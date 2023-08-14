The devastating effects of the Lāhainā wildfire in Hawaii have gained global recognition.

Lāhainā, a tight-knit West Maui coastal community, holds a rich history encompassing its origins as a royal capital, its transformation into a whaling port, a center of plantation economy, and its recent status as a busy tourist destination. Front Street, lined with historic buildings and charming storefronts, was a focal point for visitors and residents alike.

An aerial view of Lahaina. Maui, prior to the wildfires. Peter Unger/ Getty Images

These are now in ashes. Taken by violent winds that drove walls of fire across fields of invasive grasses, through the town, and into the Pacific Ocean.

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

At least 93 people had been confirmed dead — making it the deadliest wildfire in modern American history — and 11,000 people had to evacuate the area. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimated that over 2,000 buildings had been destroyed and set the damage estimate at $5.52 billion.

Hawaii has been increasingly marred by the growing threat of wildfires. The escalating frequency, duration and magnitude of wildfires on Maui and throughout the Hawaiian Islands are deeply linked to the changing climate, prolonged droughts, deforestation, extractive agriculture, invasive grasses, strong winds and human-caused ignitions.

The average air temperature in Hawaii has risen by about 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) statewide since 1950, with a sharp increase over the last decade. The number of hot days and very warm nights between 2015 and 2020 were more than double the respective long-term averages. The rate of temperature increase is greatest at high elevations, far exceeding the global average rate of change.

Model projections for the late-21st century in Hawaii indicate that surface air temperature over land will increase 2 to 4 degrees C (1.8 to 7.2 degrees F), with the greatest warming at the highest elevations and on leeward sides of the major islands.

Over 90% of Hawaii experienced a decline in rainfall over the past century, with changes in precipitation varying on each island. The period since 2008 has been particularly dry. Rainfall has declined in both the wet and dry seasons on all the major islands.

The state has witnessed an alarming increase in both the wet and dry season drought frequency, duration, and magnitude. The effects of these extended periods of water scarcity are evident in the heightened susceptibility of the landscape to wildfires.

An aerial image taken on August 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes, buildings and boats burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

In recent years, Lāhainā and its surrounding areas have faced diminishing rainfall, causing vegetation to become drier and more flammable, as well as creating a conducive environment for the ignition and spread of wildfires.

During the 19th century, most of the watersheds surrounding Lāhainā and across the state were deforested as a prolonged era of colonialism and plantation agriculture turned the land into open fields of soil. Sugar cane and pineapple cultivation moved offshore during the 1990s, and Hawaii’s economy became dominated by tourism.

Agricultural fields and coastline near Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, prior to wildfires. Danny Lehman/ Getty Images

Today, these open fields are filled with hardy non-native invasive grasses and shrubs that grow rapidly in the wet season and dry out in the inevitable drought that follows. These invasive species, which now cover 25% of the state's total land area, are highly flammable and act as fuel for wildfires. A history of deforestation and plantation agriculture have transformed the landscape into a tinderbox awaiting ignition.

The total burned area statewide has increased more than fourfold in the last century, and fire propagates rapidly in dry nonnative grasslands. Out of 12,000 recorded incidents statewide from 2000 to 2011, only 882, or about 7%, had a determined cause. Of those, 72% were accidental, which means they are also preventable.

The prevalence of strong winds significantly contributes to the rapid spread of wildfires in Hawaii. This was particularly the case in the Lāhainā fires, which were driven by strong gusts, perhaps as much as 80 mph, accelerating down the bare slopes above Lāhainā.

The Lāhainā winds may have been driven by two factors: 1) A strong regional atmospheric pressure gradient between the central Pacific high-pressure system north of the state and a low-pressure system to the southwest associated with Hurricane Dora. 2) There is evidence suggesting a severe downslope windstorm contributed to the strong winds and extra dry air. As air moves downward, it is compressed, warmed and dried — exacerbating red-flag warning conditions leading up to and during the fire.

Maui, and the Hawaiian Islands at large, are grappling with the growing menace of wildfires that stem from a complex interplay of changing climate, prolonged droughts, deforestation, extractive agriculture, invasive grasses, strong winds and human-caused ignitions.

As wildfires become more frequent, destructive and harder to control, immediate and comprehensive measures are imperative to safeguard both the environment and the communities that call these islands home. Addressing this challenge demands a multi-pronged approach that involves not only wildfire suppression and mitigation but also proactive efforts to mitigate climate change effects, manage invasive species, and raise awareness about responsible behavior in fire-prone areas.

Through collaborative efforts at the local, regional and national levels, Hawaii can work toward mitigating the escalating wildfire threat and ensuring a safer, more resilient future.

Charles “Chip” Fletcher, Ph.D., is interim dean at the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa. His research and teaching focus on climate change, coastal community resiliency and natural coastal systems. He is the director of the Climate Resilience Collaborative and the former chairperson of the Honolulu Climate Change Commission. He is the author of “Climate Change: What the Science Tells Us, 2nd Edition,” a textbook on climate change published by Wiley.