Over the past few years, artificial intelligence (AI) has become an increasingly ubiquitous part of our lives, shaping personal interactions, economies and societies. Although AI's transformative power is frequently criticized because of concerns about data privacy, job displacement and potential misuse, it’s vital to acknowledge the vast potential of AI to combat societal ills, including antisemitism and other forms of bigotry.

AI, or specifically machine-learning models like GPT-4, have capabilities that mirror human cognition. They can comprehend language, interpret context and respond accordingly. However, unlike human minds, these AI models function within a defined framework, guided by a set of rules and principles programmed by their developers. This combination of human-like cognition and strict programmatic adherence provides a unique opportunity to effectively address hate speech and extremist ideologies, including antisemitism, in the digital sphere.

One main concern for humanity today is the unchecked proliferation of hate speech and other forms of harmful content across the internet, which undermines social cohesion and fuels real-world public safety threats. Those now with their hands at the controls of the revolutionary technology of AI must ensure that all hate speech and racism is not programmed into these increasingly used platforms.

AI’s potential to address this problem lies in its ability to discern and regulate content. AI models like ChatGPT can be programmed to avoid promoting hate speech or malicious activities. For example, they can be designed to not offer suggestions on disseminating antisemitic propaganda or bomb-making instructions. This application of AI, termed as “content moderation,” is already being used by major social media platforms to flag and remove inappropriate or dangerous content.

Moreover, AI can be utilized to understand and dismantle the mechanisms behind the spread of hate speech. By studying patterns in data, AI can help us comprehend how these ideologies spread, identifying key influencers, platforms and methods used. The insights can be used to devise more effective strategies for countering antisemitism and other manifestations of hate speech.

However, the use of AI as a tool against hate speech is not without challenges. AI models are only as good as the data they’re trained on. Biased data can lead to biased AI, reinforcing negative stereotypes rather than dismantling them. Therefore, great care must be taken to ensure the data used to train AI is representative and free of damaging biases.

This picture taken on April 26, 2023, in Toulouse, France, shows a screen displaying the logo of ChatGPT, the conversational artificial intelligence software application developed by OpenAI. Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images

In 2016, during the earlier years of AI chatbots, Microsoft’s “Tay,” a program designed to develop conversational understanding by interacting with humans, was manipulated into emitting racist, antisemitic language on Twitter, such as “Hitler was right I hate the jews.”

In this particular area, the situation hasn’t vastly improved in the years since. And a large majority of Americans are concerned. A poll released by the Anti-Defamation League in May demonstrated that 75% of Americans are deeply concerned that AI could be “misused or abused” to incite hate and harassment.

While AI models can be programmed to avoid certain behaviors, there’s a fine line between content moderation and censorship. Careful thought must be given to safeguarding freedom of speech and ensuring that AI’s regulation of content does not result in unwarranted censorship.

Ultimately, AI has a significant role to play in countering antisemitism and all forms of online prejudice. The cautious, ethical application of AI for content moderation and mapping out how hate speech is disseminated can contribute to a safer, more inclusive digital environment. AI developers, policymakers and society at-large have the moral responsibility to harness this potential effectively.

Antisemitism is an extremely nuanced form of hate, with easily veiled codewords that are rapidly evolving, numerous “dog whistles,” and multifaceted conspiracy theories laced with subtle references to Jews or Jewish issues. As such, it is incumbent upon AI developers to have an ongoing dialogue with organizations that specifically tackle antisemitism and the many modern forms of Jew-hatred. These organizations already effectively monitor the use of coded hate speech, conspiracy theories, and how hateful ideologies are spread.

Together, it will then be possible to ensure that AI platforms are not used and abused by purveyors of hate, and instead can be used to fight intolerance, racism and antisemitism.

Sacha Roytman Dratwa is CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement, a global coalition of more than 700 organizations, with offices in Israel and Washington, D.C.