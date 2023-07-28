The new movie, Barbie, which portrays the toy icon as a feminist idol, is a box-office bonanza and, for some, the latest battlefield in the nation’s culture war.

New fronts in the struggle against modern American society have opened simultaneously. To name a couple of other culture war topics that gained traction recently: Country singer Jason Aldean just released a hit single, “Try That in A Small Town,” which extols the virtues of small-town living and suggests big cities are big trouble. Also, the Florida Department of Education released new guidelines to remind students of the benefits of slavery.

Back in the day, Barbie was just a doll that entertained millions of young children; she led a simple life, did fun things and had a boyfriend, Ken. Inevitably, she evolved as she grew up, like most women of her time. She matured into a professional who worked as an astronaut, a CEO and a scientist.

Her cinema transformation into a modern American woman was a bridge too far for some conservatives, however, who have attacked the film claiming it is woke propaganda, and critics like Ben Shapiro appeared especially angry about the all-female Supreme Court in the movie.

The film depicts Barbie’s struggle to take her place in aworld where women value each other as they do men and fight to end male domination of their lives. Right-wing critics appear to want Barbie to stay frozen in time and pretty in pink. Critics have demeaned the movie seemingly because it reflects the real-world quest of women to control their own destinies in a world where millions of them have lost their freedom to control their own bodies and where they still aren’t paid as much as men.

Then there’s Jason Aldean. His song, “Try That in a Small Town,” is a tribute to small towns and a criticism of big cities. He sings, “Try that in a small town. See how far you make it down the road. Around here, we take care of our own. You cross that line; it won’t take long for you to find out. I recommend you don’t.” That sounds like a threat to me.

The original version of the music video contained footage of a Black Lives Matter protest in Atlanta that was later removed.That’s not the only imagery he’s been called out for in this video. The background for much of the video is a courthouse in rural Tennessee which has appeared as a backdrop in other movies and videos but also was the site of a lynching in 1927 of a black teenager, Henry Choate. Aldean denies any racism in the lyrics, but his critics argue that pictures speak louder than words.

The awful history of race relations in this country has also been top of mind for anyone paying attention to the new education standards from the Florida Department of Education on teaching slavery. The state agency, under the leadership of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), just released guidelines for teaching slavery that call for balancing the discussion of Black servitude with an exposition of the job skills slaves acquired while they were in bondage and under the lash.

Now, the curriculum in Florida schools will spin involuntary, violent servitude into an apprenticeship program. Author George Orwell would be spinning in his grave. His classic book, 1984, could be a primer for the 2024 presidential campaign.

DeSantis has made a crusade against “woke” ideology the centerpiece of his floundering run for the White House. Of course, this is just the latest in his culture war battles. Who can forget his fight with Disney that cost the state $1 billion and stemmed from his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that also censors Florida’s teachers?

The problem for DeSantis and the other GOP candidates is that most Americans want to be “woke.” A national survey conducted for USA Today earlier this year demonstrated that most people believe that woke means “to be informed, educated, and educated and aware of social injustices.” That sounds good to me.

Almost all Democrats and most political independents share this sentiment. Rank-and-file Republicans may hate wokeness, but the culture wars will galvanize Democratic supporters and scare off moderates next fall.

The big question is: Why is the right-wing pushing so hard now to ignite culture wars when the effort is likely doomed to fail? The answer seems pretty simple.

It’s not likely a coincidence that culture wars are heating up just as the economy is booming under President Joe Biden. Since he became president, the economy has created more than 13 million jobs. Inflation hurt the public in the first two years of the new administration, but now gas prices and rising costs are starting to fall and consumer confidence is on the rise.

The Republican response to the economic boom and the success of “Bidenomics” appears to be a feeble attempt to focus on social issues in the hope of distracting voters from the progress the president has made in creating jobs and putting money back into the hands of working families.

If the economy continues to improve, the GOP is in big trouble. Enticing Americans to vote based on outrage instead of their pocketbooks is a strategy that won’t pay any dividends if Biden continues to do his job and keeps the economy humming.

Brad Bannon is a Democratic pollster, CEO of Bannon Communications Research and the host of the “aggressively progressive” political podcast, “Deadline D.C. with Brad Bannon.”