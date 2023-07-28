Imagine changing the preamble to the U.S. Constitution to read:

“We the Corporations of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Deal for Business, establish unlivable wages, ensure company profits, provide substandard work conditions, and secure the Blessings of Billions in Posterity to CEOs and the wealthy elite, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the Corporate States of America.”

Crazy? Think again. It’s not far from the position of a majority of Delaware lawmakers, whose recent attempt to secure voting rights for corporations in the town of Seaford shows how the First State now chooses to honor its moniker.

Hyperbole aside, last month, the Delaware General Assembly passed a measure to amend Seaford’s town charter to allow corporations, partnerships, and limited liability corporations to cast votes in municipal elections the same way an eligible voter does.

To say this represents a full-on assault on American democracy — to say nothing of basic reason — might be the understatement of the century. And Seaford isn’t the first. At least four other towns in Delaware already allow corporations to vote in municipal elections.

The concept may be touted as creative economic policy, but the truth is it represents a terrifying danger to Americans across the country — and a slippery slope to minimizing the voice of the people. If the measure passes the state senate, Seaford voters could expect the addition of 234 new ‘voters’ to their community, including household names positioned conveniently within the city limits such as Starbucks, Chik-fil-A, McDonald’s and Lowe’s Home Improvement — massive corporations with so-called residency in Seaford that would dilute the voting power of firefighters, police officers, nurses, doctors, students, teachers and more.

For reference, the town’s last municipal election witnessed a frightening 340 total ballots cast – just 6.8% of the registered electorate. Imagine yourself as a resident of Seaford confronted with the grim reality of your voice and your rights being cast aside for the benefit of corporations such as Walmart.

Just as concerning is the current state of Delaware’s judicial system. Anyone who thinks that if this abomination were to pass, the courts would save the day, think again. Just last year the state supreme court revealed its anti-democratic impulses when it struck down commonsense proposals to improve voting access, like vote-by-mail and same-day voter registration legislation. Gov. John Carney (D) — who’s been silent on the issue of Seaford citizens’ voting rights — apparently would rather talk about the problem than use his power to fix it.

It’s no accident that the anti-democratic rulings of the state supreme court were issued by an all-white panel of judges — in a state that’s 24% Black; Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves, a respected legal mind and lone Black jurist on the court, recused herself from the decision as she awaited Senate confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals. The Delaware Court of Chancery — a powerful business court that oversees 65% of Fortune 500 companies in America — does not have a single chancellor of color and is a court more-or-less created for — and preferred by — corporate interests. It’s a cold, harsh reminder of just how critical inclusion is for our legal system.

Our electoral system is predicated upon fairness, equity, and integrity. “One person, one vote” has been a foundational principle of American democracy for generations. Our institutions work best when the interests of the people — not corporations — is paramount, and individuals drive our capacity to elicit change, not big business. This is the soul of the American Constitution that the state of Delaware so frequently celebrates — yet so infrequently adheres to.

But this is also about a broader precedent, and principle, that goes beyond Seaford. Other town councils and local governments across Delaware should preempt any further legislative action by the General Assembly to defend the sanctity of their electoral processes and reject the corporatization of democracy.

More than two centuries ago, Delaware ratified a longstanding principle of the American polity that elections are for people, not corporations. Delaware can be the cradle of American constitutionalism and still pioneer pro-growth policies — but the latter must never encroach on the former.

The voting power of everyday Americans is under siege.

Seaford’s municipal government, the Delaware General Assembly, and towns throughout the state must reaffirm their commitment to the PEOPLE who elected them, not the monied interests that bought their influence. Delaware’s leaders must make equity and confidence in elections a reality.

Rev. Al Sharpton is a civil rights leader, founder and president of the National Action Network, and host of PoliticsNation on MSNBC.