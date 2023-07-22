An unexpected advantage has befallen North Korea in its standoff against the United States: a U.S. Army soldier in its custody. On July 18, Pvt. Travis King, during a group tour of Panmunjom, the heavily fortified inter-Korean border village, broke away from the group and bolted into the North.

King was in trouble with the law. In recent months, he had served time in South Korean detention facilities, accused of assault and destruction of property. Facing additional disciplinary action in the United States, King instead chose North Korea. He is not the first troubled U.S. soldier to seek haven in North Korea, but this is the first defection by an active-duty serviceman in more than 40 years. And it comes at an inopportune time for the United States and South Korea. While the two nations seek to bolster their alliance to cope with the North’s growing missile and nuclear threats, Pyongyang has been given a free hand to wage hostage diplomacy.

As in the past, North Korean authorities will try to get the defector to denounce the United States and trumpet the virtues of his captors. They will assume that even though King is an intentional deserter, Washington will still seek to win his release — even at a cost.

In previous cases of U.S. nationals entering North Korea without authorization, Pyongyang has accused the person of espionage or anti-state “hostile acts,” such as slandering North Korea’s leadership or preaching Christianity. Pyongyang typically releases such hostages after several months or, at times, years of detainment — with the notable exception of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student who was tortured and detained for 14 months before being released brain-dead.

At the time of Warmbier’s detainment on Jan. 2, 2016, North Korea was gearing up for a series of provocations, including a nuclear test conducted just days later and a long-range missile test the next month. Pyongyang must have regarded a U.S. hostage as an extra level of security as it was preparing for a rapid expansion of its weapons of mass destruction programs throughout the year. Similarly, the North this time may regard the potential for King’s release as a security blanket against a forceful U.S. response to its next big provocation — perhaps a nuclear test above the Pacific, as it has intimated in the past.

South Korean soldiers stand guard in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea on March 03, 2023. Jeon Heon-Kyun-Pool/Getty Images

A U.S. hostage has often burnished Pyongyang’s political agenda.

In August 1996, Evan Hunziker of Tacoma, Wash., swam across the Yalu River from China into North Korea and was promptly detained. That November, then-Rep. Bill Richardson visited North Korea and was able to win Hunziker’s release. Pyongyang demanded $100,000 in fees but settled for $5,000, paid by the detainee’s family. During Hunziker’s detainment, North Korea dispatched 26 commandos to South Korea by submarine and tensions ran high in the face of a large-scale manhunt and gunfire for 49 days.

Then, on Dec. 25, 2009, Robert Park, a Korean American missionary, crossed the frozen Tumen River into North Korea to try to win the release of political prisoners. He was reportedly tortured before his release the next February. Earlier in 2009, North Korea had conducted its second nuclear test, after its first long-range missile test — while President Obama, on his first visit to Europe as president, was about to give his first major foreign policy speech about a world without nuclear weapons.

In March 2009, Laura Ling and Euna Lee, two U.S. journalists, had been captured by North Korean border guards along the Tumen River. They were sentenced to 12 years of hard labor. Then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il demanded that former President Bill Clinton — and no one else — come to Pyongyang in return for their release. Doug Band, Clinton’s top aide, arranged the trip, borrowing a personal plane and bringing $100,000 in cash, just in case. Clinton’s delegation made the trip in early August that year and spent one night in Pyongyang. They declined Kim Jong Il’s invitation to watch a stadium performance with him, involving 100,000 performers — perhaps the biggest spectacle in the world. Still, the hostages were released the next day and Band ended up paying almost all of the cash for an “airport use fee.”

In January 2010, while Robert Park was still imprisoned, Aijalon Gomes, a Boston man and fellow missionary, crossed into North Korea to plead for Park’s release. Gomes was sentenced to eight years of hard labor. Former President Jimmy Carter flew to Pyongyang in late August that year and was able to win Gomes’ release.

In March 2010, North Korea torpedoed a South Korean navy ship, the Cheonan. That November, North Korea bombed Yeonpyeong-do, an inhabited island, killing four South Korean nationals. Also that fall, North Korea mentioned current leader Kim Jong Un for the first time by name — as a four-star general — before rolling him out on the reviewing stand next to his father at a military parade on the Communist Party’s Foundation Day. Pyongyang’s release of the four U.S. hostages over the course of 14 months was likely calculated to soften the blow of its armed attacks and provocations.

Today there are renewed tensions with North Korea. Its biggest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) blast occurred on July 12. Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un’s sister, issued a threat on July 17 that the ICBM was “just a beginning of the [North]’s already-launched military offensive.” So, the odds are that North Korea will continue its provocations and release King in return for concessions — political and monetary. Pyongyang will not let a U.S. hostage situation go to waste.

Sung-Yoon Lee, Ph.D., is a fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. He is the author of “The Sister: The Extraordinary Story of Kim Yo Jong, the Most Powerful Woman in North Korea.” Follow him on Twitter @sungyoonlee1.