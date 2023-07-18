The recent passage of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in the House of Representatives by a mere nine votes should concern every American who cares about our military, its people who wear the uniform, and their families.

The Pentagon in Arlington, Va. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The NDAA is an important annual piece of legislation that specifies the budget and expenditures of the Department of Defense (DOD). It also sets policies under which money will be spent. Since the passage of the first NDAA in 1961, it typically has won bipartisan support — even during the recent years of political polarization.

The detailed work leading up to full votes in the House and Senate is done by the Armed Services Committees in both chambers. In June, it appeared the 2024 NDAA would receive the same type of bipartisan support that it has previously. In fact, the basic legislation won a clearly bipartisan 58-1 vote from the House Armed Services Committee.

But in the weeks following, things began to unravel as members added riders to the bill to address social issues such as abortion, funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and the ability of transgender people to serve in the military. In previous years, such social issues would have been left to the military’s leadership to resolve.

Now the question is what the Democratic Senate will do.

One legislator, a Democrat, said the bill that came out of committee sent a clear message to our allies and partners, global competitors and the American people that democracy works and Congress is still functional. But, he said, “That bill no longer exists.”

What captures the media’s attention about the NDAA is the inventory of ships, aircraft and other weapons systems that are part of the legislation. When Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) became the House Armed Services Committee chairman in January, he discussed the unprecedented threats our nation faces. But knowing that our military cannot rely on hardware alone to win, Rogers established the committee’s Servicemember Quality of Life panel (led by a member of the Military Officers Association of America, on whose board I sit). Rogers said his goal was to examine the pay, benefits and morale of troops to see if improvements can be made or any solutions found to better entice recruits and retain the people we have.

Accordingly, in addition to a 5.2% pay raise, this year’s NDAA contained language that would help struggling junior men and women in uniform by providing new monthly bonuses. Another measure would allow more members to qualify for a basic-needs stipend. An expansion of education benefits is also included.

Other quality-of-life measures in the legislation aim to resolve problems that have languished for years. For example, many on-base housing units have deteriorated, and some have mold, leaky roofs and vermin. As hard as it may be to believe, mold in military housing has been evident for decades but, despite repeated complaints and reports of illness, such problems have persisted. On-base housing is currently exempt from the legal requirements of basic habitability imposed on housing units that are managed by private companies under contract.

Similarly, barracks or housing for unaccompanied service members would legally have to meet standards that would make them habitable. Until now, barracks have been exempt from meeting basic habitability standards and have also been plagued by mold. Some were deemed health hazards. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth told Congress in April that there are some barracks she would not want her daughters to live in.

Language in the NDAA is meant to help resolve this issue. But because of the divisive nature of defense legislation, will all these items remain in the bill? Our armed forces have a reason to be concerned — can you blame them?

Correcting these problems via the NDAA would send a powerful message to reassure military personnel and their families that they deserve decent living quarters. It would add substance and meaning to the phrase, “Thank you for your service.”

Also of concern is the effect that political polarization will have on a serious situation involving recruiting. What we’ve seen transpire over the past several weeks validates one of the perceptions some potential recruits (and their influencers) have about today’s military. The military once prided itself on being nonpartisan, but today’s military — regarded as the world’s most capable — risks being dragged in another direction.

Adm. Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was quoted recently as saying that some influencers — veterans, parents, relatives — are telling young people not to go into the service. “Moms, dads, uncles, coaches and pastors don’t see it as a good choice,” he said. Again, is it any wonder? It remains to be seen whether or not the provisions discussed above make it into the final NDAA and are approved. But to some individuals, the damage has been done.

Peter Feaver, a political scientist who has written on the growing gap between civilian and military leaders, says the political tug-of-war over the NDAA hurts the military and shakes public confidence in the institution.

Indeed, a recent Gallup poll that measures confidence in American institutions confirms Feaver’s contention. Gallup found that 60% of Americans have a “great deal” or “fair amount” of confidence in the military — a 9-point drop from the same survey two years ago. By comparison, in 2009, the level of confidence was 82%. And Americans have only an 8% level of confidence in Congress.

It’s time for Congress to think holistically about our military budget. This means ensuring we have the assets and capabilities to address the global threats we face. But it also means, first and foremost, addressing the needs of our service members and their families who defend our country. Without them, our operational readiness is weakened.

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper perhaps said it best in his book, “A Sacred Oath”: “A soldier, sailor, airman, guardian or Marine who feels included, respected and valued will work harder, stay longer and fight better.”

Divisive rhetoric among our congressional leaders does not send positive messages to our service people that they are respected and valued. Rhetoric — backed by action — that says, “We support you fully and recognize your sacrifices,” would go so much further.

Retired Rear Adm. Tom Jurkowsky began his 31-year active-duty career as an enlisted sailor. A board member of the Military Officers Association of America, he is the author of “The Secret Sauce for Organizational Success: Communications and Leadership on the Same Page.” The opinions expressed here are his alone.