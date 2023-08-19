Humanitarian crises used to appear as events that unfold in far-flung places. But increasingly, a combination of natural and geopolitical forces is bringing them closer to our doorsteps. Just last week, the deadliest wildfire in modern American history ravaged the town of Lāhainā in Maui, Hawaii, leading to the evacuation of 11,000 people. The Turkey and Syria earthquakes in February killed over 55,000 and affected over 17 million people. And the war in Ukraine is not only an ongoing humanitarian disaster but has also sent shockwaves through global supply chains and businesses.

The lines between the humanitarian and the commercial environments are blurring. In fact, these are not as separate worlds as we imagine after all. Global events have made the business landscape more volatile, and companies need to learn to adapt to dynamic situations quickly. On the other hand, for a long time, navigating uncertainty and overcoming resource scarcity, as well as physical and political “roadblocks,” are the lived reality in the humanitarian sector.

As an academic in the field of operations and supply chain management, I had the opportunity to work with the Red Cross and the UN World Food Program 25 years ago. I realized then that the commercial sector can learn a lot from the humanitarian sector. Humanitarian organizations have long benefitted from adapting best practices from companies, but it soon became apparent that learning could go both ways.

In the course of their work, humanitarian organizations make the best of limited resources and scant information to react quickly to constantly changing environments. They need to learn to be creative in finding ways to be operationally resilient, agile and collaborate effectively with diverse stakeholders.

Particularly in dynamic, crisis-type scenarios, humanitarians need to respond and adapt quickly to ever-changing conditions. The decentralization of resources is one strategy to ensure that aid supplies can be delivered to the affected communities in a timely manner, which enhances the resilience of their supply chains.

Apart from physical supplies, the speed of flow of information and decision-making is critical in a crisis. To provide timely and effective relief, agility can be achieved through localization — a strategy to empower national and local actors who have local knowledge and the trust of the locals. In the business world, training and empowering employees appropriately can be one way to improve operational agility.

In addition, humanitarians have found novel ways to collaborate with partners as a matter of necessity. For instance, a “co-opetition” model is adopted by the United Nations Logistics Emergency Team, whereby competitors in an industry cooperate toward a common cause. In this setup, logistics companies, including Agility, UPS, Maersk and DP World, join forces to provide resources, such as temporary warehouses during major crises, in close collaboration with the humanitarians.

In the transition to new business models, such as circular economy, a paradigm change of business and industry often leads to the emergence of new ecosystems and new stakeholders. Consider the energy transition: The introduction of clean energy sources such as hydrogen requires sharing resources and knowledge with other producers and relevant stakeholders to co-develop new infrastructure, systems, supply chains and markets to achieve economic viability. Emerging business ecosystems make cooperating with new stakeholders — including competitors — inevitable and necessary.

Beyond learning from humanitarian organizations, companies can benefit from working with them and supporting their operations. Disaster preparedness is not merely a humanitarian imperative, but it is also essential to business continuity. Post-Hurricane Katrina and other disasters, Walmart had contributed to relief efforts, which not only strengthened its operations but also supported the recovery of its community to restore normalcy for its customers, staff and other stakeholders. Put simply, businesses-as-usual is not possible when the economy is in the doldrums and the community is in distress.

In an increasingly divisive world, the principles of humanitarian work have become very relevant. The inequitable access to vaccines and medical supplies seen at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic shows the need for more equitable and resilient supply chains. If businesses were guided by the humanitarian principle to “do no harm,” they would not only deliver good products and services but also excellent social outcomes.

Luk Van Wassenhove is the academic director of the INSEAD Humanitarian Research Group, emeritus professor of technology and operations management and emeritus Henry Ford chaired professor of manufacturing. INSEAD is a graduate-only business school with campuses in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America.