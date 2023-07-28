A congressional subcommittee held a two-hour hearing on Wednesday about unidentified flying objects (UFOs). In fact, the hearing reflected a rebranding of UFO to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) to avoid a stigma attached to decades of reports about “little green men.”

Congressional Oversight

Congress wants answers. The goal of the hearing was to explore the “implications on national security, public safety and government transparency,” held by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Since taking the helm, Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has outlined an aggressive and highly partisan agenda for the committee. The UAP hearing was conducted by the subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. In the hyper-partisan climate of the Capitol, the subcommittee is taking an unusually bipartisan approach. Both sides want to get to the bottom of the mystery of UAPs.

The public has already decided. A 2019 Gallup poll found that just over two-thirds of Americans believe that the U.S. government knows more about UFOs than it is telling us. That percentage is unchanged since 1996. One-third of Americans think that some UFO sightings over the years have been alien spacecraft visiting Earth.

An image of an unidentified aerial phenomena taken by the pilot of a US fighter jet. Department of Defense

Blockbuster Testimony

Three former military officers gave sworn testimony to the subcommittee. David Fravor was a U.S. Navy commander in 2004, when he and another pilot saw an object behaving inexplicably. He testified that the technology he witnessed was far superior to anything we had at the time, have today or will likely have in the next 10 years. Ryan Graves was an F-18 pilot for over a decade. While stationed at Virginia Beach in 2014, UAP sightings became an open secret among his aircrew, so frequent that they were part of the daily briefs. He recounted a situation where two jets were forced to take evasive action as they encountered a UAP. He stated that UAP videos since 2021 have been classified as “Secret” or higher and said, “If everyone could see the sensor and video data that I have, there is no doubt that UAP would be a top priority for our defense, intelligence and scientific communities.”

The most dramatic testimony came from David Grusch, an Air Force intelligence officer who retired with the rank of major. His high level of security clearance meant he saw reports that were unknown to the public. He sought whistleblower protection when he became convinced that the U.S. government was operating with secrecy and above congressional oversight. In his opening statement, he said, “I was informed, in the course of my official duties, of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access.” Grusch said he had suffered retaliation for his decision to report this information to his superiors and to multiple inspectors general.

The Story So Far

The House subcommittee hearing follows a flurry of activity over the past few years. UAPs have national security implications since they may represent advanced military technology of a foreign adversary. In June 2021, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report on the phenomena. Among 144 sightings in the report, only one could be explained. It was a large, deflating weather balloon. In November 2021, the Pentagon formed a new group to coordinate efforts to detect and identify objects in restricted airspace, with an unwieldy title: the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group.

Then in May 2022, a House Intelligence subcommittee held the first congressional hearing in over half a century on military reports of UAPs. Pentagon officials who testified were Ronald Moultrie, undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, and Scott Bray, deputy director of Naval Intelligence. Little new light was shed on the true nature of the sightings, but the officials tried to clarify the situation by ruling things out. They said there’s absolutely no evidence to suggest that UAPs are extraterrestrial. No unexplained wreckage has been found, and the military has not fired shots at them or received any communications from them. The officials noted 18 occasions when aerial objects moved at considerable speed without visible means of propulsion, acknowledging that sensor anomalies could be the explanation in some cases. They believe no foreign adversary could create such technologies.

Most recently, NASA convened a 16-member panel in June 2022, which held its first public hearing in May this year. The panel will help NASA advise intelligence agencies and the Department of Defense on how to evaluate the mysterious sightings. The NASA panel is impressive. Its Chair, David Spergel, is a MacArthur “Genius” fellow with over 700 publications and 100,000 citations to his research. Among the scientists in the group, two are involved in SETI, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, so they presumably know alien contact when they see it. The panel is considering 800 sightings accumulated over 27 years, with 50 to 100 new reports coming in each month. Sean Kirkpatrick from the Department of Defense said that only 2% to 5% are anomalous. The meeting was anti-climactic. No firm conclusions were drawn, and the panel said that more data were needed.

Which brings us to the current hearing. Under questioning by subcommittee members, all three witnesses said that UAPs represent a national security threat. Fravor was sure that UAPs exhibit behavior beyond any known human technology. And Grusch made the stunning claim that the government has recovered spacecraft of extraterrestrial origin and non-human biological remains.

With this latest testimony, the search for the truth continues — and has justifiably captivated the attention of the American public. Claims of alien visitations are still anecdotal and would have to be supported by physical evidence that scientists could analyze. But indications that some UAPs represent advanced technology deserve to be investigated further. Congress is right to insist on more transparency.

Chris Impey is a professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona. He is the author of hundreds of research papers on observational cosmology and education, and he has written popular books on black holes, the future of space travel, teaching cosmology to Buddhist monks, how the universe began, how the universe will end, and exoplanets. His massive open online courses have enrolled over 380,000 people.