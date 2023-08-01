As the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) approaches its one-year anniversary, much will be written about its cost savings for families, its significant investments in long-neglected environmental justice communities and the fact that it is the strongest climate bill ever passed in the United States. But if you take a step back, one of its most noteworthy aspects is a fundamental change in U.S. economic policy.

The law seeks to revive manufacturing in the U.S. by stimulating private capital investment. This is expected to create millions of new well-paying jobs — most of which do not require college degrees — located in red, blue and purple states alike. This approach is radically different from trickle-down economics; instead, it invests in the people and parts of the country that are often neglected. A year after enactment, the results suggest the IRA is succeeding in rebuilding the country’s previously hollowed-out manufacturing base, bringing new jobs to the heartland.

How did we get to the point of needing this intervention? In recent decades, the United States has been in danger of losing its position as a leading manufacturing economy. The number of manufacturing firms and plants has fallen by roughly 25% since 1997. Policies eroded our manufacturing base and weakened our competitiveness. Without incentives to invest in future clean energy jobs, private capital and the jobs created went elsewhere.

Leaders of both parties promised to address this offshoring of jobs for decades, but the IRA was the first time in more than 50 years that the U.S. enacted policy to build up and onshore manufacturing jobs. The law has already unleashed a manufacturing renaissance by nearly doubling the amount of manufacturing construction in a year, with forecasts of even higher growth.

States and localities have long used tax and other incentives to lure private and public investments into their communities. Now the federal government is following suit and lifting all boats, with resounding success. Since the passage of the IRA in August 2022, makers of battery components, wind and solar equipment, and electric vehicles have announced tens of billions of dollars of new investments in locations such as Georgia, Texas and Arizona.

Let’s look at a few of the numbers: Clean energy projects creating 142,016 new jobs in 41 states were announced or advanced between August 2022 and March 2023. By March, there were 191 new clean energy projects in small towns and bigger cities nationwide, totaling $242.81 billion in new investments. According to the Wall Street Journal, roughly two-thirds of investments have been in districts in Republican-leaning or red states.

As federal lawmakers intended, these policies have kickstarted investments, and state and local officials are now actively recruiting additional private investment to create even more new jobs in their states. There is a race between governors to attract all the new private capital unleashed by the law, with Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp leading the way by securing more than $15 billion in clean technology investments in his state.

American companies aren’t the only ones paying attention to the investment-friendly environment created by this law. Representatives from several states, including Georgia, Ohio and Michigan, have traveled throughout Europe hoping to attract foreign developers with the subsidies offered by the IRA. The governors of Illinois, Michigan and Georgia all visited the World Economic Forum in Davos to promote their states as destinations for clean energy investments.

Despite this progress, some lawmakers have been critical that these private investments and the manufacturing jobs catalyzed by the IRA’s tax incentives may be more than initially estimated. Yes, you read that right: some critics complain that, because the tax credits are uncapped, the private sector may want to invest more capital in communities across the U.S. and create more good manufacturing jobs than originally forecasted. Let’s be clear: these tax credits are not “corporate entitlement” but serve as vital economic catalysts for local communities. The original Congressional Budget Office forecast that $369 billion in federal clean energy tax credits could result from the law, but according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs, the estimated $1.2 trillion in federal incentives could encourage up to $3 trillion in private investment in the next decade, resulting in millions of new, well-paying jobs.

The IRA — or any single piece of legislation — certainly won’t solve all our climate, economic or equity problems. There is so much more that must be done — and quickly — to address the urgency of climate impacts, to significantly revive manufacturing, and to create good jobs throughout the United States.

4kodiak/Getty Images

For example, we must ensure that clean energy projects already awaiting connections to the grid can come online to efficiently move wind from Oklahoma to North Carolina and solar from Arizona to California. According to the most recent analysis from Princeton University’s Repeat project, roughly half of IRA emissions reductions could be lost if we don’t increase energy transmission capacity at about twice the rate of the past decade. We must resolve these significant hurdles to ensure the clean energy revolution promised by the IRA is realized.

While some members of Congress want to repeal these incentives, the fact that the economic benefits are being felt across the country may make it more politically challenging to roll them back. Doing so would be extremely difficult since it would be primarily about stopping tax credits, private investments and supply chains, which are all now in motion. A recent example in Texas, in which diverse stakeholders came together against efforts to undermine the local renewables industry, provides hope that more politicians will lean in on the economic gains of the IRA rather than sabotage what is good for the economy in an apparent allegiance to an outdated “anti-green” agenda.

The IRA’s wide-ranging economic benefits for the American people could finally be what depolarizes the issue of clean energy in the U.S. once and for all. Let’s hope so, as it is essential for faster momentum on climate action, a commitment we must deliver on to ensure the best possible future for ourselves and the next generations.

Christina DeConcini is the director of government affairs at World Resources Institute.