by any means necessary — in politics, culture, education, commerce, research, and even the military. When facing repercussions, instead of reflecting on their outdated mindset and behavior, CCP leaders claim Western powers are “bullying” China. This fuels domestic nationalism, leading to stronger disdain for the West.

The pro-CCP overseas students live in the Western world but they evidently do not understand the values of its street-art world. They argue that since it’s the “free world,” they should be absolutely free — including being free to disregard the community’s unwritten rules (i.e., new works should be painted only over old or defaced works, rather than indiscriminately covering all other artists’ works). Such behavior is actually cultural invasion, as the CCP extends its destruction elsewhere. In pursuit of its interests, its followers are willing to ignore or even disrupt the existing order of the country they’re in.

The Western world should pay attention to what happened in London. It is instructive of the Chinese Communist Party’s way of thinking.

Jeanette Tong is a research fellow at Citizen Power Initiatives for China.

Evan Osborne, Ph.D., is a professor of economics at Wright State University and the author of “Reasonably Simple Economics: Why the World Works the Way it Does” and “The Rise of the Anti-Corporate Movement: Corporations and the People Who Hate Them.”