It's summer, and for many people, that means it is time to go to the beach. But America's coasts are much more than beaches; they are among our most diverse and economically important regions.

In a summer that has been marked by heat waves, flooding, fires and other climate threats, we are reminded that our coasts are also threatened by climate change. We must develop policies that protect our coastal zones and the people who benefit from them. This starts by recognizing who lives along the coast and how they relate to our economy, our history and possibly our future.

From a population-distribution perspective, the United States is very much a coastal country. Many of our largest cities are located along the coast, including New York City, Miami, Houston and Los Angeles. Several of our bigger cities that are not along the ocean are on the shores of the Great Lakes; cities like Chicago, Milwaukee and Cleveland have some of the characteristics of coastal cities, namely access to water and ports. A 2014 report by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that in the United States, nearly 40% of the population lived in counties that border the ocean or the Great Lakes. Similar patterns also exist internationally. Many of the world's largest cities are coastal cities, including London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Lagos.

While some coastal areas are indeed inhabited by wealthy beachgoers, the 2014 NOAA report found that U.S. coastal counties had higher percentages of Black and Asian American residents than inland counties. Across the Deep South, coastal cities and nearby low-lying areas include places like New Orleans and Lake Charles, which have large populations of low-income residents. Our coastal zones also include urban areas with large middle-class populations — places like the Miami-Fort Lauderdale region in Florida and the Norfolk area in Virginia. Globally, coastal residents span the economic gamut, from wealthy beachfront property owners to diverse residents of mega-cities and low-income subsistence fishing villages.

Coasts play a critical role in the global economy, as many of the world's goods, nearly 11 billion tons in 2021, moved between countries through coastal seaports. The products that traverse our oceans are extensive and include everything from fossil-energy products like crude oil and liquified natural gas to manufactured goods like cars and electronics, to edible items like grain, coffee and fruit.

The global coastal ocean plays an important part in our diet, as coastal zones have some of the most productive ecosystems on the planet. Yes, some of this includes expensive items like luxury seafood, but the oceans provide more resources than oysters and caviar. One report indicates that the global ocean yields about 17% of the world's protein supply. According to the U.S., in 2018, fisheries landed 84.4 million metric tons of fish, while marine aquaculture brought in another 30.8 million metric tons of live fish.

Coasts are an important part of our history. Coastal river deltas in Egypt, Mesopotamia and India were sites of early human civilization. The modern United States developed along the coast; 12 or the 13 original colonies bordered the ocean. But the coast also played a role in some of the most terrible parts of our history. Coastal ports received captured Africans who were forced into slavery. These people and their descendents were often forced to labor in fertile coastal soils in the places like the Carolinas, Virginia's tidewater, and along the lower Mississippi River. As we attempt to reckon with our history of enslavement, part of this reckoning will take place along the coast — in places like the newly opened International African American Museum in Charleston, S.C.

Our coasts also face multiple threats from climate change. While sea-level rise alone won't flood every city, the most likely high rates call for a bit more than three feet of sea level this century — this increase of sea-level rise would flood low-lying areas in places like New York's Rockaways, Fort Lauderdale's New River and South San Francisco. One analysis indicated that a little less than three feet of sea level would cause over 4 million Americans to migrate. Coastal areas, particularly in the south and mid-Atlantic, are also experiencing increasingly intense rains as climate warms- further increasing flood risks.



The areas impacted by winds from tropical cyclones will increase, too. A recent report showed a band of increasingly strong winds across central regions east and Gulf Coast states, paralleling the coast from about San Antonio, Texas, to Hartford, Conn. According to this analysis, nearly 13 million properties that do not currently experience tropical storm-forced winds (39 miles per hour or above) would experience them by the early 2050s. These climate risks are often amplified by other human activities like urban development and changes to coastal waterways.

Addressing our coastal challenges will be complex, in part because there is no single agency or entity that manages our coasts. The Environmental Protection Agency regulates (some of) the pollution that flows into coastal rivers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers governs navigation in many commercial waterways, and NOAA governs marine fisheries. Nearshore fisheries are generally regulated by state governments, while coastal zoning is often conducted at the local level.

Given these complexities, addressing our coastal risks will require a whole-of-government approach. The federal government, along with state and local governments will need to work with a vast array of stakeholders to address our coastal challenges. This will involve port managers that oversee billions of dollars worth of cargo, as well as the nearby residents who often experience poverty and structural inequalities.

Addressing our coastal challenges also comes with opportunities, as the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act allocates billions of dollars to address flood risks, and more to address our ports and other coastal structures. Given that nearly 40% of the country lives in a coastal county, these conversations can have impacts for many Americans. These figures remind us that as wonderful and relaxing as our beaches are, our coasts are worth far more than just a trip to the shore.

Alexander S. Kolker, Ph.D., is an associate professor at the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium. He studies climate change, sea-level rise, resilience and change in coastal systems. His work is based in the coasts and wetlands of the Mississippi River Delta, and he has also studied the coastal systems in the Florida Everglades, New York and North Africa. His work involves a combination of field studies, data analytics and theoretical work.