Can Republicans Use Michigan Recall Process to Flip the State House? Yes, But They’d Better be Careful

After capturing full control of Michigan’s legislature for the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats are facing immediate electoral pushback. Recall petitions have been filed against eight representatives, targeting six Democrats and two Republicans who are considered to be insufficiently supportive of conservative causes. With the Democrats maintaining a slender 56-54 majority in the House, Republicans may view this as an easy shortcut to regain some power in a state that is slipping away from them.

But the history of recalls shows that this is a dangerous long game to play. Voters may well punish them for not doing the hard work of rebuilding.

Michigan seems like a natural place for this type of recall. Over the last 12 years, the state is by far the single most active user of recalls in the country. While changes in the law in 2012 limited the use of the recall, including requiring recall elections to take place on a preexisting primary or general election day, voters still regularly use the device to kick out elected officials.

State legislative recalls are relatively rare. Since the first one in 1913 in California, there have been only 39 throughout the entire country. But Michigan has been the site of four of them: two in 1983, one in 2008 and one in 2011. Perhaps more importantly, the 1983 recalls were arguably the most consequential state legislative ones in U.S. History. That year, the Democrats had a two-seat majority in the Senate. Two Democratic State Senators, Phil Mastin and David Serotkin, were ousted in recalls (Serotkin actually resigned right before the vote) following a tax hike, and both were replaced by Republicans. The result was that the Democrats lost control of the state Senate and remained out of power in that body until the 2022 election.

These were not the only recalls that flipped control of a state legislative body. It has happened five separate times in U.S. history. Outside of Michigan in 1983, California flipped in two separate recall elections in 1995 and Wisconsin had it occur in 1996 and in 2012.

These successes may appear to be a bright green light for Michigan Conservatives. But a deeper look at the successful recalls — and other recent attempts that never made the ballot — should serve as a flashing warning sign instead.

The California 1995 recalls saw the Republicans fight to maintain control of the state assembly following the defection of assembly members. The recalls helped them regain power for the rest of the session, but the party lost momentum and respect. In the years since, the Republicans have been an ever-dwindling minority in the assembly, and except for the recall-created Arnold Schwarzenegger governorship, have basically been shut out in a state they dominated for most of the 20th Century.

The 2012 Wisconsin ones were part of a major two-year recall fight which included recalls against the governor, lieutenant governor and 13 senators. Democrats managed to win three of the Senate seats, but the value was negligible. Since then, the party has not been anywhere near power in the legislature (admittedly, gerrymandering has played a very large role in the fact as well).

Two noteworthy failed attempts by Republicans in Nevada (starting in 2017) and in Colorado, following the resounding 2018 Democratic off-year victories also proved painful for the recall proponents. In both cases, Republicans targeted Democratic state senators for the clearly nakedly political reason of flipping the chamber. In Colorado, Congressman Ken Buck based his successful race for State Party Chair on teaching the Democrats how to spell “R-E-C-A-L-L.” The result was embarrassing failure in both states. Colorado, like California in the 1990s, feels like it’s slipping completely out of the Republicans’ grasp, and a failed recall campaign only highlighted the impotence of the state’s GOP. Nevada may be a bit more competitive, but the Democrats still hold both chambers of the legislature even after losing the governorship.

Michigan is similarly a state that appears to be slipping away from the GOP. Despite the GOP’s winning the Electoral College votes for the first time in a generation in 2016, Democrats appear to be strengthening their hold on power in the Great Lakes State. The capture of the legislature, and the strong performance in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reelection race, are the latest examples. For Republicans, the recall is a tempting and easy way to reverse this trend. But looking at past attempts to flip legislative chambers show that the easy path may be a poison fruit — and the party that goes for it may find that the voters punish those using a shortcut to capture power.

Joshua Spivak is the author of “Recall Elections: From Alexander Hamilton to Gavin Newsom.” He is a senior research fellow at Berkeley Law's California Constitution Center and a senior fellow at the Hugh L. Carey Institute for Government Reform at Wagner College.