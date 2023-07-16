Sorry, Joe Biden, in less than 200 days there will be a New Hampshire presidential primary: It's a major problem for you and for Democrats.

Last year, Biden instructed the Democratic National Committee to end the Granite State's seven-decade tradition of being the first presidential primary. Instead, that distinction was awarded to South Carolina, the state that propelled Biden to the nomination in 2020.

The stated reason for the change was to give Blacks, who represent more than half the vote in South Carolina, a bigger role in the primary process. The real reason was to downgrade New Hampshire, making it later, to avoid an early embarrassment in a state where Biden ran poorly in the last primary.

The strategy appears to have backfired, spectacularly.

As required by state law, New Hampshire state officials — ignoring the DNC — are poised to schedule a January 24 primary, ten days before South Carolina. The DNC's threats of reducing the number of New Hampshire delegates to the national convention or reducing financial support there ring hollow when compared to the deep political, cultural, and economic import of the primary to New Hampshirites.

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan said President Biden is making “a real mistake” if he doesn't change his mind and put his name on the New Hampshire primary ballot.

The primary will be a huge test for Republican candidates, who are flooding the state this summer. Democrats Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson will both be on that January ballot.

Biden, who now faces the likely embarrassment he sought to avoid, has several dicey options: admit a mistake and restore the old order (exceedingly unlikely); quietly sanction a write-in, which has a rich history among the independent voters of New Hampshire; or ignore the primary and hope the press and voters will, too.

The "ignore" option won't work. The press, as always, will be all over this small state.

And yet, a win by RFK Jr. — a fringe conspiracy buff with no chance for the nomination — over an amateurish Biden write-in would be seen as a sign of the president's weakness in a party where most voters don't want him to run.

An organized write-in is strongly advocated by some Democrats, like former state party chair Kathy Sullivan and state legislative leaders. “A write-in is the only real option,” Pete Burling, a longtime Democratic activist and former New Hampshire state legislator, told me. “We’re ready to go.”

In 1964, a grassroots write-in campaign for Republican Henry Cabot Lodge — then 8,700 miles away as U.S. ambassador to Vietnam — succeeded.

Conversely, in 1968, a White House-orchestrated effort for incumbent President Lyndon Johnson won, but by fewer than 10 points — which was seen as a devastating setback; 19 days later, Johnson said he wouldn't run for reelection.

Few see a direct parallel to Biden's situation today. But a narrow victory with a well-organized write-in would be a blow.

Massive attention will focus on the Republican side, as the critical test of whether Donald Trump can be denied the nomination. A defeat in a state he won in 2016 by nearly 20 points would suggest his support is waning; if he wins, it's hard to see where he'd be stopped, though January is likely to be before any of his criminal trials.

Trump’s chief Republican rival was supposed to be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but he has bombed — so far — in states that prize personal contacts. “The more he is seen, the less he’s liked,” says Tom Rath, a longtime leading Republican strategist.

In New Hampshire an effective retail politician can catapult from the back of the pack the way Democrat Gary Hart did in 1984 or Republican John McCain did in 2000.

New Hampshire independents, who outnumber Republicans and Democrats, can vote in either primary.

Democrats fear the chaos caused by Biden's primary calculation could come back to haunt them in the fall.

Sen. Hassan notes that Democrats traditionally have used the Granite State participants as a helpful organizing vehicle for the fall campaign. That would be harder if there's no real primary contest.

The Democrats hope to win back the state house next year, especially if popular four-term Republican Gov. Chris Sununu doesn't run again; they are within several votes of a majority. “The instability of the primary is not helpful in our plans to flip the house,” says Alexis Simpson, the deputy Democratic leader in the State House. “We're not yet sure of a work around that complication.”

For all the early talk about key presidential battlegrounds — Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona — Biden might consult his old Senate colleague Al Gore. While winning the popular vote for president in 2000, Gore — in a controversy decided by the Republican majority on the Supreme Court — lost the electoral college tally. He lost New Hampshire by only 7,000 votes; if he had carried those four electoral votes, he would have been president.

Al Hunt is the former Washington executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal. He co-hosts the "Politics War Room" with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC