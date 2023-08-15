The modern success story of Texas is indelibly linked with its history of voting for Republican Party candidates. A string of GOP governors and legislators has turned the Lone Star State into an economic powerhouse. However, Texas’s rapidly changing population and a number of internal and external factors could drive it into the Democrats’ camp as early as next year.

Even a candidate as transparently phony as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D) came within several stones’ throws of unseating Sen. Ted Cruz (R), who just a few years earlier had finished second in the GOP’s presidential primaries. Last year, O’Rourke lost the race for the governor’s mansion to incumbent Greg Abbott — however, that race revealed some key demographic trends playing out in the Democrats’ favor.

Abbott’s best performance was among voters 65 or older, carrying 62% of them. Meanwhile, voters ages 18-29 voted for O’Rourke by a 64-35% margin. The youngest cohort, ages 18-24, gave Beto 67% of their votes, while Abbott only won 30- to 44-year-olds by 2 points. Republicans also won 66% of white voters, who represented 62% of the electorate. However, Latinos, now 21% of voters in Texas, backed O’Rourke with 57% of the vote. O’Rourke’s 17-point margin was a significant improvement from the Democrats’ 11-point win within the demographic just four years earlier.

There are major problems for Republicans based on the last several elections. While Latinos have recently represented 20-30% of voters, they now make up more than 40% of the population. Similarly, whites represent about 60% of voters, but less than 40% of the state’s total population.

As the under-18 population — which is about half Latino — comes of age, and older white voters pass on, Democrats will have Republicans in a vise.

Democrats have received a boost from blue-state migration, but exit polls show that voters “born in Texas” are the ones largely tipping the scales blue. Pundits might stereotype “born in Texas” as white cowboys, but that’s not the whole story; the children of illegal immigrants, born in Texas and now coming of age, are likely the voters giving the Democrats an edge.

In addition to the state’s ethnic makeup, there is another factor at play that seems to mainly center around Donald Trump. A conservative other than Trump would make a major play for Texas’s suburbs. However, Trump's bombastic style and controversial rhetoric mean that Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio’s suburbs could glow blue. Trump carried the suburbs by 16 points in 2020; however, this was down from his 21-point win there four years earlier.

There is no guarantee that Trump will win Texas’s suburbs next year if he becomes the Republican nominee. After all, he went from winning the nation’s suburbs in 2016 to losing them by 2 points in 2020. Educated white women in Texas suburbs will think twice about voting for a candidate under multiple indictments and in the aftermath of January 6th — no matter how inflated it is by the media.

To put an exclamation point on this concept: Trump won white female college graduates by 24 points in 2016 and then carried them by only 4 points in 2020.

Democrats may have long-term advantages at play that will help them in the coming election, but a candidate with the unique characteristics of Donald J. Trump may be exactly what they need to win the state’s electoral votes for the first time since 1976.

For Republicans discounting the importance of a blue Texas, just try to put together 270 electoral votes for the GOP to win the White House without it.

Republican supporter Dolly Schultz holds flags outside a polling place in Uvalde, Texas, on Nov. 8, 2022. Mark Felix /AFP via Getty Images

In many ways, Texas will remain red. Conservative rural voters aren’t going anywhere and Tejano voters in the Rio Grande Valley increasingly are voting Republican. However, winning takes work, and if a GOP-er matches Hillary Clinton’s zero visits to Wisconsin, don’t act surprised if the Democrats pull off a razor-thin victory in Texas.

Even state-level elections are becoming closer and closer. Republicans picked up a 12-point win in the state Senate last year and a 6-point advantage in Texas House races. The last three cycles have produced a similar margin between the parties. However, looking back less than a decade, Republicans smashed Democrats by almost 20 points in 2016’s state Senate election and cleared a 25-point margin in the state House.

If you look at electoral maps of Texas, you would think that it was becoming more Republican. Rural counties are voting ruby red while Democrats retain their traditional urban strongholds. However, the population balance is moving in the Democrats’ favor. Rural counties are becoming redder as they lose population — either in absolute terms or relative to the state’s large cities. Blue cities are growing by leaps and bounds, soaking up millions of new Democratic voters.

A close margin in Texas also serves as a critical impediment for Republicans to win the national popular vote for the first time in a generation. The GOP’s win in 2004 gained them more than 1.7 million net votes in Texas, or about the margin between George W. Bush and John Kerry. In 2020, Trump received just over 600,000 more votes than Joe Biden.

The future of the nation may come down to how Texas votes in 2024. Barring a major change, demographics, internal migration, gender and education may be the factors that lead to a sneak Democratic triumph in Texas as soon as next year. And once Democrats start winning the state, their hold on it would continue well into the foreseeable future.

Kristin Tate (@KristinBTate) is a writer based in Texas focused on government spending, federal regulation and digital currencies. She is an on-air contributor for Sky News and routinely provides political commentary for U.S.-based cable networks. Her latest book is, “The Liberal Invasion of Red State America.”