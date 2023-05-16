In Woody Allen’s 1997 ensemble dark comedy, “Deconstructing Harry,” the movie’s namesake protagonist Harry Block is oblivious to how his words and actions alienate family and friends as he selfishly pursues career goals and personal needs. Self-serving means to profitable ends are justified in Block’s fictional world, just as they too often seem to be in the real-life saga of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they continue to reinvent once-royal lives into for-profit livelihoods as Hollywood-based “global influencers.”

Yet, try as Harry might to run away from his past as the one-time “spare” to the English throne, he will remain, as long as his father King Charles III lives, the second-born son of the United Kingdom’s reigning monarch and figurehead. Therefore, while Netflix might be Harry’s new “dukedom,” or commercialized version of “The Firm,” the world is the stage and his audience. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex begin navigating that dynamic global theater as “private” citizens, they would do well to remember Moscow and Beijing are continuing to nefariously prowl in the wings.

South Africa, in this vein, soon could be the once improbable milieu of a perfect global storm in the making — and one that could ensnarl Harry and Meghan while potentially undermining U.K. and U.S. national security interests throughout the African continent. According to the Daily Express, Netflix may be planning to feature Harry and Meghan in a new documentary series “visiting communities in South Africa, where they will be shown helping build houses and focusing on humanitarian efforts.”

Fair enough — and admirable, at least on the surface. Seemingly harmless, but is it, really? Especially since Charles reportedly plans to visit Kenya later this year as a homage to his late parents and a sign of his commitment to the Commonwealth of Nations.

While Harry and Meghan contemplate a Netflix-mapped journey to South Africa, it is imperative that they, like the Block character in Woody Allen’s movie, reflect on how words, actions and deeds encompassing such an undertaking might produce unintended consequences — or, what we refer to in national security analysis as second- and third-order effects. The Montecito half of the now-disbanded “Fab Four” already stumbled badly in this geopolitical arena last December, and the West can ill-afford for them to do so again.

That first post-Firm national security miscue by the Sussexes going it alone as private individuals involved assenting to Afua Hirsch’s derisory “Empire 2.0” comment being cheaply included in the original “Harry & Meghan” Netflix series. Evidently calculated to foment racial strife and discord — particularly in Africa and America — the overt dramatic intent was to heroically cast Harry as being anti-racist, in contrast to the implied racism of the Royal Family.

This obvious ploy to appeal to and agitate a narrow woke audience for profit played directly into the propaganda hands of Russia and China. Acting in concert, Moscow and Beijing quickly dialed the attack on the Commonwealth into their collaborative disinformation apparatus to attack and undermine the U.K.’s standing in what is arguably the late Queen Elizabeth II’s greatest lasting legacy.

That damage was bad enough. Far more is at stake now. South Africa and its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, are slated to host the 15th BRICS Annual Heads of State Summit. While BRICS (Brazil, Russia India, China and South Africa) is ostensibly economic in nature, the August gathering will be uniquely primed to facilitate Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping to exert soft- and hard-power influence in Africa. Any missteps by Harry and Meghan or replications of the “Empire 2.0” Commonwealth debacle would play into anti-Western propaganda plans in support of Putin and Xi’s scheduled summit appearances.

Every advantage is in Moscow and Beijing’s corner leading to the conference given the U.K. and U.S. are not members of BRICS. Other countries are seeking to join the economic bloc; 13 nations have formally applied, including Saudi Arabia and Iran, and six others have expressed interest. Yet, the upcoming meeting will not be without drama. Pretoria just got caught shipping arms to Russia. Plus, paradoxically, South Africa is a member of the International Criminal Court — and is legally obligated by treaty to arrest Putin on an outstanding warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity.

Against this backdrop, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group is unexpectedly finding its paramilitary forces under immense pressure in Ukraine, particularly in and around Bakhmut. Prigozhin, perhaps panicking, decried last Thursday that Kyiv’s long-awaited counteroffensive had begun — and that his and Russian military forces were being flanked by the Ukrainians. That rout, in reality, was likely only caused by Ukrainian probing forces, and soon devolved into a dispute about who fled the Bakhmut battlefield first: Wagner or Russia’s 72nd Army Brigade.

Consequently, Wagner forces, kinetically active in nine African nations — Algeria, Libya, Burkina Faso, Mali, Sudan, Eritrea, Cameroon, C.A.R. and Zimbabwe — are likely to come under increasing pressure as Prigozhin deepens his rift with Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The finger-pointing has started — and the “falling out of windows” may begin soon as well.

What’s Harry and Meghan’s 007-like mission should they greenlight Netflix?

Do not mess up this emerging opportunity for the U.K. and the U.S. to begin retrieving their Africa positions and national security interests by replicating Empire 2.0-like comments, especially in West Africa given the role Wagner Group forces played in forcing both NATO allies to evacuate their embassies in Khartoum, Sudan in late April. African lives are at stake — men, women and children — and Prigozhin must be checkmated if future civilian massacres such as the one his fighters carried out in Mali, killing 300 people, are to be stopped.

Or, better yet, coordinate any such undertaking in South Africa with the British government under the auspices of Buckingham Palace. This is neither the time nor place for Harry and Meghan to disregard, let alone conflate, their royal status as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with that of Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop “influencer” empire. Leave “The Tig 2.0” for another day — and focus on safeguarding the West’s national security interests, while protecting African nationals from the machinations of Putin and Xi.

Harry made a start deconstructing himself by attending King Charles’ coronation (even if he did, at times, seem to be a schoolboy reluctantly appearing in Westminster Abbey after playing a royal version of hooky). Meghan, by staying in Montecito and away from the coronation weekend, has yet to start making that same much-needed journey. If she does, however, the national security of the U.K. and the U.S. will be better for it — especially in Africa where life, liberty and limb are literally under daily assault by Moscow and Beijing.

In the movie “Deconstructing Harry,” Block never rose above his selfishness. He only found function in dysfunction and self-esteem in disdain. His “value” was irrevocably reduced to self-hate and playing the victim for profit. Here is hoping a deconstructed Harry and Meghan will succeed where Block failed. Africa’s freedom from Russian and Chinese tyranny, in part, may depend upon it far more than they fully realize.

Mark Toth (@MCTothSTL) is a retired economist and entrepreneur who has worked in banking, insurance, publishing, and global commerce. He is a former board member of the World Trade Center, St. Louis, and has lived in U.S. diplomatic and military communities around the world.

Jonathan Sweet (@JESweet2022), a retired Army colonel, served 30 years as a military intelligence officer. His background includes tours of duty with the 101st Airborne Division and the Intelligence and Security Command. He led the U.S. European Command Intelligence Engagement Division from 2012-14.