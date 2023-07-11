Amid Spikes in Gun Violence, Black Joy Sustains a Fight for Justice - The Messenger
Amid Spikes in Gun Violence, Black Joy Sustains a Fight for Justice

Rev. Jacqui Lewis, Ph.D. and Angela Ferrell-Zabala
Carolyn Wright-Porcher (right) is hugged by her sister Cynthia Wright-Murphy (left) as she is overcome with emotion in front of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church after a mass shooting at the church killed nine people on June 20, 2015 in Charleston, United States. Dylann Roof, 21 years old, has been charged with killing nine people during a prayer meeting in the church, which is one of the nation’s oldest black churches in Charleston. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

More than 1.6 million people — that’s how many Black Americans died in excess of their white counterparts from 1999 to 2020, according to a recent study. The shocking findings — representing more than 80 million combined years of potential life lost — illustrate the very real ways that racial disparities and structural racism continue to rob Black Americans of our livelihoods, health and, often, our very lives.

We see these effects in our work and personal lives. The gun violence epidemic that plagues our country — and has a disproportionate impact on Black Americans — is just one of many examples. 

Each day on average, 30 Black Americans are killed by guns and more than 110 experience non-fatal injuries. Meanwhile, many of our elected officials are working to loosen gun safety restrictions as we continue to lose more Americans — and Black people in particular — to gun violence, like AJ Owens, a mother of four who was fatally shot by her white neighbor in Florida last month.

And unfortunately, the arrival of summer often brings spikes in gun violence that will disproportionately claim Black lives. Over Juneteenth weekend alone this year, there were at least 538 shootings in which at least 193 people were killed. Mass shootings on July 4 left at least 20 people and injured 126.

All too often, we see moments of celebration and liberation marked by tragedy, and as the summer continues, our current reality forces us to brace for more. 

When these tragic trends don’t show any signs of reversing, how can we maintain hope? For us, the answer is Black joy — the revolutionary concept that celebrating our humanity and love for life is an act of resistance.

Amid struggle, faith has been a guiding compass for Black communities across the country for generations — and one that guides us today. Our faith – which many of us call “Black folks religion” — is a source of joy that compels us to move toward love, compassion and justice. And because our faith requires fierce love of God, self and neighbor, it makes political demands. 

We are called to build a just society on Earth, which means policies and practices that nurture our communities and help our families flourish. We think of this fierce, nurturing, protective spirit embodied in the women who raised us, Black women working hard to make “a way out of no way.” Many Black women leaders have put this belief into action, including:

  • Rep. Lucy McBath (D-Ga.), who became a gun safety activist and decided to enter politics after her 17-year-old son, Jordan Davis, was fatally in 2012; 
  • Melody McFadden, an Army veteran who turned the pain of losing her mother, Patricia Ann Geddis, and niece, Sandy Pa’Trice Geddis, to gun violence into a calling to support other survivors of gun violence and advocate for a safer future;
  • DeAndra Dycus, who has become a leader in Indianapolis and beyond in raising awareness for the rights of non-fatal shooting survivors after her son, DeAndre Knox, was shot and critically wounded in 2014.

Although each of these women endured unimaginable tragedy, they found ways to turn their sorrow into activism. These are just a few of a long list of Black women who inspire us every day to keep finding joy where we can and advocate for policies to make our society more just for Black Americans. When policies are more just for Black people, all people stand to benefit.

Let us use these lessons to drive today’s movements for justice and pay homage to the contributions of those who are fighting for the safety of their children and their communities in hopes of a brighter future for all. 

Rev. Jacqui Lewis, Ph.D., is the senior minister for public theology and transformation at Middle Church in New York. She is the first African American and first woman to serve as a senior minister in the Collegiate Church, which is the oldest continuous Protestant Church in North America, founded in 1628 in New York City.

Angela Ferrell-Zabala serves as the executive director of Moms Demand Action, where she is responsible for leading and growing the largest gun violence prevention grassroots network in the country.

