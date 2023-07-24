Oppenheimer, the movie about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project, is raking in millions of dollars — a reported $80.5 million in its debut — as it packs theaters with people this summer (along with Barbie). The Oppenheimer movie takes the usual Hollywood liberties with facts, but essentially the science is correct, even if it’s thinly explained.

Need a crash course in the making of an atomic bomb before you go? Here’s what you need to know:

There are two potential nuclear explosive materials: plutonium and highly-enriched uranium. Much more highly-enriched uranium is needed than plutonium. There’s a scene in the movie in which Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, shows production progress by adding marbles (representing production to date of enriched uranium) to a fish bowl, and other marbles (representing plutonium production) to a wine glass.

There are two ways of detonating a bomb. The first is the gun-barrel method, in which a piece of highly-enriched uranium slams into another piece of enriched uranium (but this doesn’t work with plutonium). The second is by implosion, whereby a conventional explosive surrounding a ball of plutonium or enriched uranium squeezes it, causing an uncontrolled nuclear reaction.

The Trinity test in the New Mexico desert on July 16, 1945, utilized a plutonium-fueled implosion device. The test was necessary because it was the only way to be certain the device would work.

The Little Boy bomb dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, was a highly-enriched uranium gun-barrel type device, for which they had confidence the design would work without a test in advance. The Fat Man bomb dropped on Nagasaki three days later was identical to the plutonium implosion device in the Trinity test.

Physicists Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb," and Dr. John Von Neumann, who is credited with pioneering, among other things, the nuclear deterrence theory. Bettmann / Getty Images

The assembly of the Trinity device, as depicted in the movie, shows the pentagon-shaped slabs of conventional explosive that surrounded the plutonium core. In fact, there are hexagon shapes as well — as in a soccer ball, which has 12 pentagon-shaped panels and 20 hexagon-shaped. (There is a soccer ball sitting on top of the wall cupboard in my office, which I have used to illustrate this point.)

How does this tie into today’s Middle East, e.g., concern about Iran’s nuclear program — which, along with Russia’s threats and North Korea’s missile threats, is one thing that might be on the minds of movie audiences?

Iran’s route to plutonium, via a heavy water reactor and a reprocessing plant, is cut off (we hope). Iran’s designs for a highly-enriched uranium weapon — it received three designs from Pakistan — are much more sophisticated than a Nagasaki-type bomb. They are third- or fourth-generation devices. They still use pentagon- and hexagon-shaped conventional explosives to squeeze the uranium core but are much smaller. Fat Man was 60 inches in diameter. A Pakistani-type device could fit under the wing of an F-16 fighter-bomber or on top of a missile. Delivery by aircraft means the bomb does not have to withstand the temperatures and stresses of atmospheric re-entry.

The deceased Pakistani nuclear scientist, A. Q. Khan, once described it in a letter to me: “First the outside cover, then the cage holding lenses (explosives), then the main explosive sphere and … the steel liner, inside the steel liner the depleted uranium reflector, then the HEU core. Inside the core is a ball of about one inch diameter containing uranium deuteride as the neutron source. Between the liner and the reflector is a gap maintained by three steel studs, for acceleration of shock waves. The high explosive lenses initiate the main explosive sphere, which then squeezes the depleted uranium, which squeezes the core, which has a neutron initiator inside. The total diameter is about 850mm (33.5 inches).” (From entry for “Implosion device” in Nuclear Iran: A Glossary, by Simon Henderson and Olli Heinonen.)

For additional reading that captures the thinking and explains the science of the U.S. program in the 1950s and 1960s, I recommend “The Curve of Binding Energy,” by John McPhee. It is based on interviews, originally published in the New Yorker in the early 1970s, with Ted Taylor, a weapons designer.

Among the cognoscenti, the book is renowned for its description of Taylor’s claim of a design breakthrough, which he wasn’t prepared to name but was “very descriptive.” Taylor had explained: “They had known all along that the way to get more energy into the middle was to hit the core harder. When you hammer a nail, what do you do? Do you put the hammer on the nail and push?”

My guess is that the design breakthrough was “a levitated pit,” which enabled the advancing shock wave of the implosion to crush the “pit” — the plutonium or highly-enriched uranium core — harder. Khan’s mention of “a gap maintained by three steel studs” shows the extent to which the nuclear genie is out of the bottle.

Enjoy the movie.

Simon Henderson is the Baker Fellow and director of the Bernstein Program on Gulf and Energy Policy at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.