In an ironic twist, some environmental organizations are calling on U.S. Treasury officials to take actions that would, in my opinion, hamstring the pursuit of a decarbonized economy, potentially killing millions of jobs in the process.

Green hydrogen is a potentially game-changing technology that has the potential to displace carbon-based fuels in heavy industries that are the backbone of the U.S. economy and American competitiveness, including trucking, ocean shipping, aviation, cement, fertilizer, steel and many others.

Yet, many well-meaning environmental advocacy groups are calling for regulatory measures that would kill a green hydrogen market before it even gets off the ground.

For green hydrogen to stand a chance of decarbonizing the economy, it must be scaled to be emissions-free, affordable and widely available.

Over the last two decades, we learned, as a nation, how to scale renewable technologies by incentivizing the development of wind and solar energy. These emerging industries needed initial help so they could thrive, and now they are contributing greatly to our nation’s energy supply. Solar and wind were not deployed at scale overnight. There was an incremental buildout, one that balanced environmental and investment concerns to drive down costs.

Energy companies, legislators, regulators and environmental organizations worked together to make sure solar and wind buildout was done effectively and done right.

And it worked.

Emissions-free solar and wind energy are now cost-competitive with other traditional energy resources, such as natural gas.

Today’s emerging industry is green hydrogen. Hydrogen is produced by an electrolyzer, a machine that uses electricity to split water into oxygen and hydrogen. That hydrogen can be captured and liquified to fuel industry. If the electricity used to make hydrogen is from a renewable source, like wind and solar, the hydrogen is green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen production facilities can cost billions to build. For green hydrogen to be affordable, available and competitive with hydrogen from fossil-based electricity, its electrolyzer needs to run 24 hours-a-day. Because the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow 24 hours-a-day, hourly matching of an electrolyzer’s electric demand to its renewable source would mean that it could only operate when wind and solar are available, not 24 hours-a-day, resulting in less green hydrogen at a much higher cost. In fact, several studies have established that hourly matching balloons green hydrogen costs up to 175% and actually leads to increased emissions.

Environmental advocates understand the intermittency of solar and wind, yet they are calling for the immediate adoption of an hourly matching requirement that could kill green hydrogen markets in the U.S. and the green jobs they would create.

The jobs potential of green hydrogen is not trivial. A small 50-megawatt green hydrogen plant, for example, can employ up to 300 people in its supply chain. An hourly matching requirement could shut the door on the best chance that we have to decarbonize the country and to create multiple thousands of green hydrogen jobs across multiple gigawatts of green hydrogen production.

At least some environmental groups would have you believe that strict hourly matching is the only way to truly ensure that green hydrogen is green, but that is simply not true. Annual matching is a much better and practical way to account for the renewable energy that produces green hydrogen, enabling it to mature and become price competitive with other forms of hydrogen. Under annual matching, every hour of power used to create green hydrogen would be accounted for by the generation of an hour of power from a clean energy source. Annual matching still results in entirely green hydrogen.

So, why do some groups want to implement measures that would kill green hydrogen?

Theoretical hourly matching doesn’t work in practice and now stands in the way of a real opportunity to produce a renewable fuel that can decarbonize the hardest to decarbonize parts of the American economy. Despite the urgency to reduce greenhouse emissions as fast as possible, an ill-advised hourly matching rule could inadvertently slant the floor of a nascent hydrogen market toward more carbon, not less.

This wouldn’t be the first time that well-meaning groups miss the forest for the trees, but this time they could thwart a foundational part of the country’s decarbonization future. Our nation and planet don’t have time for that. To be a global leader in clean energy, the U.S. must develop a cost-competitive green hydrogen market, just like we did with wind and solar. We need alternatives to fossil fuels, and we must find common ground to create a strong foundation for green hydrogen.

Jim Martin is the former executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources under Gov. Bill Ritter and served as administrator of Region 8 with the Environmental Protection Agency under President Obama. He's currently senior counsel at Beatty & Wozniak, P.C. law firm focused on energy and natural resources law.