Occasionally, U.S. presidents must long to be James Buchanan. Although not envying his rank at the bottom of presidential polls for failing to prevent the Civil War, they might appreciate his lifelong bachelorhood. At least he avoided family calamities, if not the dissolution of the body politic.

President Biden has lost two children to accident and illness. Now he faces the challenge of supporting his surviving son, Hunter, who has besmirched the family name with his drug abuse, tax violations, out-of-wedlock child and irresponsible relationships — personal and professional. If these Job-like tragedies weren’t enough for the Biden patriarch, the collapse of Hunter’s plea deal, and Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel to investigate his business dealings, provide ammunition for the president’s opponents just as his reelection campaign moves into high gear.

Can President Biden take some solace in knowing that his predecessors have survived similar familial hardships? From children, to First Ladies, to siblings, to parents, numerous presidents have endured controversial family members with potential political fallout, especially if legal investigations ensued.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, joined by Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden, attend their granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field on May 15, 2023, in Philadelphia. Brendan Smialowsk/ AFP via Getty Images

Children

James and Dolley Madison produced no children in their union, but the first lady’s son, Payne, by her deceased first husband, was an incorrigible gambler and drinker, who burdened his mother and stepfather with debts soaring to $40,000 (equivalent to over $1 million today). Theodore Roosevelt reportedly commented about his free-spirited daughter that he could either be president or “attend to Alice” but not both. Cousin Franklin Roosevelt’s five children entered into a total of 19 marriages, with multiple divorces. His daughter Anna moved into the White House with her two young children after leaving her first husband, at a time when failed marriages were considered an aberration from societal and religious norms.

Best-selling comedy records have poked fun at presidential families’ idiosyncrasies, starting with Vaughn Meader’s “The First Family” album, parodying the Kennedys’ fecundity and wealth, followed by “The Great Society Affair,” satirizing Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson for their daughter Lynda’s romance with B-movie actor George Hamilton, and her sister Luci’s conversion to Catholicism and marriage to a working-class groom. Despite their embrace of “family values,” the Reagans experienced public criticism from their children, Patti and Ron Jr. The latter even appeared on Saturday Night Live in a takeoff of Tom Cruise’s Risky Business scene, dancing around the White House living room set in his underwear.

Before earning George H.W. and Barbara Bush’s pride by becoming the 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush worried his parents over his alcohol abuse and seemingly directionless early adulthood. They also had to address his brother Neil’s involvement in the 1980s’ savings and loan crisis, for which he faced legal jeopardy. Bush 43 must have felt karmic retribution for his “young and irresponsible” years when daughter Jenna faced charges for underage drinking and using a fake ID to purchase alcohol in college. I saw the president amuse university students by telling them that Jenna complained that she wouldn’t have made headlines if her father weren’t in the White House. Although true, Bush reported to his young audience that he chastised his daughter; her poor judgment was not his fault.

Presidents’ illegitimate offspring produce obvious fodder for opponents’ attacks, as evidenced by Thomas Jefferson’s biracial children with enslaved mistress Sally Hemings and Grover Cleveland’s son with his paramour, Maria Halpin.

First Ladies

Spouses have sometimes brought controversy to presidential campaigns. Rachel Jackson was accused of adultery when opponents asserted that she and Andrew lived together before she legally separated from her first husband. Mary Todd Lincoln embarrassed her spouse by running up expenses on fashion and household goods in the midst of the Civil War. She came under severe criticism for betraying the Union as a Kentuckian whose brothers were fighting for the Confederacy.

While viewed as a heroic first lady now, Eleanor Roosevelt’s more liberal politics, especially on race relations, ignited opposition among the southern wing of her husband’s Democratic Party. She violated Jim Crow laws and traditions in the South and Washington. Eleanor’s much-publicized resignation from the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) over the organization’s refusal to allow Black contralto Marian Anderson to perform in Constitution Hall worried Franklin Roosevelt that he would lose white segregationists’ support for the New Deal.

Similarly, Betty Ford was out in front of her husband on women’s rights issues, supporting the Equal Rights Amendment and even commenting that she would be unperturbed if her daughter Susan had premarital relations. It seems incomprehensible that first lady Jacqueline Kennedy attracted criticism for water-skiing. Heaven forbid! A FLOTUS in a bathing suit! And President Kennedy wired her on vacation in Italy to produce more beguiling pictures with their young daughter Caroline than with playboy Giovanni Agnelli.

Much more seriously as the country moved into the 1990s, with the decade’s increasing political polarization, 24/7 media and special counsel appointments, were the legal investigations of Hillary Clinton for questionable cattle futures trading, the Clintons’ Whitewater land deal, and even rumors that she and her husband were somehow responsible for the death of their friend, Deputy White House Counsel Vince Foster, ruled a suicide, in 1993.

Siblings

Legal, congressional and journalistic investigations have hounded presidential brothers and their siblings in the White House. When Edward Kennedy ran for John F. Kennedy’s Senate seat in 1962, the story of Teddy’s expulsion over cheating at Harvard wound up in the Oval Office as President Kennedy tried to determine the best way to approach the media about the shameful incident. Richard Nixon was dogged by stories that his brother Donald received cash from Howard Hughes, to curry favor with the then-vice president. The Watergate investigation revealed that President Nixon ordered the Secret Service to tap Donald’s phone to learn of shady business dealings that might reflect poorly on the president in his 1972 reelection campaign.

Billy Carter’s buffoonery, joking with media at his Plains, Ga., gas station and his brewing of “Billy Beer,” would have been bad enough as a chink in Jimmy Carter’s strait-laced image, but charges of Billy’s peddling influence to the Libyans were much more serious. A special subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee hauled the president’s brother before it to testify in the summer of 1980. Combined with spiking inflation, a souring economy, and the Iranian hostage crisis, “Billygate” certainly didn’t boost President Carter’s reelection chances, even though the Senate found no evidence that Billy influenced decisions.

Likewise, Bill Clinton struggled with how to deal with his half-brother Roger’s drug addiction and convictions stemming from it. The Secret Service bestowed the code name “Headache” on Roger for the controversies surrounding his actions, including reported links to the Gambino crime family.

Parents

One or both parents of presidents typically have passed on by the time their children are inaugurated, but younger chief executives occasionally have had to deal with eccentric or overbearing mothers or fathers. Harry Truman’s mother, a Confederate sympathizer from Missouri, reportedly refused to sleep in the Lincoln Bedroom, though her family denied the anecdote. Joseph Kennedy Sr.’s political sympathies — supporting Britain’s appeasement of Hitler during Kennedy’s pre-World War II ambassadorship in the United Kingdom — were so problematic for his son that JFK relegated his father to participate behind the scenes in campaigns. Bill Clinton’s flamboyant mother, Virginia, had consummated four marriages by the time her son entered the White House and was known for playing the ponies and taking gambling trips to Vegas.

The bigger the presidential family, the higher the odds that some member will step out of bounds. Donald Trump’s three marriages, with blended offspring of five children, living the profligate lifestyles of the rich and famous, are bound to attract controversy, including civil lawsuits from the former president’s niece, Mary, over a contested family inheritance.

The worst familial obstacle for presidents is a criminal thicket that a relative strays into, prompting opponents to try to connect the chief executive to a violation of the law and/or to promote an impeachment inquiry. President Biden seems to be addressing his son Hunter’s legal problems with a lesson from their religious faith — the parable of the prodigal son. “This son of mine was lost, and has been found,” the Biblical father rejoices, as he preaches the meaning of unconditional paternal love. Whether this personal approach will counter the public upheaval remains to be seen.

Barbara A. Perry is Gerald L. Baliles Professor and Director of Presidential Studies at UVA’s Miller Center. Follow her @BarbaraPerryUVA.