Beijing has cut off overseas access to Chinese data sources in response to U.S. think tank reports that have “rattled China’s leadership,” according to the Wall Street Journal. The Center for a New American Security, a bipartisan Washington-based think tank whose research I lead, was one of the organizations whose analysis reportedly provoked Beijing’s ire.

This step to restrict data access is part of a larger crackdown by China’s leaders on information coming out of China. These moves make the United States and China both less safe. As Washington and Beijing view each other with increasing hostility, the two nations need more information and dialogue — not less — to manage the growing risks of U.S.-China competition.

The Chinese government tightly controls information inside China and promotes its messages abroad, but the latest restrictions go further to deny those outside China facts about what’s occurring on the ground. Beijing curtailed overseas access to academic databases that contain information about Chinese economic activity, such as purchasing records, patents, statistics, corporate registrations, procurement documents, and academic journals. The sweeping restrictions apply not just to think tanks which Beijing dislikes but also to foreign libraries and universities.

At the same time, the Chinese government has increased pressure on foreign consulting firms operating in China. Police raided the offices of the consulting firms Bain & Co, Mintz Group, and Capvision in recent weeks. These moves are paired with a wide-ranging expansion of China’s anti-espionage law in April that broadens the definition of spying, giving authorities wide latitude and creating a chilling effect for those operating in China.

These measures make it harder to gain basic facts about even non-sensitive Chinese economic and corporate activity.

The Chinese government’s efforts to close itself off from the world make everyone less safe. In the absence of information, policymakers tend to assume the worst. As U.S.-China relations have worsened in recent years, a climate of mutual suspicion has taken hold in Washington and Beijing.

At the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), whose research China has targeted, we deliver objective, fact-based analysis to inform U.S. policymaking. In recent years, we have published reports on China’s military buildup, nuclear modernization, military-civil fusion, investments in artificial intelligence and quantum technology, digital currency, relations with India and Russia, pressure on Taiwan, and the risks of a U.S.-China war over Taiwan. These and other reports and congressional testimony help to inform decision-makers in Washington about how to navigate an increasingly fraught U.S.-China relationship. In 2020, we published a congressionally-mandated assessment of U.S. strategy towards China. The independent analysis that CNAS and other think tanks provide is essential for managing the growing risks of U.S.-China competition.

CNAS research on China’s strategy of military-civil fusion, for example, has helped dispel some of the myths in Washington about China’s approach.

U.S. policymakers have viewed with suspicion Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s efforts to deepen ties between China’s military and its vibrant commercial sector. Given the multi-faceted linkages between U.S. and Chinese businesses and universities, U.S. policymakers have been understandably concerned about the flow of U.S. technology to the Chinese military. The facts support these concerns. Approximately 500 Chinese military scientists studied in the United States from 2007 to 2018 and co-authored over 1,100 research papers with U.S. scientists, according to research by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, an Australian think tank. Yet China’s strategy of military-civil fusion does not mean, as some U.S. policymakers have suggested, that every Chinese firm is secretly an arm of the Chinese military.

The U.S. government has taken steps in recent years to de-risk U.S.-China technology partnerships, establishing guardrails to prevent U.S. technology from enabling human rights abuses or the Chinese military. Yet U.S. decision-makers need accurate information about economic activity in China to avoid harming beneficial ties.

One of the reports cited by the Wall Street Journal as angering Beijing was 2019 testimony by a CNAS expert before the congressionally-appointed U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. China’s military AI advances are part of a broader arms buildup that threatens China’s neighbors and upends stability in the region. Multiple U.S. universities, businesses and investors have collaborated on AI projects with Chinese entities that are tied to the Chinese military or human rights abuses.

Yet ending all U.S.-China cooperation on AI is not in U.S. interests. The United States should sustain partnerships in non-sensitive areas, especially AI safety. In the absence of accurate information, however, U.S. policymakers are likely to err on the side of protecting national security and throw out partnerships that benefit both the United States and China.

As U.S.-China relations worsen, Beijing’s response has been to clamp down, restrict information, and refuse engagement. The latest moves are part of a broader pattern of Chinese behavior to sever information flows and dialogue with U.S. counterparts. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Vienna last week was the latest attempt to restart dialogue between the two nations.

Chinese Communist Party leaders repeatedly have refused to even speak with U.S. officials. Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe refused a phone call with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin after the U.S. shootdown of a Chinese spy balloon over the United States in February. The United States and China have established a “hotline” for crisis communications between the two nations to reduce the risks of miscalculation; yet, when actual crises emerge, Chinese leaders won’t pick up the phone. White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said that when the United States has used the hotline, it’s known to have “just rung in an empty room for hours upon hours.”

The U.S.-Soviet hotline was a valuable mechanism for maintaining stability during the Cold War. By refusing dialogue, China increases the risk of miscalculation, crises, and even conflict.

Objective, fact-based analysis on U.S.-China relations is essential to manage these growing risks. The advice that research at the Center for a New American Security and at other think tanks and universities provides U.S. decision-makers is needed now more than ever. We will not be deterred by China’s efforts to stifle the free flow of information. Despite Beijing's attempts to diminish our abilities, that vital work will continue.

Paul Scharre is the vice president and director of studies at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS). He was a Pentagon policy analyst in the Bush and Obama administrations, and is the author of “Four Battlegrounds: Power in the Age of Artificial Intelligence" (2023) and “Army of None: Autonomous Weapons and the Future of War” (2018). He is a former Army Ranger with service in Iraq and Afghanistan.