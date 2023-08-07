July was the hottest month in recorded history, and climate change promises more steamy summers to come. While we can — and must — bend the curve of greenhouse gas emissions to minimize climate change, a certain amount of warming is now inevitable. As temperatures rise, a few simple strategies can keep your corner of the planet a bit cooler.

The field of microclimatic urban design studies how the design of outdoor environments modifies prevailing conditions to make them feel cooler. The field asks two questions: What elements of the atmospheric environment affect the amount of heat a person experiences? And which of these elements can be modified by the way a place is designed?

A person's experience of heat is affected by air temperature, humidity, wind, sunshine and radiated heat. Air temperature is often the first thing people think of when they consider how hot it is. But, unless we are indoors with the air conditioning on, there’s little we can do to change the air temperature.

Of course, we’ve all stepped into the shade after walking on a hot sunny street and immediately felt much cooler. Counterintuitively, it isn't a change in air temperature that makes the difference. If you carefully measure the air temperature at chest level on a hot sunny day, you might have a reading of, say, 95 degrees and you will probably feel very hot. When you move into the shade you immediately feel much cooler, but if you measure the air temperature, you’ll find it is still very close to 95 degrees. The reason you feel cooler is that you are no longer bombarded with solar radiation. So, although air temperature is very important, it is not one we can modify in our personal environments.

There are, however, three elements that can both have a large effect on comfort and can also be modified by the design of the environment. You can use this list to adjust your own environment in such a way as to reduce the amount of heat you receive and increase the amount of heat you lose.

First, provide the right kind of shade in the right location. Some species of trees provide much denser shade than others. For example, a Horse Chestnut provides a heavy shade, while a Honey Locust provides a very light shade. Solid overhead structures provide the most complete shade. The right location for shade is a place where you might want to spend time outside, and where it is often very hot and sunny.

Second, find “hot spots” and take actions to make them cooler. A typical hot spot is a dark-colored, hard surface. For example, it could be a west-facing wall or an unshaded asphalt parking area. These kinds of surfaces will absorb a lot of sunlight, get very hot, and they will radiate heat in the same way as a radiator or fireplace. These surfaces can be cooled in many ways, including by growing a vine on the wall, planting a tree that will shade the surface, painting the surface a lighter color, or spraying it with water.

The third thing to do is to identify the direction that the wind typically blows from during hot weather. In my home in Bryan-College Station, Texas, very hot weather is typically accompanied by a southerly wind. Once you know the wind direction, make sure that you don’t block it from passing through your space. Make sure there is a way for the wind to move into as well as out of your spaces.

These same principles can be applied at the neighborhood scale, say in a local park or residential streets. They can also help reduce the urban “heat island effect.” If lots of people design little urban “cool Islands” in their yards and neighborhoods, the cumulative effect might just start to cool down the whole city.

Climate change guarantees even hotter summers in the future. But we can create our own local climate change — and in the process, make our living environments more pleasant and safer.

Robert Brown, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning at Texas A&M University. His research group studies how the landscape modifies microclimates, and how microclimates affect people's heat health.