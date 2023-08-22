A historic tropical storm in California, the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century in Maui and wave after wave of extreme heat all show with punishing clarity that fossil-fueled climate chaos is here.

Yet, the Biden administration’s recent announcement of a $1.2 billion award for two direct air capture projects shows just how far our government will apparently go to avoid needed measures to end the oil, gas and coal causing this crisis.

Instead, the Biden administration is apparently lining up with the polluting fossil fuel industry to promote disingenuous “technofixes,” including direct air capture and carbon capture and storage.

Direct air capture is not a climate solution. It’s an unnecessary distraction and may prove to be a dangerous delay tactic.

Oil companies are investing heavily in these technologies to keep their dying industry on life support — as stated by Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub, “We believe our direct capture technology is going to be the technology that helps preserve our industry over time.”

Direct air capture and carbon capture offer a lifeline to planet-heating fossil fuels under the misleading premise that any emissions will be harmlessly captured and stored.

Direct air capture removes carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, while carbon capture pulls it from the smokestacks of fossil fuel power plants. But what happens next is far from harmless. The removed carbon is either injected and stored underground in communities, posing serious safety concerns for the residents above — or may even potentially be stored in national forests — or used for enhanced oil extraction or other polluting industrial processes.

In fact, 95% of captured carbon in the United States is injected underground just to push out more oil and gas in a process known as enhanced oil recovery. Meanwhile, direct air capture and carbon capture and storage require huge amounts of energy, which means even more fossil fuel use to power the project.

Prolonging fossil fuel dependence with technofixes runs directly counter to what’s needed to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the goal set by the 2015 Paris Agreement to avoid deep and irreversible climate damage. In the latest United Nations climate report, hundreds of top scientists mapped out pathways to the Paris target that don’t rely on direct air capture or other engineered methods.

The safe paths to a livable future are defined by sustainable consumption patterns, rapid deployment of renewable energy, energy-demand reductions and a rapid phaseout of fossil fuels. Some carbon dioxide removal can be provided by proven natural carbon sequestration methods like increased protections for forests, wetlands, as well as other carbon-rich ecosystems, reforestation and soil carbon enhancements that are a win-win for our climate and environment.

The many problems with direct air capture are as local as they are global.

The two direct air capture projects announced by the Biden administration will be in the Gulf Coast region, an area with an ongoing history of industrial pollution. Introducing direct air capture there will open vulnerable communities — primarily low-income households and communities of color — to further health and environmental risks.

First, direct air capture facilities are likely to rely on fossil fuel or hydrogen combustion for their energy needs, producing harmful air pollution.

Second, they’ll likely deplete water sources with their water-intensive process.

Third, the storage infrastructure for carbon capture and sequestration relies on pipelines at risk of compressed carbon dioxide leakage. Compressed carbon dioxide leaks are highly dangerous, putting people and wildlife at risk of suffocation and other threats.

Not only does direct air capture perpetuate environmental injustice, it does so for technology that’s not even proven to work, according to a UN panel.

“Engineering-based removal activities are technologically and economically unproven, especially at scale, and pose unknown environmental and social risks,” the UN panel noted.

Direct air capture is currently in the prototype phase and hasn’t proved ready for commercial deployment — despite the billion-dollar government funding. However, the track record for its sister process, carbon capture and storage, does not bode well for the effectiveness of direct air capture.

Carbon capture and storage has consistently proven to be ineffective and economically precarious, while posing safety risks, including potential pipeline breaks or leaks of CO2, contamination of drinking water and causing seismic activity. Carbon capture and storage operations are energy intensive, have failed to meet their carbon-capture promises and rely on massive public subsidies with little to show for it. All signs point to direct air capture following suit.

With so much unknown about its viability, and so much known about its potential risks to environmental and public health, direct air capture is ultimately a costly distraction from what we desperately need — the rapid phaseout of fossil fuels.

Instead of putting $1.2 billion into direct air capture — a risky bet at best — the Biden administration should put such massive investments into rooftop solar, weatherizing houses, speeding electric vehicle deployment and other efforts that help end the fossil fuel era.

Every moment we delay the end of fossil fuel use means more climate disasters like the heat, fires and storms hitting us now. Gambling away time and resources on direct air capture makes no sense when a simple, proven solution exists: End fossil fuels, and you won’t need to capture carbon that’s never been emitted in the first place.

John Fleming, Ph.D., is a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute.