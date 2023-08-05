When a judge pausing in a criminal case to do her due diligence is seen as a “stunning turnabout,” it should be a wake-up call that our system of justice may be going off track. In sending the Hunter Biden plea deal back to the drawing board, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika demonstrated that she signed up to be an independent adjudicator, not a cog on an assembly line. Regardless of what happens to the president’s son, this unexpected event is an important opportunity to ensure judges take a more active role in reviewing plea bargains.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. While our nation’s founders enshrined the right to trial by jury in our Constitution, the fact is that some 98% of federal criminal cases and 94% of state cases are resolved by plea bargains.

In taking action on the high-profile Hunter Biden case, Noreika did not indicate that the deal was too harsh or too lenient, but rather refused to rubber stamp an agreement between the prosecution and defense — for at least two sound reasons. First, she was concerned about the agreement’s ambiguity. Her sharp questioning exposed that each side had its own interpretation of vague language regarding what future charges would be precluded. Separately, she wisely recognized that the traditional separation of powers between the judicial and executive branches could be compromised by language suggesting that she, rather than the prosecutor, would monitor compliance with the plea’s conditions.

It may surprise many Americans to learn that Noreika’s approach is hardly common, even as the pursuit of efficiency has resulted in plea bargains almost entirely replacing trials. Judges reject plea deals in just 2% of cases and spend an average of only 12 minutes conducting a plea colloquy with felony defendants, a dialogue that is crucial to ensuring that defendants understand what they are agreeing to.

More scrutiny is needed not just to unearth ambiguities, misunderstandings, and obstacles to enforcement, but perhaps most importantly to identify cases where the defendant is innocent of the charges at hand.

While it seems counterintuitive that someone would plea to a crime they didn’t commit, there are several reasons why this occurs. First, those who are in jail prior to their trial often plead to time served simply to obtain their prompt release. Second, defendants are pressured by the prospect of an extreme disparity between the sentence they’d likely receive if convicted at trial and the penalty proposed in the plea offer. For example, federal defendants who went to trial on embezzlement and burglary charges were found to receive sentences eight times longer than those who entered a plea. Finally, while celebrity defendants like Hunter Biden and Donald Trump can avail themselves of high-powered lawyers, most defendants are indigent and often have little reason to feel confident about an attorney with high caseloads who may be paid just several hundred dollars to handle their case from start to finish.

Defendant standing before a judge stock photo/Guy Cali/Getty Images

Fortunately, there are solutions to empower judges and make plea bargaining fairer and more transparent. A 2023 report by a task force of the American Bar Association Criminal Justice Section provides a blueprint for accomplishing this.

To begin with, all judges should diligently probe the quality of the evidence to avoid ratifying a guilty plea by an innocent person. But the task force recognized that structural reforms are needed as well. For example, the report calls on federal and state policymakers to rein in mandatory minimum sentencing statutes, which inherently transfer power from judges to prosecutors. With mandatory minimums, a prosecutor decides the sentencing floor when choosing which charge to file. To the extent mandatory minimums remain, the ABA blueprint rightly argues for a safety valve provision so that judges can depart from the minimum when the facts and circumstances of individual cases warrant it.

The ABA recommendations also include requiring that all plea offers in a case be filed on record with the court. This enables the judge to see if a prosecutor is requesting a much longer sentence than what the last plea offer entailed. In so doing, it provides a check against that extreme differential known as the trial penalty. That’s because a prosecutor would be forced to explain to the judge at the sentencing phase of a trial why a much harsher sentence is justified now in comparison with what was previously offered.

The report also urges that defendants who enter plea deals be eligible for all forms of otherwise available post-conviction relief. As it stands now, many plea agreements include unfortunate provisions waiving such rights, including the crucial ability to reopen cases in which prosecutors are later found to have withheld exculpatory evidence. Even among those who in fact committed the conduct at issue, waiver requirements in plea deals can undermine the intent of policymakers to promote second chances. For example, because some Texas prosecutors were inserting a provision in plea deals waiving the right defendants would otherwise have to eventually ask a court to seal their record after living an exemplary life, legislation was proposed in Texas to prohibit this coercive practice.

A trial typically involves the public imprimatur of a jury, but plea bargains short-circuit that process, which was designed not only to place a check on government, but also to confer legitimacy on the outcome. Judicial oversight can help prevent our system of pleas from sacrificing the public’s interest in individualized justice on the altar of expediency.

We shouldn’t have a system where it’s astonishing that a judge took three hours to scrutinize the details of a plea agreement and refused to accept it in its current form. Instead, strong judicial oversight should be the rule not the exception in cases involving Americans who are famous and those who are ordinary, just the same.

Marc Levin, Esq. is Chief Policy Counsel for the Council on Criminal Justice and serves on the ABA Criminal Justice Section Task Force on Plea Bargains. He can be reached at mlevin@counciloncj.org and on Twitter at @marcalevin.