After a year of rising in the polls against Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had a bad few months. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Trump — which seemed transparently political — caused a rush of support for Trump, which has not diminished significantly with the subsequent federal indictment on completely different charges. Trump’s own attacks on DeSantis have also blunted DeSantis’s momentum, leaving the governor stuck for the last several months 25-35 points behind Trump in a race that really isn’t moving.

The question is, can DeSantis get unstuck — or is the race over?

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Good News, Bad News

The good news for DeSantis is that Trump’s polling has stalled since his bump following the Bragg indictment. What’s more, the other Republican candidates — DeSantis’s competition — is nowhere. Only once since August 2022 has another candidate (former South Caroline Gov. Nikki Haley) managed to hit 10-points in any RealClearPolitics poll.

DeSantis remains best positioned to take advantage of a potential Trump meltdown.

The bad news is that Trump is still way ahead, and there’s no apparent prospect of catching him any time soon.

GOP voters seem to have checked out, for the time being. Trump dominates news coverage, but any GOP voter outrage is reserved for Biden, both president and son. In addition, the media is focused almost solely on the Republican primary at the national level rather than what's happening on the ground in Iowa or New Hampshire. National polls and performance in individual primary states are two very different things. National “horse race” coverage is almost always upended once actual primaries begin.

What Can DeSantis Do?

The panicky, short-sighted political class may think the race is over, but there is still a long way to go. And — despite the fact-deficient, wishful thinking of the Trump camp — Trump’s legal troubles do not make him stronger. Trump’s prosecutorial problems will likely accumulate, and his position likely will only get weaker.

Also, DeSantis is a rookie at national politics, and there is an unavoidable learning curve. The issue will be whether or not he can learn and get better quickly enough. The other GOP hopefuls are hardly distinguishing themselves.

A potential DeSantis recovery will hinge on four points:

1. Reality Check: DeSantis needs to come to grips with Trump’s national dominance and avoid playing into that game. The one-on-one race with a hard comparison between the two is not going to happen until the primaries are right around the corner. DeSantis needs to hold on to what he has and look to slowly chip away at Trump. The national polls are not likely to move much in the next four or five months — not until the primaries are close.

2. Stop the Policy Parade: DeSantis is running as the “results” candidate, which is smart. Trump passed hardly any policy legislation, while DeSantis has delivered on his conservative agenda in Florida. He has more than covered the main GOP issues, however, and is now on more esoteric ground. The more he does at this point, the more he opens himself up to new lines of attack — or even to outright mistakes. DeSantis has accomplished enough to make the important policy points; it's time to stop and run on what he's done.

3. Demand Speedy Trials for Trump: It’s time for a Republican to put Trump on the defensive over his indictments (and potential indictments to come). Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is banging that drum, but as part of the single-digit mass of challengers, he is not getting much traction — or notice from Trump. DeSantis should demand that the Trump cases be brought to trial ASAP. After all, Trump claims he is innocent — so let him prove it, get acquitted and then America can concentrate on who the next president should be. A recent Ipsos poll shows public support for this stance. Of course, Trump would hate the idea, since his whole plan is to delay, delay, delay — hoping to win in November 2024 and then dare judges and prosecutors to convict a president. DeSantis should put Trump on the defensive — make him try to square his delaying tactics with his protestations of innocence. DeSantis could then stop playing defense all the time.

4. Focus on Iowa and New Hampshire: Trump’s strength is running as a national candidate with big rallies that dominate media coverage. His weakness is the kind of small-scale retail politics that wins in the early primary states. Prospective caucus-goers and independent-minded primary voters tend to pay close attention — and the current polling in these early states is not good for Trump. Trump is running 12 points under his national average in Iowa (after removing the problematic Emerson poll) and 10 points under in New Hampshire.

DeSantis is in a decent position in Iowa and looks to have the tacit support of Iowa’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. He is doing much worse in New Hampshire and would do well to work on appealing to that state’s voters. Getting on the good side of New Hampshire’s Gov. Chris Sununu (a committed anti-Trump Republican) would make a great deal of sense.

The combination of losses in Iowa and New Hampshire with more indictments would be toxic to Trump. Both early states are traditionally prickly and demanding of candidates, even former presidents. Trump finished a close third in Iowa in 2016 and won New Hampshire with just 35% of the primary vote. His standing in the Granite State did not improve over time. He lost the state in the 2016 general election by less than half a percent — but lost by over 7 points in 2020.

There is nothing the Washington chattering classes love more than pronouncing the demise of this or that candidate’s prospects. The whole annoying herd seems always to stampede in the same direction. Yet the voting public tends to have its own mind. Whether or not the race for the Republican nomination is over will depend largely on the decisions DeSantis makes.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public and regulatory affairs consulting firm. Naughton is a former Pennsylvania political campaign consultant. Follow him on Twitter @KNaughton711.