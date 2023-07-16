When it comes to the workforce, two topics are very much in the news these days: the impact of emerging technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and workload solutions, like the 4-day workweek. For most people, they seem like entirely separate stories. However, from a historical perspective, they have vital, revealing connections — and 50 years ago, most people would have recognized them.

These connections reveal unfamiliar possibilities, even hopes for the future of work — and leisure time — that have nearly been forgotten.

To understand these connections, it’s important to understand how we arrived at our current work structures. From the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, technology was generally embraced, particularly in the U.S. — welcomed with open arms until the mid-to-late 20th century because the new machines provided two good things: Higher wages and shorter hours.

By increasing productivity, technology would mean more good things for more people. Prominent individuals looked forward to a time of abundance when everyone would have enough so they could work less and not have to worry about finances so much — when work and pressing necessities would no longer prohibit doing other important things.

In 1930, John Maynard Keynes wrote, “The economic problem may be solved … within a hundred years” — because abundance was within reach.

Gradually, as more people could afford to work less (for Keynes, this was the definition of abundance), they would have time to enjoy with their children and drive their cars. (One of the explicit reasons Henry Ford gave for instituting his 8-hour day was that people needed to have the time to be consumers.)

Even more importantly, as people could afford the time, they might enrich their lives by paying more attention to possibilities that had always been available but had remained largely fallow for most people who could not afford the time and effort to cultivate them.

Through the 19th and well into the 20th century, as working hours were being cut virtually in half, supporters of the Labor Party and others envisioned the opening of humane and moral progress(what Walt Whitman called “higher progress”) for more and more people.

Free time provided increasing opportunities for the development and simple enjoyment of the arts of living — self-expression, music, poetry (Whitman’s great hope) and architecture (Frank Lloyd Wright’s great hope). Free time could also enrich the skills of community — the virtues, things of the mind, things of the soul — as well as wonder, celebration, beauty, conviviality (what the head of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, Fannie Cohen, called deep community) and even love.

Free time, much more so than the economy, was the realistic place for equality: We all have 24 hours each day.

The concept of Maslow’s Pyramid offers a glimpse into such thinking that has endured to the present. The model developed by psychologist Abraham Maslow theorizes there are five essential categories of human needs that must be achieved in order to feel fulfilled and achieve personal well-being.

Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs DigitalVision Vectors/Getty Images

Many workers looked forward to a future when work was reduced to a minimum, and the main business of life would be to live freely, beyond the constraints of a job or the economy.

During the first decades of the 20th century, technological unemployment seemed to be a manageable problem, but only if people were paid enough to buy what they were producing and given enough time to consume them, plus time for those free, best things in life.

Speaking of unemployment and technology, Ford spoke for many people of his day when he wrote, “Free time will come, the only choice is unemployment or leisure.”

But during the 1930s, things changed. Rejecting 30-hour work week legislation to combat the unemployment of the Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt intervened in the market to assure “full-time, full employment” (FTFE) — a 40-hour-week job (at least) for everyone who wanted to work.

And there things have stood. Without shorter hours to absorb job losses, deficits have piled up, and the government has grown to gargantuan proportions. A primary way that governments have intervened in the free market has been to subsidize FTFE.

Following a century of shorter hours when working hours were cut in half, we have had no increase in free time since the 1930s. In fact, working hours have increased over the last few decades.

Economists who assure us that technology creates at least as many jobs as it eliminates conveniently ignore the fact that absent continuous government intervention and exploding deficits that stagger the imagination, unacceptable levels of unemployment would be a chronic, growing problem.

That brings us to the present and the clouds on the horizon. Efforts to shift to time spent working like the 4-day week and 30-hour week offer some hope that working hours may again figure into the employment equation, emerging again as a way to understand the options opened by technological advances.

For decades unemployment has figured prominently in the discussion of shorter working hours in Europe. Recently, the 4-day week and the 6-hour day have gotten the most attention, but since 2000, France’s 35-hour week for blue-collar workers has remained in effect, and management’s shorter-hour initiatives at BMW and other European companies are ongoing — all designed to reduce joblessness.

As for technology, AI need not threaten a jobless future. Rather it might be understood as offering new kinds of intangible progress in an opening of the realm of freedom — those human potentials higher up on Maslow’s Pyramid.

The fond belief that work in modern economies can provide meaning, purpose, identity and self-actualization (on Maslow’s Pyramid) for the majority of workers is a distinctly modern, utopian dream. Gallup polls show that for well over a decade, two-thirds of American workers have either not been engaged or actively disengaged with their work, feeling emotionally disconnected from their job.

This is not to discount the importance of the job-creating potential of AI. One might hope that new kinds of engaging work will be discovered and still recognize the potential of work time reductions. Both are needed.

Productivity is a measure of how much is produced in a given amount of time. Technology (e.g., AI) that increases productivity offers two options: more things vs. increased free time. For over 90 years, after a century of choosing free time, we have been choosing more consumption and more work as technology has advanced, leaving aside the option of free time.

Perhaps with a 4-day week, we may be seeing a renewed response to the possibilities opened by technology and abundance, a response that promises a renaissance of the forgotten American dream.

Benjamin Kline Hunnicutt, Ph.D., is an American historian and a professor at the University of Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Physiology. He previously served as chair of Leisure Studies at Iowa and head of the Division of Physical Education. He is a member of the Academy of Leisure Sciences, founding member of the World Experience Organization, and past co-director of the Society for the Reduction of Human Labor. He is the author of “Work Without End: Abandoning Shorter Hours for the Right to Work” (1987), “Kellogg’s Six Hour Day” (1995), “Free Time: The Forgotten American Dream” (2013) and “The Age of Experiences: Harnessing Happiness to Build a New Economy” (2021).