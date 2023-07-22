The ideal Democratic candidate is a “tough liberal.” The ideal Republican candidate is a “nice conservative.” Both phrases sound like oxymorons: self-contradictions. They defy political stereotypes. But those oxymoronic qualities are what the parties need to win.

The stereotype of a conservative is mean and nasty. Newt Gingrich, Ted Cruz and Donald Trump are not known for their generosity of spirit. But Ronald Reagan was. Reagan was not a hater. He came across as a nice guy who wouldn’t start a war or throw old people out in the snow, despite the harsh things he sometimes said. With Donald Trump, you can’t be sure.

George W. Bush ran as a nice guy in 2000. Remember his “compassionate conservatism”? In 2000, voters reportedly found Bush more likable than Al Gore. In 2016, George’s brother Jeb tried to run as a compassionate conservative. In his announcement speech, Jeb talked about “a nation filled with charitable hearts” as the alternative to big government: “We can shut down government if we all acted on our sense of consciousness about helping others.”

The problem was that, after eight years of Barack Obama, Republicans wanted a tough guy. Donald Trump was perfect. He stomped Hillary Clinton at every opportunity and won a narrow electoral college victory. As president, Trump made fun of “niceness” as a desirable quality in a leader. He once advised law enforcement officers “Please don’t be too nice” to suspects in custody.

The stereotype of a liberal is weak and indecisive. In 1972, George McGovern was “a thousand percent” behind his running mate — until he dropped him from the ticket. Walter Mondale got pushed around by the special interests. Michael Dukakis was widely mocked for an ill-advised photo opportunity when he took a ride in an army tank.

Bill Clinton, on the other hand, demonstrated his toughness by doing the unexpected. He criticized hip hop singer Sistah Souljah for expressing anti-white racism. As president, Clinton defied then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) when the Republican Congress staged the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Barack Obama proved his toughness by defeating a formidable opponent, Hillary Clinton, for the 2008 Democratic nomination and, as president, by carrying out the elimination of the terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden.

The Democratic Party used to have plenty of tough liberals. Franklin D. Roosevelt declared at the 1936 Democratic National Convention, in the depth of the Great Depression, that the forces of organized money “are unanimous in their hate for me, and I welcome their hatred.” Harry Truman fired Gen. Douglas MacArthur for insubordination. John F. Kennedy stood up to the Soviet Union in the Cuban Missile Crisis. Lyndon Johnson was notoriously personally intimidating.

Democrats have been longing for another tough liberal since the 1960s. They spent the 1980s looking for “another Kennedy.” Democrats thought they had one with New York Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, but he chose not to run in 1988 and 1992.

Now there is another Kennedy running for the Democratic nomination — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — and he’s showing some support against the frontrunner, incumbent President Joe Biden. Polls reveal that the main reason RFK Jr. is winning as much as 20 percent of Democrats is his name. It reflects nostalgia for another “tough liberal.”

But RFK Jr. is a by no means a liberal.

President Joe Biden and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Tom Brenner/Getty Images; John Lamparski/Getty Images

Kennedy has opposed an assault weapons ban, denounced vaccine mandates as policies comparable to Nazi Germany, and criticized the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine “as part of their strategic grand plan to destroy any country such as Russia that resists American imperial expansion.”

Any liberal credentials RFK Jr. might have had were demolished this month when he said, “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” The American Jewish Committee called his remarks “deeply offensive and incredibly dangerous.”

Nevertheless, Kennedy may be poised to hand President Biden an embarrassing setback in the 2024 New Hampshire Democratic primary. The reason is resentment among New Hampshire voters for Biden’s move replacing New Hampshire with South Carolina as the first 2024 primary. New Hampshire voters consider it a show of disrespect to take away their “first in the nation” standing. “If people feel hurt or slighted, that goes a long way with people in New Hampshire,” a Biden ally in New Hampshire told the New York Times.

If New Hampshire does schedule its primary ahead of South Carolina — in violation of Democratic National Committee rules — Biden could keep his name off the New Hampshire primary ballot. He owes New Hampshire no favors. He came in fifth in the 2020 New Hampshire Democratic primary.

President Biden did bolster his image as a “tough liberal” in the 2020 presidential campaign for one simple reason: he beat Donald Trump. But that image appears to have been tarnished during his two and a half years as president. We can date exactly when it happened: mid-August 2021, when the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan. The chaos and humiliation of that experience (a suicide bomber at Kabul Airport killed 13 American service members) were deeply shocking for Americans. That’s when Biden’s job approval numbers turned negative. They have never recovered.

Bill Schneider is an emeritus professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of “Standoff: How America Became Ungovernable.”