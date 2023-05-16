It looks more and more likely that 2024 will be a rerun of the 2020 presidential election: Donald Trump versus Joe Biden. For most voters, that won’t be a very happy choice: two unpopular presidents, both running for a second term.

When a president runs for re-election, the election is supposed to be a referendum on the incumbent. If 2024 is a referendum on President Biden, it looks like he is in trouble.

Biden’s job approval rating has been negative since August 2021, which saw the catastrophic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Favorable personal opinion of Biden is now 41 percent.

But 2024 is just as likely to be a referendum on President Trump — in which case, he, too, would likely lose. Trump’s personal favorability is lower than Biden’s (36 percent).

The bipartisan and centrist “No Labels” political organization is reported to be exploring the possibility of running an independent third contender in 2024. Who? No one knows for certain yet. They would need a well-known figure with access to a lot of money and a strong national organization.

Americans are unlikely to vote for an independent candidate unless the polls show the candidate has a real chance to win. Otherwise, it’s not just a wasted vote — it’s also effectively a vote for the candidate you like least.

Ralph Nader voters found that out in 2000: Nader’s supporters in Florida took votes away from their likely second-choice candidate, Democrat Al Gore, and helped their least favorite candidate, Republican George W. Bush, carry Florida and win the election.

For Democrats, the strongest argument for Biden is that he once beat Trump. That point was reenforced last year when Democrats did better than expected in the midterm election. In politics, you don’t quarrel with success.

But only 25 percent of Democrats want Biden to run for reelection next year; 44 percent say he should step aside. There is no agreement on who should run in his place. The main problem Democrats have with Biden? His age (80). If Biden is reelected, he will be 82 on Inauguration Day – the oldest president ever to take office. The second oldest? Donald Trump, who was age 70 when he took office in January 2017.

If Biden were to be incapacitated during the campaign, Democrats would likely nominate his chosen successor, Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris does not have a well-defined national image, but she is becoming an outspoken champion of abortion rights, an issue that is likely to pay off for Democrats if 2022 is any indication. Nevertheless, Republicans will argue that a vote for Biden is a vote for Harris. That could invite charges of racism and sexism into the campaign.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is aiming to win the Republican nomination on the electability issue. Trump has never won a plurality — let alone a majority — of the popular vote. Hillary Clinton got nearly 3 million more votes than Trump in 2016 (but Trump won the election by the Electoral College rules).

In the 2020 election, Trump gained more than 10 million new votes over his 2016 total. But Biden picked up more than 15 million more votes than Hillary Clinton.

What a Trump candidacy really does is unify Democrats.

The prospect of Trump running again is the main reason why President Biden faces no serious opposition for the Democratic nomination.

It will not be difficult for DeSantis to depict Trump as a “loser” – a view shared by a lot of Republican strategists. A former New Hampshire Republican Party chairman told the New York Times, “I fully believe [Trump] has the ability to get the lemmings to follow him off the cliff again, no matter how far down it goes.”

Yet most Republican voters refuse to see Trump as a loser. He did get elected in 2016 and brought the extreme right to power. More than 60 percent of Republicans still believe Trump won the 2020 election, according to numerous polls.

Now Trump has been indicted on 34 felony charges by a New York grand jury. He has also been found liable for sexual abuse and defamation – though not rape – in a civil case. Then there is the criminal case in Georgia in which Trump is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election result — plus ongoing special counsel investigations of Trump’s possible mishandling of top-secret files as well as his efforts to interfere with the lawful transfer of power in January 2021. Majorities of Americans believe Trump should face criminal charges in each of these cases.

While a lot of people expect DeSantis to run as a more electable version of Trump, Trump can simply say, “Why vote for him if you can vote for the real thing?” And despite the charges and the investigations, Trump’s battle cry stirs the blood of many conservatives. He issued it at his first 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas: “I am your warrior. I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.”

In short, the 2024 election looks like a showdown between two likely losers.

But it is not yet clear whether the 2024 election will be mainly a referendum on Biden or mainly a referendum on Trump.

If the election is mainly a referendum on Biden, an independent candidate could split the anti-Biden vote and help Biden win. If it’s mainly a referendum on Trump, an independent candidate could split the anti-Trump vote and help Trump win.

Much will depend on which candidate is the frontrunner in the polls. Right now, there is no strong frontrunner. In the May ABC News-Washington Post poll, Trump leads Biden by 6 points and DeSantis leads Biden by 5.

The polls will play a big role in determining the result in 2024 – just as they did in 2016.

I found that out when I interviewed a group of women in Arizona on Election Day 2016. When I asked them if they had voted, many of them reluctantly acknowledged that they had not. “Why not?” I asked. Most of them opposed Donald Trump but they didn’t trust Hillary Clinton (“out of touch,” “too much of a Washington insider”).

They had all heard news of a poll released the night before the election by theNew York Times. The headline: “Hillary Clinton has an 85 percent chance to win.” Their conclusion: “She doesn’t need my vote.”

Bill Schneider is an emeritus professor at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of “Standoff: How America Became Ungovernable.”