In its “Audit of Antisemitic Incidents 2022,” the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found there was a dramatic increase in these incidents in the U.S. Specifically, “In 2022, ADL tabulated 3,697 antisemitic incidents throughout the United States. This is a 36% increase from the 2,717 incidents tabulated in 2021 and the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979. This is the third time in the past five years that the year-end total has been the highest number ever recorded.”

As concerning as this is, it is important to note that antisemitism is not only an American problem; it is a global problem with far-reaching implications. Recently, Dutch police arrested 154 soccer fans for using antisemitic chants. While the reaction was a positive sign that such behavior would not be tolerated, it is an indication of antisemitism in the nation where Anne Frank and her family were protected.

Antisemitism is the “canary in the coal mine” regarding the threat to human rights and democracy. The ADL Global 100: An Index of Anti-Semitism, which tracks trends in over 101 nations, as well as Palestinian territories in the West Bank and Gaza, found that over 1 billion people globally hold antisemitic attitudes. The UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief makes the case as to why antisemitism is a concern to all communities: “Antisemitism not only affects Jewish people, individually or collectively, but, as an ideology based on hate and prejudice, it attacks the fabric of societies, threatening the realization of all people’s human rights and the overall security of states where it occurs.”

Particularly troubling is the use of antisemitism by Russian President Vladimir Putin in support of his 2022 invasion of Ukraine. As the State Department points out, “One of the Kremlin’s most common disinformation narratives to justify its devastating war against the people of Ukraine is the lie that Russia is pursuing the ‘denazification’ of Ukraine.”

While the idea that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, is a Nazi is absurd, Putin’s strategy of describing the Ukrainians as Nazis has had an impact. For example, Russian sociologist Greg Yudin said Russia’s main news agency, RIA Novosti, published an article spreading Putin’s lies about Ukrainians. Yudin expressed concern, saying “[the RIA article] is dangerous … because it gets transferred into the operational concept on the ground. But it also infects Russian society, because this kind of narrative becomes more and more acceptable.”

Putin’s calling Ukrainians Nazis is only part of the concern about his antisemitism. Many Jews have been fleeing Russia out of fear that they could become scapegoats as Russian war efforts continue to falter. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has compared Zelensky to Adolf Hitler, claiming that Hitler also had Jewish blood. Although Putin disassociated himself from those remarks, his government’s disinformation tactics are perceived as a warning to many of Russia’s Jews. The historical antecedents of these concerns are reflected in the plight of Soviet Jewry. Jews in the Soviet Union couldn’t emigrate; they were pawns of the Soviet government in its Cold War confrontation with the U.S. No one wants a return to that era of Soviet/Russian history, making it essential to raise red flags about creeping antisemitism in Russia and elsewhere.

There is another twist to the increasing rise of antisemitism: a shared fervent antisemitism between some far-right extremist groups and Salafi-jihadists. One example of the depth of the affinity some of these extremists have for Salafi-jihadists is seen in an internet meme referenced in a report by the National Counterterrorism Innovation Technology and Education (NCITE) Center at the University of Nebraska and the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation (ICTR) at King’s College London. The caption indicates that the meme, among other things, depicts a shared struggle against Jews.

The U.S. government is combating growing global antisemitism. The State Department directly engages in the battle against antisemitism through its Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism. The mission of the office is to ensure that U.S. foreign policy confronts antisemitism as reflected in discrimination, prejudice, or hatred toward Jews. As White House Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall said in a speech to the ADL, the U.S. is sharing information through groups such as the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism to make certain that technology companies understand the threat of antisemitism. She noted that the U.S. has joined the Christchurch Call, in which governments and technology companies work together to eliminate terrorist content, including antisemitism, without sacrificing First Amendment rights.

Antisemitism is not only about discrimination against the Jews. It is an attack on all who believe in human rights, religious freedom and democracy. It is a delusion to believe that the unwarranted effort to hurt Jewish communities does not have a residual effect on all people and communities. World War II — the Holocaust — reminds us that it does. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said, “Among the most powerful lessons we can learn from the Holocaust is that the mass murder of 6 million Jews was not a sudden or singular act, but rather, the culmination of countless incremental steps designed to vilify and dehumanize people.”

William Danvers, a former deputy secretary general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), worked on national security issues for the Clinton and Obama administrations.