Call it the “surge” that wasn’t. Biden administration officials are no doubt relieved this week, as a widely predicted increase in migrants at the southern border has so far failed to materialize. Since the public health law known as Title 42 was lifted last Thursday, the number of migrants entering the country has actually dropped, falling 50 percent compared with the days leading up to the end of the regulation. As part of its plans for the post-Title 42 era, the Biden administration has announced new measures to limit unauthorized migration across the southern border.

Unfortunately, Biden’s border strategy reflects a conflicted approach to immigration. There are parts of it that are welcome and overdue, such as the expansion of legal pathways for migration. But the plan still depends on a significant restriction of the asylum process. This is legally unsound, morally unacceptable, and politically unwise.

Under the administration's new plans, the U.S. will open regional processing centers in Guatemala and Colombia for migrants, expand family reunification programs, and increase the resettlement of refugees from Latin America. These are all smart moves. They recognize the reality of irregular migration and offer migrants alternatives to using smugglers or crossing the border illegally. If implemented properly, these programs could help more people enter the country in an orderly and safe way.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that the administration is moving ahead with plans to curtail the asylum process.

Asylum is a form of humanitarian relief available to people fleeing persecution or danger in their home countries. It is a legal right — one that requires applicants to be “physically present” in the U.S.

Yet under the Biden administration’s “transit ban,” people arriving at the southern border appear to be ineligible for asylum if they haven’t applied for it in other countries along their way here.

This policy is problematic because it directly contradicts established law; that’s why a similar Trump-era policy was struck down in the courts. It was a bad idea under Trump, and it is still a bad idea under Biden.

Biden’s transit ban also represents an improper overreach by the executive branch into the jurisdiction of Congress. While presidents can set immigration policy, no president can unilaterally rewrite immigration law.

Legalities aside, Biden’s transit ban will lead to chaos and suffering. The ban could expose thousands of people to violence and abuse by expelling them into dangerous conditions in Mexico; consider that just this week, an entire busload of migrants was kidnapped in Northern Mexico. Women, children, and LGBTQ+ people will especially be at risk of harm or even death.

With our southern border overwhelmed by asylum-seekers and migrants, it defies logic to think that a third-world nation like Guatemala could handle so many people. And pairing the transit ban with an expansion of some legal pathways to entry does not make it acceptable. It is still an abandonment of our humanitarian responsibilities, and of candidate Biden’s pledge to restore asylum protections.

Biden’s border plans are unlikely to help him politically. An array of Latino and civil rights groups has urged the administration to drop the transit ban, as have many Democratic lawmakers. Given that Republicans will never support anything the president does on immigration, why alienate key constituencies in the run-up to an election year?

True, Biden is facing a major test at the southern border. An Associated Press survey in March found that 58% of Americans disapprove of his handling of immigration, and it’s still too soon to predict the flow of border crossings in the near future. However, there are sensible solutions that do not punish vulnerable migrants.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has recommended a series of executive actions that Biden could take, including streamlining deportations, increasing the penalties for trafficking and smuggling, and matching some migrants with states that have labor shortages. Non-profit and advocacy groups have offered alternative plans as well. These ideas offer the president a way forward on immigration that will win him allies, instead of making enemies. He could start by putting the brakes on the transit ban.

While Biden’s new migration plan has its good points, it does not yet strike the right balance between tackling our border crisis and respecting human rights. Improvements to our immigration system should not come at the expense of refugees and asylum-seekers.

