As the Finance Industry Ups Investment in Crypto, It Can’t Ignore Banking or Climate Volatility

When we think about industries driving climate change, cryptocurrency probably isn’t what comes to mind. But cryptocurrency’s environmental and community impacts create substantial climate risk for investors and the financial services industry. Following the collapse of crypto-friendly Silvergate and Signature banks, financial institutions need to take a clear-eyed approach to understanding how crypto impacts the long-term sustainability of their business.

While volatility in the crypto sector alone may not have caused Silvergate and Signature to collapse, their failure demonstrates the risk of opaque crypto investment practices and the potential for volatile industries to trigger wider financial crises. Policymakers are particularly concerned that the crypto industry’s notorious booms and busts, combined with a lack of regulatory oversight, may create systemic risk in the wider financial system. For example, The International Monetary Fund recently warned G-20 nations that the spread of cryptocurrency exposure could endanger deposits and limit lending in the banking sector.

Volatility isn’t the only risk. Bitcoin, in particular, is unique among cryptocurrencies for its massive energy demands, and the resulting air, water and noise pollution. Bitcoin relies on an energy-hungry system called Proof of Work (PoW) that uses digital “mining” to verify transactions and mint new Bitcoin. While there are many cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin remains not only the most popular cryptocurrency — but the most polluting. The 2023 Economic Report of the President devoted much ink to the danger of digital assets, including a spotlight on Bitcoin’s environmental risks and strains on electricity grids. A recent investigation by the New York Times found that emissions from 34 of the largest U.S.-based Bitcoin “mines” alone produce an annualized 16.4 million tons of carbon pollution, equivalent to about 3.5 million U.S. cars.

Many communities have banded together to fight Bitcoin mines in their towns and neighborhoods, citing the negative impacts of loud mining facilities — a sound some have compared to having a jet engine running endlessly in their backyards.

Against this backdrop, regulators are directing attention to the digital mining industry, which poses potential liability for major financial institutions with significant crypto-related holdings. New York recently passed a moratorium on new fossil-fuel-powered crypto mining facilities.

Across the country, new taxes on digital mining or fossil fuels have been proposed, such as the Biden administration’s proposed excise tax on electricity used by crypto miners. Considering their already razor-thin margins, the proposed 30% increase to miners’ operating expense would be a major blow, concluded analysts with crypto-intelligence firm Coin Metrics.

The financial and regulatory squeeze will not stop here. Increases in the price of energy and the volatile price of Bitcoin also have a major impact on digital miners operating on thin margins. Since late 2022, there have been numerous bankruptcies in the crypto mining sector driven by the drop in Bitcoin’s price during the “crypto winter,” increased energy prices, and higher interest rates.

Some major investment firms — including Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Vanguard and JP Morgan Chase — are increasing their exposure to the cryptocurrency industry. In March, Fidelity became the first major financial institution to launch its own crypto trading and custody program, Fidelity Crypto.

Financial institutions should consider the reputational and financial risks of crypto exposure and reconsider their investments in digital assets.

Investments in crypto also contradict climate commitments many companies have made. For example, Bitcoin has been absent from corporate carbon emissions and climate-related risks disclosure. This information is vital for assessing the stability of financial institutions and determining investment risks. Companies need to disclose greenhouse gas emissions from investments in crypto mining companies to ensure accurate reporting of emissions.

In the long run, the crypto industry itself needs to future-proof itself against a warming world. It can address the technology’s underlying problem by changing the code to create a new way to verify transactions that ensures security and uses a fraction of the energy. Until then, financial institutions should consider halting their expansion into crytpo and use their resources to support the research, development and partnerships needed to innovate the digital asset industry and align it with a carbon-free future and a livable planet. By addressing these risks head-on and promoting transparency, financial institutions can help to safeguard their long-term sustainability — and our planet.

Erik Kojola is a senior climate research specialist at Greenpeace USA.