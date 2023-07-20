Lately there has been a lot of noise in our political ecosystem. There’s been noise from the right-wing, MAGA extremists who have hijacked the Republican Party while they hold the House majority. There’s even been noise from some in the Democratic Party who routinely appear more interested in making a political point than practical progress. But I digress.

You see, that’s the problem with the never-ending noise. It gets so loud that it can drown out the lyrics. Too often, the things that really matter, that directly impact our daily lives, get lost along the way. So, let’s ignore the noise for a minute and talk about these things that matter.

Last month, inflation dropped to its lowest point in more than two years, and gas prices have dropped steadily over the past 12 months. As one economist put it, our inflation “fever is breaking.”

President Joe Biden participates in a Take Your Child to Work Day welcome on the South Lawn of the White House, April 27, 2023. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Then, last week, President Biden announced that by fixing administrative errors, the White House will wipe away $39 billion in student debt from 804,000 borrowers in the coming weeks. That means, all told, Biden has approved $116.6 billion in student debt relief for more than 3.4 million Americans. More than just a big win, it’s one that conservative critics can’t do anything about.

The White House also has proposed steps to cut child care costs for working families and to support child care providers. Strengthening the Child Care and Development Block Grant program could potentially improve the lives of 1.5 million children and their families.

What does all this mean? Depending on your circumstances, it might affect you in one or more of several ways:

You might be among those who are finally able to trade in a junker for a reliable used car to get you to work and back, because the prices of used automobiles are coming down.

You might now be able to afford to take your family out to dinner, after getting that letter from the Department of Education saying you don’t have to write a monthly check for a student loan any longer.

Or you might benefit from the proposal to cap copayments for child care for working families at 7% of income. The Biden administration also has encouraged states to waive copayments altogether for families living at or below 150% of the poverty level. The proposal also would make sure that nearly 200,000 child care providers get paid up front instead of waiting for a check that may not come.

Giving families the tools they need to become economically stable can have a ripple effect on our economy. Imagine how that will benefit communities, when people have more money to spend at a grocery store, or someone has saved enough money to fix a leaky roof, or we have less debt all around — change like that benefits the whole nation.

Imagine if you could save a family living on $46,000 a year just $80 a month — that’s almost $1,000 a year. That’s why it matters.

And it matters at the barbershop or beauty parlor, at the car wash and the grocery store. It matters to families before and after school, and after church. It matters even when we’re playing spades or drinking with buddies at some hole-in-the-wall tavern. It matters everywhere, to all of us, because getting out of debt and having more money to spend is one of those “kitchen-table issues” that some Republicans pretend to care about.

These are the kinds of issues on which the Biden White House has taken the lead, and they’re the kinds of things we should be doing. Inflation, interest rates and a crazy stock market have taken their toll on Americans, Gallup found in a February survey, but those polled said they’re optimistic about what’s ahead.

Maybe I’m old-fashioned. Maybe bread-and-butter issues don’t grab headlines like the stories creating noise in our ecosystem. But I look at it this way: Child care, student debt and consumer costs may not be as sexy as a celebrity divorce or the latest conspiracy theory, but they sure do matter more.

Antjuan Seawright (@antjuansea) is a Democratic political strategist, founder and CEO of Blueprint Strategy LLC, a CBS News political contributor, and a senior visiting fellow at Third Way.