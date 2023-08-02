Student debt interest is hard to tame. It has a life of its own, always growing, wrapping itself around the principal like an invidious vine. Who would have guessed that its rate would have doubled between the start and end of the pandemic repayment pause? Pity the student who fails to make the monthly payments only to see the interest overtake the principal, eventually turning students into debtors for life.

How the government approaches post-pandemic repayment is crucial, as a high rate of defaults could put the economy at risk. Given that the Supreme Court overruled President Biden's debt cancellation plan of up to $20,000 per person, which would have been a financial lifeline to many borrowers, how else can the government make repayment viable?

Recent actions by the Biden administration have sought to beat back the power of interest. In its new Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, borrowers won’t pay interest that accrues beyond what’s covered by their monthly payment, which is based on a percentage of their income (10% for now, which will go down to 5% next summer). So as their income fluctuates, their monthly repayments will be adjusted every year, but it is no longer tied to the loan itself or its interest. But because the government issued bonds to raise money for the student loans it lends, it still has to pay the interest on these bonds. Any interest amounts not paid through the SAVE plan would have to be picked up by taxpayers.

This plan is a step in the right direction. However, as I have previously argued, two changes are critical to truly shift the student loan status quo: interest-free loans and investing loan payments toward future loans.

Lawmakers are paying attention to these solutions. Rep. Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) and Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) aim to cancel much more interest than anticipated by the SAVE plan. They have introduced to Congress the Student Loan Interest Elimination Act. If enacted, borrowers will have the option to refinance to a 0% interest rate and have predictable monthly payments. All future borrowers under a certain income will automatically get the 0% interest student loans. The bill has a progressive interest scheme with interest rates increasing incrementally as income brackets rise, capping rates at 4%.

Unlike any other proposals, this bill actually has a cost offset that would pay for this change in federal policy. It would do this by reinvesting student loan principal payments in a trust fund. Right now, all payments made toward federal student loans are lost into the general fund, which can be allocated toward any government spending, from guns to butter. One would think that these payments would be reserved for making new loans. Not true: New loans are marked as a mandatory outlay of the government unrelated to loan repayments. Thus, colleges can rest easy knowing that no matter how high student loan defaults rise, they will still get paid by the government.

Under the new bill, all repayments would go into a trust fund, a mechanism first used by the Railroad Pension trust fund. Amounts can be invested according to the protocol set by the trust to include both stocks and bonds. Any potential surplus of revenue above what is necessary to cover the cost of interest will be invested to increase the amount of Pell Grants that lower-income students could receive, and to provide competitive grants to support college completion and retention programs at institutions of higher learning. This bill is also unique as it incorporates a cost control: Only universities that have not raised tuition by an average of 2% over the last three years would be eligible to receive these competitive grants. A full vetting of the bill in terms of budget rules awaits Congressional Budget Office consideration.

Hopefully, the Student Loan Interest Elimination Act will only prove necessary until the day when loans are no longer used to cover the cost of college. Largely because of loan interest, a loan is a uniquely dangerous financial instrument to put into the hands of students. It is unclear what the replacement would be, but the end of student loans may not wait for a replacement. There is good reason to fear a major increase in defaults this fall after the pause ends, and student borrowers are expected to resume payments after three years — which may lead to the natural demise of student loans.

Robert Hildreth is a former International Monetary Fund economist. He founded the nonprofit research and policy center Hildreth Institute, dedicated to restoring the promise of higher education. He is also the founder and chairman of the board of college access nonprofit Inversant.

Hildreth’s concept of no-interest student loans with a cost offset mechanism and modeling from the Hildreth Institute served as a basis for the Student Loan Interest Elimination Act.