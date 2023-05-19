The gaunt ruin of Japan’s Hiroshima Peace Memorial forms the stark backdrop for Friday’s summit of the leaders of the seven major industrial democracies, plus observers from other nations, as they meet to head off wars from Europe to Asia that could trigger the next nuclear conflagration.

No, the G7 leaders are not trying to resolve the world’s problems literally in front of the memorial in Hiroshima’s Peace Park, but their host, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who’s from Hiroshima, begins the talkfest by escorting them to the Genbaku Dome, the lone ghostly reminder of the death and destruction inflicted by the first nuclear bomb dropped in warfare on Aug. 6, 1945.

President Biden won’t apologize for the bomb that was dropped by a B-29 Super Fortress named the “Enola Gay,” killing at least an estimated 70,000 people. Nor will he go on to Nagasaki, where the second atomic bomb was dropped three days later, killing another 40,000 people and prompting Emperor Hirohito to broadcast Japan’s unconditional surrender in World War II on Aug. 15, 1945.

The visit to the Peace Memorial, however, should remind the leaders of the G7 countries — the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Canada, as well as the U.S. and Japan — of the urgent need to look for peace in a world beset by the dangers of wars that could engulf much of humanity if left to explode beyond highly limited national borders.

Right now, the hottest war is being fought in Ukraine, where Biden is looking for a unanimous agreement among G7 leaders of their determination to stanch the bleeding from Russia’s invasion that has already cost more than 14,000 lives, including at least 3,400 civilians, according to one early UN estimate; among other estimates, U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley has said as many as 48,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed and up to 200,000 soldiers on both sides have been killed or wounded.

On the opposite side of the Eurasian landmass, China, looking very much like Russia’s best friend and ally, poses a threat that some believe may be of much bigger proportions.

With each passing day, fear mounts of a Chinese attack on Taiwan. China’s president, Xi Jinping, appears to be nerving himself and his people for an assault on the island to which Chiang Kai-shek led his defeated troops before Mao Zedong’s Red Army completed the communist conquest of the mainland on Oct. 1, 1949.

Taiwan is not the only Asian flashpoint that worries the G7. Some analysts believe China is just as likely to open fire on ships in the South China Sea, which China claims as its territory. American warships periodically steam within eyesight of an airstrip the Chinese have built on Mischief Reef, in the Spratly Islands, and American warplanes defy Chinese warnings to fly away.

The threat of war in those troubled waters has increased as Chinese vessels periodically harass and interdict Philippine fishing boats, while the Philippine president, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., looks for friendship and support from the U.S. in the wake of his summit with Biden at the White House early this month.

But the biggest nuclear threat — at least to judge from the rhetoric — emanates from North Korea, where leader Kim Jong Un has ordered tests of scores of missiles since taking over after the death of his father in December 2011.

Kim this year ordered the test of intercontinental models, powered by solid fuel needed to launch them quickly before spy satellites can spot them and report what’s happening. Most recently, he has threatened tactical nuclear strikes with short- and intermediate-range missiles against targets in Japan and South Korea, both staunch American allies.

It was for that reason that Kishida and Biden have already met one-on-one, reaffirming their countries’ bond while America promises to provide the “nuclear umbrella” for both Japan and Korea.

Attempting to assuage fears that maybe he would not want to live up to his avowed “commitment” to defend Japan if war broke out, Biden offered the reassurance that “the whole world is safer … when our countries stand together.”

Biden will deepen the oft-stated reassurance of America’s “commitment” to defend both Japan and South Korea when he also meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who is invited to the summit as an observer. Japan and Korea — never quite healing the wounds of Japanese colonial rule — are not formal allies, but Biden still hopes they will cooperate in a trilateral relationship with the U.S. that enables them to join in military exercises and exchange intelligence information.

With images of the death and destruction inflicted by the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, however, Japan remains dead-set against producing its own nuclear warheads to match those of North Korea — which may have more than 100 by now — or China, estimated to have several hundred. South Korean conservatives often call for the South to begin developing nukes while the U.S. assures both South Korea and Japan of the security of its “nuclear umbrella,” with warheads on American ships and planes and stored on bases in Guam and Hawaii.

The impression, fortified by the G7 meeting, is that Washington is forming a defensive line extending from Japan and South Korea through Taiwan and the Philippines, and on down to Australia.

Biden will try to brace up confidence in this defensive network, even though he canceled plans to go to Australia for a meeting of the Quad — Japan, India, the U.S. and Australia — and then on to Papua New Guinea for a session of the Pacific Islands Forum of 18 South Pacific nations. The reason was the ongoing congressional debate on the U.S. debt ceiling, as Biden explained in phone calls from Air Force One to James Marape, the prime minister of Papua New Guinea, and Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese.

There is no doubt the cancellation of visits to Sydney and then the Papua New Guinea capital, Port Moresby, was a severe disappointment considering China’s aggressive pursuit of influence and trade throughout the South Pacific, but Albanese and India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, are both in Hiroshima as observers. They can stage a Quad meeting, and Modi intends to visit Washington next month for a state visit with all the trimmings.

Papua New Guinea is a little dicier. Marape had called a national holiday honoring the big day on which the great leader from Washington would be visiting his relatively isolated country of about 10 million people. Now American officials are in recovery mode, saving face for Marape, assuring him of the chance to talk later, while China gloats over what Chinese commentators are saying is evidence of “declining U.S. power” and betrayal of its “commitments.”

That’s the same word, of course, that Biden often uses to assure the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines that he’ll always stand by them against China.

Donald Kirk has been a journalist for more than 60 years, covering conflict in Asia and the Middle East. Now a freelance correspondent covering North and South Korea, he is the author of several books about Asian affairs.