The recent death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, drew attention to the intricacies of public loss and a show of vulnerability by seemingly masculine icons. “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo,” DeNiro, 79, said in a statement.

Renowned for playing a generation’s worth of macho, alpha-male and stoical characters in movies such as “Goodfellas,” “The Godfather” and “The Irish Man,” De Niro’s public expression of sadness reflects a stark departure from his on-screen persona.

Certainly, no one expects fictional characters portrayed by real-life actors to be synonymous with their actual lives. However, there appears to be a profound changing-of-the-guard moment in present-day expressions of masculinity.

As one type of culturally popular, old-school rugged masculinity retires, more new-day variants are gaining popularity — but the emotional repression remains intact.

What used to be austere but manly standards for “how to be a man” are now being defied willfully. Gen Z males are dressing with gender-neutral inclinations. There is fluidity in their sexual and gender expressions and identities. Their taste in fashion, movies, music, life, and life partners, for example, are not gendered.

As a man whose masculinity was first shaped in a bleak and punitive boarding school at the foot of a mountain in Nigeria, I was socially indoctrinated in the first implicit law of masculinity — that is, to despise any showing of femininity with exaggerated resistance.

Now as a millennial professor teaching and researching at a college of nursing, and having lived in the U.S. for 10 years, I have observed shifts in the landscapes of contemporary masculine ideals transcend to larger issues. As more Gen Zers seek perks like mental health days and pay parity in the workplace, historically reinforced workplace models have changed for good. The pandemic helped accelerate these changes.

Many Gen Zers are taking a stance against complex social issues — from climate change, social injustices and gender pay gaps, to late-stage capitalist exploitation in the workplace; some express they would rather live meagerly — with intact mental health. According to a Gallup poll, many would rather “quiet quit” than be trapped in the 9-to-5 rat race.

Yet, concurrently, these changes are giving rise to more noxious forms of masculinity.

A surge in podcasts, social media accounts like the @dailystoic (with half a million followers), memes, daily affirmation emails and t-shirts gives credence to a rise in modern-day stoicism.

Positive cardinal virtues of modern-day stoicism advocate working out more, self-care and emotional regulation, respecting women, empathizing with others, navigating adversity with resilience, and temperance to limit excesses and risky behaviors. Stoicism as a philosophical foundation is at the root of modern-day cognitive behavioral therapy.

However, current distortions in stoicism erroneously contemplate the practice as the art of “sucking it up,” having a “stiff upper lip,” or even worse — getting rich quick.

As seen in tech-bro weekly newsletters, Reddit pages like r/Stoicism/ (with 500,000 participants), and by men’s-rights activists and incel forums, some contemporary stoical ideologues tout anti-feminist thinking, bigotry and self-absorbed technobabble to improve the lives of left-behind boys and men.

Sales of self-help books by old-time stoic philosophers, such as “Meditations” by the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, went up 28% in the past two years, as have modern-day variants such as Ryan Holiday’s 2016 “The Daily Stoic: 366 Meditations on Wisdom, Perseverance, and the Art of Living” — currently in the Top 20 Most Sold & Most Read Books of the Week on Amazon.

This perversion of stoicism is a release valve for boiling, bottled-up masculinity, pessimism and economic angst. Some far-right and far-left men (and women) who want to justify their bigotry choose stoicism as a guiding philosophy. Some men who feel excluded from modern-day romances have taken to versions of neo-stoicism that are anti-female.

Broicism is one such distorted variant focusing on peak body-enhancing performances to achieve god-like physical features, life hacks and quick-fix habits and diets for the alpha male, and a return to red-blooded masculinity.

However, many young men report feeling lonely and hopeless and will find answers where they present — Broisms, Incelist Ideologies, or other fringe men’s-rights groups online.

In this watershed moment are at least two major opposing camps: the “men are becoming too weak” camp and the “men are toxic” camp, with several camps in between.

Along these lines, there is a clear generational and political partisan divide.

These dichotomies are aptly captured in hard facts in Richard V. Reeves’ 2022 book “Of Boys and Men,” and Josh Hawley’s 2023 book, “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs.”

Stoicism has become a cozy playground for men and boys in a world where more boys and men are lagging in classrooms and workplaces. Men and boys are reporting approximately four times higher suicide rates than females. Unsurprisingly, stoicism provides a mental man cave for many.

I grew up on a steady diet of WWE and still revere leading-man action-movie types, including De Niro, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, Shemar Moore, Al Pacino and Jason Statham. I still get giddy about summertime action-adventure movies, like the latest “Mission Impossible” and Indiana Jones franchises, now in movie theaters.

However, the old archetype of masculinity no longer occupies all screens.

There is a more self-aware, heedful, efficient, emotionally-diverse strain of masculinity — men comfortable with emotions, inspired by personal and collective wellbeing, men who hold other men accountable, men who want to watch baking shows and be involved in child care. Men who respect women, and men like Terry Crews who do not let their past experiences with sexual assault define them.

This changing-of-the-guard of cultural sentinels of masculinity gives the green light to be emotionally unbound, perhaps once in a generation. The transformation is ongoing; it may not be loud fireworks bursting in the sky, but a gentle flicker that will brighten for future generations of men. Let’s hope so.

Chuka Emezue, Ph.D., MPH, MPA, is an assistant professor of Women, Children, and Family Nursing at Rush University, a Public Voices Fellow with The OpEd Project and founder of the BrotherlyACT project.