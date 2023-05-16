The Biden administration recently ended Title 42, the controversial immigration provision established under President Trump that gave the federal government the authority to take emergency action ostensibly to keep COVID-19 out of the country. Implementing a mixture of carrots and sticks, the administration will seek an increase of expedited removal proceedings while also expanding temporary legal pathways for migrants. One of those legal pathways is the expansion of humanitarian parole.

Enacted after the start of the war in Ukraine, the program — which now includes Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans — allows private American citizens and companies to sponsor individuals overseas and rapidly get them to the United States with the ability to obtain a work permit. The Biden administration had credited the program for a drop in the number of migrants at the border, yet humanitarian parole, like most executive action, is temporary. In two years, unless renewed, the program will end, leaving millions of migrants within the United States at risk of deportation. Beyond empty rhetoric, gimmicks and gratuitous photo-ops at the border, both parties should use the end of Title 42 and this looming migrant crisis as an opportunity to do what they were elected to do: govern and legislate.

In the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act, Congress granted the president the power to expeditiously admit people who do not qualify under established immigration provisions. Known as humanitarian parole, it’s been used by presidents in the past. President Eisenhower used parole authority to allow 15,000 refugees to enter the United States after the Hungarian Revolution in 1956. Parole was used to swiftly admit 690,000 Cubans following the Cuban Revolution and 360,000 refugees from Southeast Asia after the fall of Saigon. However, in those situations, Congress swiftly moved to pass laws to permit these individuals to obtain permanent residency.

The Biden administration estimates that close to 700,000 migrants will have taken part in the program by the end of 2023. Millions may come to America through the program in the coming years. Already, some 450,000 immigrants who entered the United States on these parole programs have filled jobs in industries facing critical labor shortages.

The administration — seeking quick solutions such as processing centers and humanitarian parole to bypass Congress — blames Republicans for the drastic actions it is taking. However, President Biden has shown little interest in the issue of immigration, let alone negotiating directly with the Republicans about it. Instead, what we are confronted with are competing plans from both parties but no strategy nor negotiation to get any of those plans implemented.

The recent expansion in the parole program is, in large part, intended to alleviate the pressure at the border, and it appears to have been largely successful. However, it is only a Band-Aid. Over the coming two years that these individuals live and work in the U.S., they will begin new lives, find new communities, become contributors to the economy and bolster the nation’s anemic workforce. But the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel may be the light of an oncoming train, as we have simply moved the problem at the southern border and brought it into the nation’s communities. These individuals and families coming in under the parole program may have temporary relief, but without a long-term legal option for continuing their stay in the United States, they will have to choose between overstaying illegally or returning to their countries of origin, which may well be just as unstable as when the parolees left.

This presents the people of the United States with a series of new crises: an economic crisis as hundreds of thousands of laborers are cast out of the workforce; a crisis of executory authority as millions of dollars would have to be spent to seek out and deport those who are overstaying their legal immigration status; a judicial crisis as the already overwhelmed immigration courts become flooded with appeals and thousands of additional petitions for relief; and a moral crisis as those who sponsored individuals and families to come in under the parole program decide what to do with the people they sponsored facing deportation. Already, there are 11 million undocumented migrants and 3.6 million "Dreamers" who struggle with no legal immigration status. Failing to provide a legal pathway for the hundreds of thousands coming in under the parole program will only increase these numbers.

The place to start with these humanitarian parole migrants is at the heart of the problem: the collapse of our legal immigration system. Those navigating the legal immigration apparatus must contend with backlogs that require some people to wait decades to become permanent residents, a backlog of more than 1 million work permits, a global lack of visa interview availability to have even an opportunity to come to the United States, as well as a system that ridiculously allows for only 140,000 employment-based green cards per year in a nation suffering from a severe labor shortage and a surge of retirements. Add to this COVID-19’s impact on federal immigration agencies and four years of anti-immigration policies under the Trump administration, and it’s obvious our legal immigration system is in dire need of expansion and reform.

If America is to avoid this crisis, Biden will need to work directly — and intensely — with House Republicans and the Senate. America’s leaders need to work on providing a permanent legal pathway for those millions of migrants, just as they have done in decades past. The time to start is now.

Chris Richardson is an immigration attorney, a former U.S. diplomat and an expert on immigration policy. He is also the co-founder of Argo Visa. Richardson served as a foreign service officer in Nigeria, Nicaragua, Pakistan and Spain. He was the recipient of the State Department’s Superior and Meritorious Honor Awards. Richardson resigned from the State Department in protest of President Trump’s policy dubbed the “Muslim ban” and the former president’s derogatory statements about African countries. He has advised both Democratic and Republican members of Congress and their staffers in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate on critical immigration and foreign policy issues.