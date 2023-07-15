It appeared to be the easiest case to solve this side of Jussie Smollett: A powdery substance, later confirmed to be cocaine, was found near The West Executive entrance in the White House on July 2. Given that 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is arguably the most surveilled property in the country, a simple rewinding of the video in such a sensitive area would seem likely to solve this mystery of whose coke it was.

But 11 long days later, the Secret Service announced that the case was closed, citing a lack of physical evidence such as fingerprints or DNA. As for all of those video cameras, they turned out to be as useless as the ones filming Jeffrey Epstein's prison cell.

"There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that FBI laboratory testing “did not develop latent fingerprints and insufficient DNA was present for investigative comparisons. Therefore, the Secret Service is not able to compare evidence against the known pool of individuals.”

So there are some obvious questions the media should be asking here, instead of simply accepting the Secret Service report on its face, including: Is the agency saying that whoever the owner of the cocaine was somehow had the wherewithal to wipe down the bag to erase fingerprints before leaving it behind? Was the suspect wearing gloves? And how exactly is there no video footage of said suspect leaving the bag in question?

On the last question, one source told CNN that despite cameras being everywhere in the White House, the coke bag was left in a place that just happened to be a blind spot to all of them.

"The cubbies where the small bag of cocaine was found is a blind spot for surveillance cameras, according to a source familiar with the investigation," reads the CNN report.

Well, that's that, I guess.

GOP lawmakers, understandably, are having none of it.

“Every time there’s something strange going on with President Biden or his family, or anything regarding his administration or the White House, no one can ever seem to find an answer,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said. “This is one of the most secure locations in the world, some of the best law enforcement officers in the world, and they don’t have any answers.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) was even more direct. “Y’all know you can’t go in there without giving your Social Security number anyway, and to say that it’s just some weekend visitor, that’s bogus,” Burchett said. “Nobody’s buying that at all.”

The White House's effort to steer this story has gone off the rails. Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped at a New York Post reporter who asked if Jean-Pierre could say "once and for all" that the coke didn't come from a member of the Biden family.

“They were not here Friday. They were not here Saturday. They were not here Sunday. They were not even here Monday. … So to ask that question is actually incredibly irresponsible. And — I'll just leave it there,” Jean-Pierre scolded.

Except ... the Biden family, including Hunter Biden, a former cocaine addict, were all at the White House until 6:34 p.m. on Friday, per a press pool report.

Unfortunately, but perhaps not surprisingly, no reporters in the White House press corps re-engaged and challenged Jean-Pierre over that simple fact.

In the end, it looks like we'll never know who this cocaine belonged to. And that's truly disturbing when considering this substance could have been deadly anthrax or ricin in close proximity to the president.

If that had been the case, does anyone honestly believe the Secret Service would simply throw their hands up less than two weeks after it was found and say, “Oh, well, we tried." Of course not. And foreign adversaries likely watched this story unfold, with no consequences for anyone, and concluded that it actually might be quite easy to penetrate what is supposed to be one of the most secure buildings in the world without those paid to protect the commander-in-chief having the ability to stop it.

In a related story, trust in institutions is at an all-time low in this country, and understandably so.

We heard for years from Democratic lawmakers, without evidence, that then-President Trump was a Putin stooge and an agent of the Kremlin. Many in the hopelessly partisan press dutifully pushed this narrative and still do, despite the special council created to investigate such claims concluding otherwise.

We witnessed the Dobbs decision being leaked from the Supreme Court and some in the media subsequently cheering on protests in front of justices' homes. One man was arrested for attempted murder at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home not long after, after calling the police on himself. Yet, to this day, the mysterious court leak remains unsolved after that investigation also came up empty.

Americans in cities and states from New York to Chicago to San Francisco are seeing their prosecutors or state attorneys general embrace cashless bail laws, allowing arrested criminals to be back out on the street in the time it takes to deliver a pizza. Government is supposed to protect its citizens first and foremost. Instead, it's almost as if they're working against that goal.

Examples abound why trust in institutions has so greatly diminished. And here's the result: According to Gallup, the confidence which Americans have in their national institutions is at an all-time low, averaging just 27%. In the post-Watergate and Vietnam eras, in 1979, that confidence number was still close to 50%.

More alarming numbers, per Gallup:

Just 26% have confidence in the public school system;

Just 23% of the public have confidence in the presidency;

Just 14% have confidence in the criminal justice system;

Just 11% have confidence in television news;

Just 7% have trust in Congress.

The Secret Service was created to protect the president and his family. Luckily for them, that was just cocaine which was found and not something far worse.

Yet the fact that the Secret Service couldn't stop this substance from entering what is supposed to be an air-tight White House, and can’t solve the case either, should alarm all Americans — who, it seems clear, already have major misgivings about the institutions which many once held dear.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.