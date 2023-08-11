A Republican initiative to limit voting and reproductive rights crashed and burned on Tuesday in Ohio. It’s a major win for freedom.

The GOP defeat there should be a red alert for conservatives everywhere that their push to limit cherished personal freedoms puts them on the path to political oblivion. Fortunately for Democrats and progressives, the GOP seems willing to blissfully ignore the lessons they should have learned in the Buckeye State.

The story starts with Ohio’s so-called heartbeat bill, which went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority overturned federal abortion rights with its 2022 Dobbs decision. The Ohio law banned abortions after the detection of fetal cardiac activity, which essentially translates into a ban after six weeks of pregnancy. The Supreme Court decision gave red states like Ohio carte blanche to run over the reproductive rights of millions of American women.

Buckeye Republicans were at least perceptive enough to see that the public would react badly to such severe restrictions. Anticipating passage in upcoming November elections of an amendment to the state constitution that would undo the 6-week ban and protect reproductive freedom, the GOP put Issue 1 on the ballot this week. The ballot measure would have raised the threshold to pass such an amendment from a simple majority to at least 60% of the vote and made it more difficult to place an amendment on the ballot in the first place. If passed, Issue 1 would have made it almost impossible for voters to amend their own constitution, including the amendment on the ballot this fall. There was no hiding that this was a direct effort to prevent passage of an abortion rights amendment by a fair vote — so much for majority rule.

Things didn’t go as conservatives planned. The measure was defeated with 57% of voters — more than 1.7 million people — rejecting Issue 1, with a higher-than-expected turnout in a summer special election.

Conservatives failed to pass a measure that would have enshrined the state’s extreme abortion ban even in a crimson-red state like Ohio. Recent abortion rights ballot victories in red states like Kansas and Kentucky should have served as canaries in the coal mines, but Republicans failed to see the light of day. Can the party learn from its mistakes? I doubt it.

Ohio is anything but a blue state. It isn’t even purple. Former President Donald Trump easily carried it in 2016 and 2020 with a state record of 3.1 million votes, while a Trump acolyte, J.D. Vance, defeated a strong Democratic candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan, in a hotly contested U.S. Senate race in 2022.

But opposition to the ballot measure even prevailed in parts of the state that Trump won in 2020. Issue 1’s failure in GOP strongholds, on top of high turnout, as well as strong opposition to the measure in the Democratic big cities, created a clear majority of voters who rejected the radical revision of the constitution.

Issue 1’s failure to attract support in Republican-leaning suburbs is a red flag to GOP House incumbents — especially those in blue states like California and New York — that their party’s opposition to abortion is a clear path to defeat in 2024 and Democratic control of the lower house of Congress.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, Ohio’s incumbent Democratic senator, is one of the top GOP targets in the party’s campaign to take control of the U.S. Senate in 2024. President Biden will have trouble winning the state in 2024, but the focus on abortion rights should be a big boost to Brown’s reelection campaign and the Democratic effort to hold on to its thin majority in the upper chamber.

The GOP assault in Ohio is part and parcel of a national plan to limit voting rights and freedom of reproductive choice. The apparent Republican war against civil and personal rights is a mockery of the party’s so-called Freedom Agenda, which calls for the protection of individual rights from government interference.

The highlight of conservative efforts to deny majority rule was the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when right-wing extremists — stoked by false claims from Trump and Republican lawmakers that the free and fair election was rigged — tried to overturn Biden’s Electoral College victory. But that’s only the headline. Two dozen mostly red states have imposed voting restrictions to discourage turnout. The GOP-controlled state legislature in Alabama is resisting a U.S. Supreme Court order to create a second Black-majority congressional district there.

Millions of women have lost their reproductive rights in the wake of the Dobbs decision imposed on them by a conservative Supreme Court. To make a bad situation even worse, the current crop of Republican presidential candidates are tripping over each other to propose a national ban on reproductive rights.

During the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans squandered an easy opportunity to take advantage of a struggling economy to take control of both houses of Congress because voters were almost as concerned about the loss of abortion rights as they were over the ravages of inflation.

The defeat of Issue 1 in Ohio is a win for the political and reproductive freedom of all Americans. Republicans fooled around with precious personal freedoms and found out that Ohioans don’t tolerate underhanded attempts to take away their liberties. Other Americans won’t either.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster, CEO of Bannon Communications Research and the host of the “aggressively progressive” political podcast, “Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon.”