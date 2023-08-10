Around 50 million pre-K through 12th-grade students and 3 million teachers soon will be back in America’s 98,000 plus public schools. The 2023 back-to-school experience is unlike any since 2019, since the COVID-19 public health emergency officially ended on May 11 with bipartisan legislation signed by President Biden.

Here are three realities that characterize this post-pandemic back-to-school environment. They create a unique set of challenges and opportunities for America’s K-12 education system:

The pandemic is over, but the education emergency continues. A July 2023 report from the nonprofit assessment provider NWEA shows that students in grades 3 to 8 lost ground in reading and math during the 2022-23 school year. On average, they need four more months in school to catch up to pre-pandemic levels — though “average” hides the variation across grades, subjects and demographic characteristics such as race and income levels.

The NWEA test score results are similar to other analyses, including those from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the Nation’s Report Card. Tragically, some parents’ perceptions of what children are learning upon returning to school do not mirror the reality of learning loss. The NWEA report characterizes this situation as “education’s long COVID.”

Families have more choices of schools and other education options that they are using. The pandemic produced an exodus of over a million students in public schools, characterized by the New York Times as a “supersized … seismic hit” (though decreasing birth rates and immigration account for some decline). Parents moved their children to new educational settings, including private and parochial schools, micro schools, and learning pods. Homeschooling reached record enrollment levels. Policymakers created new K-12 funding programs like education savings accounts that allow families to pay for private school tuition or other educational services.

Declining school enrollment means less school funding for school districts, since funding is based on student enrollment. Inflation has increased district costs on all fronts, from food to fuel. This has created a fiscal cliff for school districts, despite the infusion of federal pandemic K-12 relief funds.

The college degree has lost its glow for families, students and employers. The nonprofit Populace reports that for Americans, ensuring that students enroll in a college dropped from 10th highest priority (out of 57) for K–12 education in 2019 to 47th in 2022. Their first priority now is that students develop practical skills — only one in four (26%) think they do — followed by problem-solving and decision-making, demonstrating character, and having the knowledge they need to do basic reading, writing and arithmetic.

Gen Z high schoolers agree. Today, around half (51%) are considering a college degree, down more than 10 percentage points since before the pandemic and 20 points since an all-time high soon after the pandemic began. They want options that include online courses, boot camps and apprenticeships. Other surveys of young people and adults, such as the Wall Street Journal/NORC survey show similar skepticism about the value of a four-year degree. Finally, many employers no longer use a college degree as the gatekeeper credential for jobs, shifting from degree-based to skills-based hiring.

There is much talk in K-12 education about flashpoints and culture wars on issues like textbooks and critical race theory. While not denying these exist, there is evidence of broad agreement on three big-picture issues. This presents America’s K-12 education system with unique challenges and opportunities as young people go back to school in this fall’s post-pandemic environment.

First, K-12 school systems must focus on responding to what the NWEA report calls “education’s long COVID.” Programs that accelerate student learning do exist, including evidence-based ones like intensive small-group tutoring, competency-based instruction that develops specific student knowledge and skills, summer school, extra instruction in core subjects, lengthening the school year, and offering modest financial incentives to students, parents and teachers to seek new options. Public school systems should focus on increasing students’ academic knowledge and skills.

Second, K-12 school systems need to catch up to the consensus among families, students, employers and policymakers on providing young people with more educational options and pathways during and following their K-12 education. While acknowledging partisan political differences on some “hot-button” issues, there is an ideological heartland not given to political extremes. Those who inhabit that heartland believe young people need a more personalized approach to education that nurtures knowledge linked with practical skills and places them on different pathways to good jobs and careers.

Third, this broad agreement in the ideological heartland does not imply uniformity when it comes to implementation. Even with a general consensus, the give-and-take of crafting and negotiating state and local laws and policies produces different programs and priorities. This implementation-pluralism allows states and local communities and their civic entrepreneurs to test and refine programs over time.

The pandemic disrupted K-12 education in ways no one living today has experienced before. As we start a new school year, the onus is on K-12 advocates and stakeholders to up their game. They need to do what it takes to support families and students so that young people are prepared to pursue opportunity and reach their potential.

Bruno V. Manno is senior advisor for the Walton Family Foundation’s education program and a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education.