Biden’s ‘Just-Enough’ Strategy Is Not Enough for Ukraine to Win

As we near the August “dog days” of summer, the opening stages of Ukraine’s long-anticipated counteroffensive are proving challenging and costly in troops and equipment. Russia’s amassing of 180,000 troops in the Donbas — 50,000 near Bakhmut alone — threatens a new series of meat-grinder engagements along the eastern front. Kyiv cannot afford another series of Bakhmut-like engagements and the heavy losses they are sure to cost.

Kyiv finds itself in this predicament primarily because of the Biden administration’s long-standing escalation paralysis. Concern about how Russian President Vladimir Putin might react to Western assistance to Ukraine has plagued the Biden administration’s decision-making when it comes to green-lighting weapon systems and ammunition suites that Ukraine needs to win. Instead, Biden keeps defaulting to a “just-enough” strategy to keep Ukraine in the fight without posing a threat to the Putin regime.

In this vein, Biden’s announcement that he has approved equipping Ukraine with dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs) — commonly known as cluster bombs — was a tacit admission that the White House egregiously failed to anticipate Ukraine’s requirements and its troops’ ability to integrate those weapon systems into combat operations. It began with HIMARS, followed by the Leopard 2 and Abrams main battle tanks, and the Patriot missile defense system. Now, as ATACMS and F-16s remain on the sideline, cluster bombs have been introduced as a stopgap.

The expected pushback was immediate on multiple fronts. As it is, the United States is under pressure by Human Rights Watch to join the Convention on Cluster Munitions treaty banning the use of DPICMs. It is also not a popular decision with our allies, specifically the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain and Canada.

Nor is it being well-received within the Democratic Party. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Texas) expressed concerns about the president’s decision. Lee said on CNN: “Cluster bombs should never be used. That’s crossing a line. We know what takes place, in terms of cluster bombs being very dangerous to civilians. They don’t always immediately explode. Children can step on them. That’s a line we should not cross.”

The risk to civilians is indeed significant, though not necessarily during wartime unless they are intentionally targeted. U.S. cluster bombs do have a high dud rate — 14% to 20% — and children in post-war countries are often their victims when they pick them up, confusing them for a toy. A U.S. defense official told CNN the munitions that Washington will send to Ukraine have a “dud rate” of 2.35% or lower, based on live-fire testing done as recently as 2020. Biden’s dithering on ATACMS, F-16s, and the replenishment of 155mm artillery rounds in the U.S. inventory needed by Ukraine is unfortunately making these bombs necessary, and future generations of Ukrainians may pay the price.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan tried to reassure Democratic doubters by saying that “Ukraine would not be using these munitions in some foreign land. This is their country they’re defending. These are their citizens they’re protecting. And they are motivated to use any weapons system they have in a way that minimizes risks to those citizens.” He added, “Ukraine, in its written assurances, said it would not use cluster bombs in Russia or in populated areas.”

During an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, President Biden, however, made the situation worse by justifying his decision to provide DPICMs to Ukraine and unwittingly acknowledging it was his administration’s failure to ramp up the manufacturing of 155mm artillery shells fast enough. “They’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it,” Biden said. He added that it is only for a “transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians.”

The rationale is logical enough. Provide Ukraine with munitions that can defeat an entrenched enemy, thus expediting Ukraine’s counteroffensive forward progress through extensively prepared defensive belts and reducing Ukrainian casualties as soldiers’ clear trenches in close-quarters combat.

But it is not enough to win. The close fight — breaching Russian defensive belts and clearing trench lines — is taking a toll on the Ukrainian military. And it is not the close fight that will win the war. Instead, the ability to interdict and attrit Russian forces before they arrive on the battlefield to man defensive positions is what’s necessary. Those forces and equipment are staged on the Russian side of the border, beyond the U.S.-imposed 70-kilometer range-limitation on using HIMARS.

Putin, the Kremlin and Colonel-General Mikhail Tepinsky — Moscow’s latest commanding general in Ukraine — likely favor fighting against DPICMs over ATACMS and F-16s. They prefer static targets, and DPICMs keep the fighting in the trenches. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Russian military has endured more than 234,000 casualties since the start of the war. Putin evidently is prepared to take on more.

And Ukrainian civilians continue to die. On July 8, Russia launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and Iranian-made Shahed attack drones on the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad oblasts. Ukrainian air defense units were able to interdict five of the Shahed attack drones, but interdicting the missile or drone in flight does not stop that same launcher from firing them again the next day.

To win, and to best protect Ukrainian civilians, interdiction at the point of launch must be the tactic. The U.S. must permit Ukraine to destroy Russian forces and equipment before they arrive on the battlefield in Ukraine. Ukraine must be enabled to strike beyond its borders.

DPICMs are more “just-enough” weapons. It may be a “just-enough” approach that needlessly contributes to the deaths of Ukrainian civilians, particularly children, who may be at risk from unexploded bombs. The Biden administration’s strategy appears to be morphing into “trickle down” support, a temporary lifeline but not a cure — and not one that will promote a Ukrainian victory to end the war.

Kyiv needs munitions and weapons that can win the war. Ukraine’s troops have demonstrated superiority over Russia in maneuver warfare. They have been trained and equipped to fight that way, so why is the Biden administration keeping them in the trenches? Ukraine needs precision deep-strike munitions, and that should not be limited to ATACMS and F-16s. The White House must lift the rule of engagement imposed against Ukraine striking targets inside Russia, and enable Ukraine to win now.

Col. (Ret.) Jonathan Sweet (@JESweet2022) served 30 years as a military intelligence officer. His background includes tours of duty with the 101st Airborne Division and the Intelligence and Security Command. He led the U.S. European Command Intelligence Engagement Division from 2012-14.

Mark Toth (@MCTothSTL) writes on national security and foreign policy. Previously an economist and entrepreneur, he has worked in banking, insurance, publishing and global commerce. A former board member of the World Trade Center, St. Louis, he has lived in U.S. diplomatic and military communities around the world.