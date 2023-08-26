1852 was a momentous year in American history. Harriet Beecher Stowe published Uncle Tom’s Cabin, adding fuel to the growing blaze of abolition sentiment; the book was in 300,000 American homes its first year (equivalent to over 4 million copies today.) American political giants Henry Clay and Daniel Webster both died. The Studebaker brothers launched the wagon company that transported the pioneers westward. And America watched the last Whig president fade from the political landscape.

Could 2024 be an equally transformational year? Could Donald Trump be the last Republican president?

To be fair, Millard Fillmore was not solely responsible for the demise of the Whig Party. As far back as John Tyler’s ouster from the Party in 1844, the Whigs were struggling. Tyler was booted because he vetoed the re-chartering of the National Bank. But the slavery debate was omnipresent. Fillmore angered northern Whigs when he signed the Compromise of 1850 (which included the Fugitive Slave Act). He did not actively campaign for re-election and had little influence in the choice of his successor.

As the Franklin Pierce administration dawned, Fillmore gravitated to the American Party (also known as the Know-Nothings) with their anti-Catholic, anti-immigrant dogma. The Whig Party foundation was cracking. Pierce signed the Kansas-Nebraska Act, sealing his own fate with the Democratic Party. He is the only incumbent president who actively ran for re-election and failed to secure his party’s nomination. Both Fillmore and Pierce were abandoned by the parties they had led.

While Pierce’s immediate legacy was “Bleeding Kansas,” He was the second of three consecutive presidents to take the approach that “agitation on slavery” would cause a Civil War. Ultimately, it was their lack of leadership — and the absence of grounded principles — that led to an opening for Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War.

Fast forward to 2023-2024.

The names have changed, but the major issue has largely remained the same: individual control of one’s own future. In 1852-1856, the label was “Popular Sovereignty”; in 2023-2024 it is “Right to Life” vs “Right to Choose.”

The Republican Party likely will nominate a four-time indicted former president for a rematch with a lackluster, limited-vision incumbent. Neither has the leadership skills or a principled foundation upon which he can lead the nation through turbulent times. Trump worships at the altar of Trump, guided only by that which feeds his narcissism — and Biden is nearing the end of a life marked by flip-flops on issues from China to the sanctity of human life.

I do not blame either man for running. Why? They have no real competition.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his lawyer, Steven Sadow (L), arrive at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump surrendered to multiple charges related to an alleged plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

With only two notable exceptions (former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie), neither Trump nor Biden is being challenged by anyone with any courage, vision, or leadership skills. The growing Republican field features a cast of Trump sycophants, who in the face of the greatest federal criminal crisis since 1807, and despite their quiet acknowledgement that the 2020 election was not stolen, are shaking in their boots, afraid to speak out against the former conspirator-in-chief (alleged of course).

Across the aisle, Biden faces one opponent who is trying to sell books and another who is being skewered by his own family.

The similarities between the period 1852-1856 and 2020-2024 are evident. The historical period was dominated by politicians with zero vision, and a complete lack of courage. Our contemporary political environment is overshadowed by equally important issues, nearly identical lack of vision, and an embarrassing display of timidity.

America needs — now more than ever — real leadership. Real vision. Real courage. Nothing good has ever been accomplished by someone sucking their thumb in the corner.

The next 14-plus months will determine not only the nation’s short-term future, but also whether the Republican Party has any future at all. In the jungle that is American politics, the future belongs to those whose instincts are well-honed. Whose vision is far-sighted. Whose sense of direction and willingness to sacrifice for the greater good are keen. If a leader in the mold of Lincoln, or Reagan, or Theodore Roosevelt does not step forward, America will watch as political hyenas divide and devour the entrails of a party that once saved our Republic.

Could Donald Trump be the last Republican President? Absolutely.

Michael B. Murphy is a trustee of the Indiana Historical Society, a former Republican member of the Indiana House of Representatives from 1994 to 2010, and author of “The Kimberlins Go to War: A Union Family in Copperhead Country” (2016).