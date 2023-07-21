Dangerous Politics: America Doesn’t Lack Leaders — We Just Need to Confirm Them

News last week that more than 260 military officer nominations have stalled in the Senate due to partisan politics is the latest sign of the urgent need to reform the Senate confirmation process, which too often creates leadership vacancies that could put our nation at risk.

Recent polling shows that public concern about fast-moving global threats — from cyberattacks and climate change to economic turmoil and geopolitical strife — is growing. Nevertheless, both sides of the aisle have turned filling critical government positions, which should be a nonpartisan issue, into unhealthy political brinkmanship.

While the Senate can and should express real concerns with nominees as part of its power to advise and consent on appointments, the confirmation process is not the place to resolve disputes over unrelated policy issues.

The Partnership for Public Service, where I serve as executive vice president, partners with The Washington Post to track roughly 800 of the 1,200 political appointee positions requiring Senate confirmation: That tracking shows that more than 100 key positions remain vacant — that’s in addition to the hundreds of stalled military officer nominations.

For the first time in more than 160 years, the Marine Corps is without a confirmed commandant, the service’s highest-ranking official.

The chiefs of staff of the Army and Air Force, as well as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the top officer of the U.S. armed forces, are all required to vacate their positions in the coming months. We need qualified capable military leaders confirmed in their roles to effectively address and mitigate national security risks.

When this does not occur, we become more vulnerable.For example, in the months before 9/11, leadership vacancies in the Defense Department — caused in part by a shortened transition period due to the adjudication of the 2000 election — hampered our government’s ability to prepare for foreign threats.

At such a critical moment globally, we must be clear-eyed about the potential effects of vacancies and an overreliance on temporary, acting officials, especially in national security.

Troublingly, these vacancies may also result in real-world, damaging consequences in other areas of American life. Delays in confirmations hamper the ability of agencies to respond to major challenges and disasters. Our government needs capable leaders to address the country’s most urgent needs.

Amid growing concerns about the safety of U.S. air travel, the Federal Aviation Administration has lacked a confirmed administrator for over a year.

Policy disagreements have left the National Institutes of Health without a permanent director since December 2021, and there is still no administrator for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, even after the East Palestine train derailment.

These are just some examples of a broken appointment and confirmation process that discourages public servants from seeking senior positions and perpetuates the federal leadership gap. Even non-controversial nominees face long paths to confirmation, and some positions never even get a nominee.

A few basic reforms could jumpstart progress.

First, Congress should reduce the number of Senate-confirmed positions and make them subject to presidential appointment only. While the number of these positions has grown since the Reagan administration, the average time it takes to confirm an appointee in a president’s first year has nearly tripled to over 100 days. At this rate, presidents are unlikely to fill the 1,200 positions they are responsible for even within a full four-year term.

A decade ago, a bipartisan group of Senators successfully pushed through legislation to reduce by over 160 the number of Senate-confirmed positions — a successful effort that should be rekindled.

Second, presidents should prioritize filling key positions based on pressing national security issues. The Department of Homeland Security, which currently lacks a director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a commissioner for Customs and Border Protection, should be a major focus, especially given ongoing concern over immigration and border security.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) speaks to reporters in the Senate subway at the U.S. Capitol July 10, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tuberville was asked about his decision to block hundreds of promotions for high-ranking generals and officials in the U.S. military due to his opposition to a Pentagon policy ensuring abortion access for service members. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Finally, qualified career executives should be considered to fill longstanding vacancies for some positions. This approach could pay dividends, as career leaders are often more than qualified to assume new leadership roles. For example, the Justice Department’s Tax Division, which enforces the nation’s tax laws, has been managed by acting officials in partnership with career officials since June 2014.

Senate confirmations ensure a constitutional balance of power and the presence of qualified and fully vetted political appointees in government. Nevertheless, today’s process needs to change. Congress and the president should ensure that political appointee positions are filled while upholding the Senate’s advice-and-consent powers for the most critical positions.

It is time to stop playing politics and to give our government, the public and the nation the leadership it deserves.

James-Christian Blockwood is executive vice president of the nonpartisan nonprofit Partnership for Public Service. He previously served as a managing director at the Government Accountability Office, a director in the Office of Policy and Planning at the U.S. Deptartment of Veterans Affairs, a deputy director in the Office of International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and as an intelligence officer at the U.S. Department of Defense.