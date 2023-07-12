Four reliably blue congressional districts in the New York City suburbs flipped red last November. The new majority of the House of Representatives attributed these conversions to public anger over “crime.”

In April, Paul Vallas turned the Chicago mayoral race into a referendum on “crime.”

President Biden recently blocked a progressive overhaul of Washington, D.C.’s criminal code.

The law-and-order narrative has once again cemented itself into our politics and legislators across geographical and ideological spectrums are competing to be the champions of public safety.

These politicians seem to think they’re acceding to their constituents' demands, but voters may be troubled by something more profound. Public attitudes on crime reveal seemingly contradictory viewpoints.

The 2020 murder of George Floyd shook nearly all of us. Many white Americans became conspicuously more willing to discuss the link between race and justice in the United States, a reality some have understood and endured for generations. The global public response activated a long-awaited historical reckoning.

You could say more people got woke to these issues.

Since then, polls have shown that people consistently support wide-ranging reform to policing, prosecution, sentencing, incarceration and other machinery of the criminal legal system.

And violent crime itself? As a whole, since the late 20th century, it’s been historically low, excluding the homicide rate — an important exception, but most people don't experience the impact of murders as a regular occurrence.

So, why are voters, especially in blue enclaves like Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco, cozying up to candidates whose response to a failed justice system contradicts white America’s recent awakening?

Perhaps it has something to do with how we define "crime" in the public discourse: a catch-all that includes any kind of deviation from traditional norms of order, even that which is not “criminal” in any way.

Blocks and blocks of empty storefronts, increased encampments for the unhoused, as well as increases in substance abuse and mental illness, are symptoms of complicated long-term problems that are highly visible and frustrate many people.

A recent CBS News poll captured this sentiment, finding that 72% of Americans believe that “things in the U.S. [are] out of control.” So, it may be less that voters are opposed to finally taking on structural racism in our criminal code and system, but more that they are frustrated with what feels like an “out of control” state of the nation as well as policies that often feel permissive, out of sync with their values and, frankly, unattainable.

Wholesale changes to our justice system may cause voters to believe that public safety, at best, is a secondary concern for progressives. As a result, politicians will re-label societal disorder as "crime” and promise more of the same: a reliance on policing and punishment that has failed us for generations.

To get people to a more pragmatic and successful place, we must reckon with our past, not as a form of retribution or punishment, but to acknowledge that we have lost our way to a more ethical destination. We must focus on where we want to go and then find the path to get us there.

For centuries, when early mariners were lost at sea, they looked to the sun, stars and winds to pinpoint their position relative to their destination. They used this process, called wayfinding, to chart a new course.

Right now, the public is wayfinding in the political realm. We’re searching for a balanced path that brings us both safety and justice. Course correction is not at odds with safety; it’s actually how we will achieve justice.

We need reimagined systems that repair past harms, address people’s concerns about safety and guard against future systemic injustice. Solutions hide in plain sight but require time, resources and national resolve. Scaling a few of these ideas could turn the tide.

This is part of wayfinding for justice.

Concerned people, Black, white and brown, with diverse backgrounds, jobs and political beliefs must come together to prioritize the highest values envisioned at the dawn of the American experiment. Despite flawed execution, the conception of this constitutional republic was seeded by a radical demand for justice for all.

This, too, is wayfinding.

Most of us arrived in America through injustice or displacement — and it's that past that makes us all responsible for being wayfinders and shaping what comes next for American justice.

Vivian Nixon co-leads the Racial Justice and Abolition Democracy Project at Columbia University Justice Lab’s Square One Project and is its writer-in-residence. She is the co-editor of “What We Know: Solutions from Our Experiences in the Justice System.”