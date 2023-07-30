It’s an article of faith among Donald Trump’s followers, most news media (establishment and conservative alike), and even the Never-Trumpers that the more trouble Trump gets into, the better he does. But the actual numbers don’t support that belief.

The reality is that Trump may well have hit his political peak; at best, he has plateaued.

To be sure, Trump is way ahead of the rest of the Republican field. He not only leads in the polls, but he dominates the political landscape, as he has for the past eight years. Trump also benefits from the fact that it’s a weak field in which candidates are either irrelevant, waiting and hoping for a Trump collapse, or positioning themselves for the future. Some don’t seem to have any idea what they’re doing.

Even with his lead, it appears that Trump peaked in late May; since then, his numbers have slowly been drifting downward.

Prior to District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s New York indictment, Trump had been in trouble: He was well under 50% in most GOP nomination polls and not far ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Bragg indictment, which revisited old allegations and struck many as transparently political, accorded Trump victim status — and nobody plays the victim better than Trump.

Trump went from 43% on March 9 to 52% on April 8, four days after the Bragg indictment. Trump hit a peak on May 21 at 56.3 percent. Since then, he has drifted down to just over 52 percent — helped by two polls from Rasmussen and Morning Consult. The recent Marquette poll has Trump at just 46 percent.

The FiveThirtyEight site uses a weighted average and has Trump peaking at 55 percent on May 20, drifting down to 52.4 percent as of July 27.

The main problem with polling today is that very little of it is truly randomized. Due to the difficulty in getting people to respond, pollsters frequently tap into a group of people who have already agreed to participate in previous polls. Instead of a new, randomized sample, they are re-using the same sample over and over.

If we were getting accurate information, we would be seeing the various polls “wobbling” around each other, reporting numbers for the top candidates within a few percentage points. Instead, polls for the GOP nomination are 10-12 points apart, with each pollster occupying their own strata. Morning Consult, for example, has Trump consistently 5-7 points above the overall average. Reuters/Ipsos is not so nice to Trump, showing him consistently below 50%.

What all the polls do show, however, is that Trump is not consistently gaining support.

In polling since May, Harvard-Harris shows him down 6 points, Rasmussen is down 5 points, Quinnipiac is down 2 points, while Morning Consult is up 3 points. Reuters is down 2 points, Yahoo News is flat from June, and Economist is up 3 points.

While this is a small erosion, it’s worth noting that it coincides with DeSantis sinking as well, from 20% to just over 18%. The other candidates remain mired in single digits. The takeaway is that Trump could be benefiting from DeSantis’s leaking voters, but he’s not. The evidence suggests Trump may have reached a cap on his GOP primary vote.

Of course, Trump can gain the GOP nomination with perhaps 35% to 40% support, as long as the others chop up the remainder between themselves. But that’s an empty victory if he cannot win in the fall. And winning the presidency may be the only way Trump avoids prison.

Beating President Biden is looking more and more tenuous.

Certainly, Trump’s mounting legal troubles are not helping him. He had been running well against Biden and averaging ahead of him until the June federal indictment. Since then, the polls have turned against him. In July — outside of the Harris and Rasmussen polls — Biden leads in six polls and is tied in three.

Trump’s poor performance comes in the face of terrible approval ratings for Biden, whose RCP average is net negative more than 14 points. Gallup shows only President Jimmy Carter with a significantly worse approval rating at the same point in his presidency. And therein lies the problem for Trump: His numbers are even worse.

Trump’s RCP average is negative 17 points and trending down.

While the Bragg indictment definitely helped Trump with Republicans and didn’t seem to damage him further with others, the subsequent federal indictment and his mounting legal troubles are damaging him — perhaps only modestly with Republicans, but most definitely with the overall electorate.

The combination of more indictments and Trump’s unique talent for self-sabotage means his polling is likely only going to get worse. Increasingly, it’s looking like there’s no way out for Trump.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public and regulatory affairs consulting firm. Naughton is a former Pennsylvania political campaign consultant. Follow him on Twitter @KNaughton711.